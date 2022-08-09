5 best flight simulator joysticks (and 5 things to keep in mind while buying)

Microsoft Flight Simulator is best enjoyed with joysticks. The game gets too challenging with a mouse and keyboard, and a normal Xbox Wireless controller isn't much better.

Joysticks emulate the feel of driving an airplane. This emulation is impossible through the different layouts of mice, keyboards, and controllers. Since Microsoft Flight Simulator is a hardcore realistic simulation, playing with a joystick increases immersion by leaps.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is better with a joystick

5) Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Precision Joystick - $34.99

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick (Image via Amazon)

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick is one of the most affordable options for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The device comes with an 8-way hat switch that increases its usability.

Gamers on a Microsoft Windows gaming PC can use the plug-and-play feature on this device. However, the Extreme 3D Pro is not supported on Xbox consoles.

The thumb throttle of the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro leaves a bit to be desired. However, this device is robust and cheap enough to be an option for most people.

4) Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X - $79.99

The Thrustmaster T. Flight Hotas X (Image via Amazon)

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X is one of the pricier options available in the market. This joystick has unique features that make it better than the previous entries on this list.

The T.Flight Hotas X has a detachable throttle. This will help improve the ergonomic flight experience. The device comes with a twisted rudder and locking function to ensure sound handling of the aircraft. Although extra, it also comes with a trigger.

However, the T.Flight Hotas X cut some corners to reach its price tag. The device is not as well built as many other controllers on this list.

3) Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition - $89.99

The Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick (Image via Amazon)

The Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick is one of the best joysticks to play Microsoft Flight Simulator. It has a modular design and is competitively priced.

The best part is that the TCA Sidestick is an authentic replica of the Airbus sidestick. Additional buttons are provided at the bottom of the sidestick for the need for extra peripherals.

However, the TCA ecosystem is expensive. Potential customers should keep the entire range of Thrustmaster products in mind if they want to get the TCA Sidestick.

2) Saitek G X56 H.O.T.A.S. - $298.99

The Saitek G X56 H.O.T.A.S. (Image via Logitech)

The Saitek G X56 Hotas is a step above the T.Flight Hotas X from Thrustmaster. This joystick comes with dual throttle control and RGB lighting to illuminate your flight sim rig.

This joystick packs numerous switches and a 6-degree rotation to help the aviation experience. However, the X56 H.O.T.A.S. works exclusively with PCs. Xbox gamers will have to look at other options.

1) Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight - $379.95

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight (Image via Turtle Beach)

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is one of the most authentic joysticks available for Microsoft Flight Simulator. It has an actual yoke and a screen to remind users of the controls and dials.

With an accurate control set, believable throttle and overall design, VelocityOne Flight is the best option for playing Microsoft Flight Simulator. However, this joystick works for flight simulations. Gamers cannot use it in other titles.

A guide to buying joysticks for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Image via Microsoft)

Finding the best joysticks for Microsoft Flight Simulator can be a bit of a hassle for gamers.

Flight Simulator has a plethora of controls. Thus, a single joystick will never house all buttons, keys, and levers. The key is to balance the rig between the controller, keyboard, and mouse.

However, a few points can help users narrow their search down and choose the best option for their setup.

Figuring out the titles or simulations. Besides Microsoft Flight Simulator, numerous other simulations can benefit from a quality joystick. Thus, determining what the user will be flying is necessary before choosing one option over another. The types of planes one will be flying. Different planes have different cockpit designs. Thus, figuring out the types of planes will help gamers eliminate more options from their list. A small example can be the Thrustmaster TCA series and the VelocityOne controller mentioned on this list. While the earlier replicates the controls of an Airbus, the latter is a replica of a Cessna's cockpit. Available space. Most sim rigs do end up occupying a lot of space. Thus, figuring out the available space for housing the simulation gear is necessary. While some joysticks can be clunky and pack numerous buttons, numerous options will only take up a fraction of the desk space. Buttons, switches, and levers are required. Most simulation gamers use the keyboard and mouse alongside the sim gear. Thus, eliminating options is necessary to determine which switches, buttons, and levers are required in the sim gear. Some adequate research in this field can save potential buyers hundreds of dollars. Pricing. Sim gear can get very expensive. Thus, it is always recommended to maintain a budget and search for options based on it. While most budget options have some caveats, several flight joysticks available in the market provide a solid experience without breaking the bank.

These five points should be enough for gamers to finalize the best joystick for their gaming rigs.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

