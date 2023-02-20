5 best budget phones for Diablo Immortal in 2023

The role-playing action game series Diablo Immortal by Blizzard Entertainment is set in the interim between Diablo II and III. Only with a competent device is it possible to explore the shadowy depths of Sanctuary, fight your way through intense, quick action, and enjoy a seamless multiplayer experience.

The mobile gaming market has grown to offer a more complete and engaging gameplay experience on mobile devices. Smartphone manufacturers are also trying to keep up by providing top-quality hardware to support these games. As a result, gaming-capable phones are getting more and more costly.

This does not, however, imply that you must constantly spend a lot of money to play modern games like Diablo Immortal. This article lists five budget smartphones that support fluid 60 frames per second Diablo Immortal gaming.

IQOO Z3 and 4 other smartphones to play Diablo Immortal on

1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Feature Specifications Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.67 inches, OLED1080 x 2400 pixels120Hz Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh

One of the brand's most recent smartphones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU is strong and can run Diablo Immortal flawlessly, even at higher-end graphics settings.

Due to the smartphone's use of Xiaomi's turbo mode, which optimizes resource allocation, you won't experience problems like lag brought on by overheating. To make your game operate as smoothly as possible, this mechanism transfers the resources intended for other applications and functions to it.

You can fully immerse yourself in the game thanks to the device's outstanding 120Hz HD+ display, which is also really good at accurately reproducing colors.

This budget smartphone starts at a price tag of around $240.

2) OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Feature Specification Processor 8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm), Adreno 619 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.48 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate Battery 4500mAh, 33W fast charging

One of the top budget phones for playing Diablo Immortal is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. On medium settings, the eight-core Snapdragon 695 and 6GB of RAM will enable the game to function suffienctly smoothly.

One of the main features of the smartphone is the display. It provides a convenient 6.43" panel with HDR10+ compatibility and a good 90Hz refresh rate.

This budget smartphone comes at a price tag of around $280.

3) Samsung Galaxy A33

Feature Specification Processor Octa-core, Exynos 1280 (5 nm) RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB ROM Display 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display, 90Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels Battery 5000 mAh, 25W fast charging

Due to its quick processor and compatibility with the Mali-G68 MC2 GPU, Samsung's Galaxy A33 is a quick and dependable smartphone that can run Diablo Immortal without experiencing any lag. It includes a large FHD+ display and up to 512GB of extensible internal storage.

Compared to its competitors, which have charging powers of up to 66W, the smartphone's comparatively modest charging speed, which only goes up to 25W, is one drawback.

This budget smartphone comes at a price tag of around $250.

4) Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Feature Specification Processor MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 Display 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Battery 5000mAh, 30W fast charging

Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a solid budget smartphone with good all-around performance due to its dependable chip designed for gaming. It offers a quick performance to play games with ease. A display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is incredibly responsive and fluid, allowing your game to operate more smoothly.

This budget smartphone starts at a price tag of around $235.

5) IQOO Z3

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.58 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Battery 4500mAh, 66W fast charging

It offers quick performance to play games with ease thanks to a strong and dependable processor designed for gaming. The display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is incredibly responsive and fluid, resulting in less stuttering in your game.

It contains a Mono Cooling function that keeps your device from overheating after prolonged sessions.

This budget smartphone comes at a price tag of around $240-$280.

How to find the best budget gaming smartphone

When looking for a smartphone on a tight budget, there are a few factors you need to keep in mind.

Processor

Processor Because the CPU is the heart of a smartphone, high-end games must operate smoothly. Always choose a smartphone with a quick, contemporary CPU capable of handling many tasks simultaneously. Games function well on smartphones with powerful processors.

Graphics

You must take GPUs like Mali or Adreno into account. A strong graphics processing unit (GPU) provides higher frame rates and better visuals.

Display

A quick and fluid display is another essential component for gaming devices. The performance of a phone with a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate is superior to that of a 60Hz display.

Price

When you're on a tight budget, it is essential to look at the price concerning the product's performance capabilities to ensure you're getting the most for your money.

Finding a balance between all these characteristics at an affordable price matters most in the end. The above characteristics should give you a decent picture of a good cheap smartphone, while you may discover devices with priority features.

All the phones in this list will give you a solid Diablo Immortal gameplay experience.

