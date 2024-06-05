5 best consoles to buy while waiting for PS5 Pro

Console gamers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming PS5 Pro. While it doesn’t have a release date, rumors suggest we might see the console release sometime in late 2024. This upcoming console from Sony is expected to feature a 45% faster GPU, better ray-tracing units, a more powerful CPU, and other hardware updates. PS5 Pro is also rumored to feature a brand new upscaling tech called the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution to even offer 8K gaming.

However, what are your options if you’re looking to meet your gaming needs today? In this article, we will have a look at five gaming devices that you can buy today while waiting for the PS5 Pro.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best PS5 Pro alternatives that you can buy right now

1) Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Series X has more power than the PS5 (Image via Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X is your closest option to the rumored PS5 Pro. They both offer a similar library of games and overall gameplay experience. That said, Microsoft's offering is also more powerful than the PS5 on paper with 12 Teraflops vs 10.3 Teraflops on the PS5. Thanks to its extra horsepower, chances are that Xbox Series X may provide you with a similar quality experience as the upcoming PS5 Pro.

Pros:

Features powerful hardware that can easily play modern games at high resolution.

Has backward game support for enjoying older titles.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription has a huge variety of titles for a nominal monthly fee.

Cons:

PlayStation exclusives are missing on the Xbox.

Xbox controller lacks adaptive triggers and vibrations found in the PS5.

2) Nintendo Switch

The Switch has a robust gaming library (Image via Nintendo)

You may look over the Nintendo Switch in 2024 because it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of modern consoles. While it doesn’t get you 4K 60 FPS and hyperrealistic visuals found on the modern consoles, the Switch offers one of the most robust gaming libraries out there.

Titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Odyssey offer some of the most creative open worlds and level designs that simply cannot be experienced on a PS5, Xbox, or even PC.

If you’re looking to jump into complete gaming experiences while waiting for the PS5 Pro, this portable console from Nintendo definitely deserves your attention.

Pros:

A strong exclusive gaming library.

Significantly cheaper than PS5 and Xbox.

Portable design.

Cons:

Games lack graphical prowess and fidelity.

The 720p screen feels outdated by modern standards.

3) PlayStation Classic

PlayStation Classic can play retro PS1 titles (Image via Wikipedia)

PlayStation Classic is the re-release version of the original PlayStation from 1994. While it is certainly not a PS5 Pro alternative, it is a great option for anyone looking for an authentic retro gaming experience without breaking the bank.

The PS Classic features support for HDMI and micro USB for seamless connection with modern TVs and devices and comes bundled with 20 games like Tekken 3, GTA, and Metal Gear Solid to help you relive the PS1 era.

Pros:

Allows you to play classic PlayStation titles.

Simple to use with support for modern peripherals.

Cons:

Limited to original PlayStation titles.

4) Steam Deck

Steam Deck is a gaming PC that fits in your hands (Image via Valve)

Steam Deck offers one of the best handheld gaming experiences on the market right now. What makes the Deck better than the PlayStation Portable is its ability to process everything onboard, so you don’t need a PS5 on and connected to the internet to enjoy portable gaming on it.

This device is basically a gaming PC compressed into a portable form factor where you can easily play PlayStation titles like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West from the comfort of your couch.

Pros:

Powerful enough to run most PC games comfortably.

Well-suited for portable gaming.

Cons:

Limited battery life while playing graphically intense games.

Some games may require workarounds to play properly.

5) Gaming PC

Gaming PCs offer great flexibility and customization (Image via Dell)

It’s not a “console” but a gaming PC is still worth mentioning if you need a high-quality gaming experience. PCs also get the largest gaming library out there, from retro to modern, there’s no issue of backward compatibility. Moreover, you get complete freedom over the peripherals and hardware you want to use.

Besides, you can find some modern PlayStation exclusives on PC, like God of War 2018, Horizon Forbidden West, and Spider-Man, making it a solid alternative for gaming as you wait for the PS5 Pro.

Pros:

Huge selection of indie and AAA titles.

High customizability and freedom over hardware and software.

Cons:

More expensive than consoles.

Comparatively harder to use than a console.

This concludes our list of five consoles to buy while waiting for the PS5 Pro. If you’re still undecided on which one to get from the above, the Nintendo Switch or a Gaming PC would provide the most value with their robust gaming library and flexibility.

