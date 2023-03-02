5 best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p

The action role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy, set in Harry Potter's Wizarding World, has quickly gained traction. With numerous books and movies introduced over the past three decades, the game has garnered numerous fans and features stunning visuals along with an interesting story.

However, a high-performance graphics card is required to play the game at maximum graphics settings. We look at the best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy, from high-end models to more affordable options.

Whether you're a hardcore gamer or want to upgrade your setup, find the perfect graphics card to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and other graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($570)

If you're looking for a high-performance graphics card to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is ideal. This graphics card boasts 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 4608 stream processors, making it a powerful performer in graphics performance.

GPU Name RTX 6800 XT Graphics Ram Size 16 GB GPU Clock Speed 2065 MHz Memory Bus Width 256 bits

However, it's worth noting that the actual performance of the RX 6800 XT in Hogwarts Legacy will depend on other factors such as your CPU, RAM, and storage speed. But overall, the RX 6800 XT is well-suited to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ($963)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is a high-end graphics card that supports Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p resolution at high or ultra graphics settings. It features 12 GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a powerful Ampere architecture that can deliver excellent performance in most modern games.

GPU Name RX 3080 Ti Memory 12 GB GDDR6X Boost clock 1.67 GHz NVIDIA CUDA Cores 10240

However, playing Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p will depend on several factors, such as the chosen resolution, graphical settings, and the functionality of the CPU, along with other system components.

The RTX 3080 Ti should be able to deliver high frame rates in Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p or 1080p resolutions, provided you have a system with a powerful CPU and sufficient RAM. To maintain 1440p resolution, you might need to reduce certain graphics settings.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ($963)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is designed to handle demanding games and can significantly boost performance compared to lower-end graphics cards. It can run games at 1440p resolution at high settings while offering high frame rates.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Ram Size 8 GB GDDR6X GPU Clock Speed 1800 MHz Boost Clock 1.77 GHz

With its powerful GPU and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, it can handle the game's advanced graphics, such as detailed textures, lighting effects, and shadows, without any lag or stuttering.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti also features real-time ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS technology, enhancing the game's visual quality and performance. Real-time ray tracing can provide realistic lighting and reflections, while DLSS upscales the game's resolution and increases frame rates without compromising image quality.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ($830)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is a powerful graphics card that can easily handle demanding games like Hogwarts Legacy. It has 16GB of GDDR6 memory, 80 compute units and a boost clock of up to 2250 MHz. The GPU can run even newer titles at high resolution and frame rates.

GPU Name RTX 6900 XT Graphics Ram Size 16 GB GDDR6 Graphics Coprocessor AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Memory Bus Width 256 bits

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT supports ray tracing technology, which provides realistic lighting and reflections in games like Hogwarts Legacy. It also has AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, which upscales the game's resolution and improves performance without compromising visual quality.

If you're using the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT to play Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p, expect it to impress. With its high-end specifications, this graphics card is well-suited for playing advanced games at high resolution and graphical settings.

5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 ($1705)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade graphics cards available on the market. It can also run games at resolutions of up to 4K.

GPU Name RTX 3090 Graphics Ram Size 24 GB GDDR6 GPU Clock Speed 1800 MHz Memory Clock Speed 19500 MHz

To maximize the performance of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, combine it with a powerful processor and a high-resolution display. Additionally, ensure that your computer's power supply and cooling system are adequate to support the high-end graphics card.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 are all great options to easily run Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p without any performance issues. Choose one that fits your budget and gaming needs, and experience the magic of Hogwarts in stunning detail.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

