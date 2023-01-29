5 best iBuyPower gaming PCs to buy in 2023

iBuyPower is a well-known gaming PC industry brand known for producing high-performance gaming PCs designed to meet the needs of gamers of all levels. Whether you're a casual gamer looking for a budget-friendly option or a hardcore enthusiast looking for the ultimate gaming machine, iBuyPower has a PC that will suit your needs.

We will cover a range of options, from budget-friendly machines to high-end systems, so there will be something for everyone.

This article will look at some of the best iBuyPower gaming PCs to buy in 2023.

iBuyPower TraceMR 224i and 4 other best models to go after in 2023

1) iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop Slate5MR 254i ($850)

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop Slate5MR 254i (Image via Amazon)

Specifications Details Computer Memory Size 8 GB CPU Model Ryzen 3 3100 CPU Speed 3.6 GHz Graphics Coprocessor RX 6500 XT 4 GB Graphics Description Dedicated RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM

The iBUYPOWER Pro Desktop Slate5MR 254i is a high-performance gaming computer designed for power users. It comes with a Ryzen 3 3100 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and an RX 6500 XT 4 GB graphics card, which provides the capability to run the latest games at high settings and resolutions.

It is a powerful and stylish gaming PC that is perfect for power users who want to play at the highest settings and resolutions. With its powerful hardware, sleek design, and easy-to-use features, this gaming PC will surely provide an excellent gaming experience for years to come.

2) iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMR 215a ($1130)

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMR 215a (Image via Amazon)

Specifications Details Computer Memory Size 16 GB CPU Model AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU Speed 3.9 GHz Graphics Coprocessor AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB Graphics Description Dedicated RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM

iBUYPOWER Pro SlateMR 215a is a high-performance gaming computer manufactured by iBUYPOWER. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB graphics card, 16GB DDR4 memory, and a 480GB SSD for storage.

It also has a gaming keyboard and mouse included and Windows 10 pre-installed. This computer is designed mainly for gaming and can handle high-demanding applications.

3) iBUYPOWER Gaming PC Computer Desktop Element MR 9320 ($1490)

iBUYPOWER Gaming PC Computer Desktop Element MR 9320 (Image via Amazon)

Specifications Details Computer Memory Size 16 GB CPU Model Core i7 CPU Speed 2.9 GHz Graphics Coprocessor Geforce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Graphics Description Dedicated RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM

The iBUYPOWER Element MR 9320 is a budget-friendly gaming computer that offers solid performance at an affordable price. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a Geforce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card.

This setup allows you to run most modern games at 1080p with decent settings. The system also comes with a 240GB SSD and 1TB HDD, providing a balance of storage and fast load times.

In summary, this PC is a budget-friendly gaming PC with decent performance and a sleek design. It is perfect for those looking to get into PC gaming without breaking the bank or for those who want a compact gaming PC that won't take up too much space in their room. You can buy it from here. (US)

4) iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMono 237i ($2000)

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMono 237i (Image via Amazon)

Specifications Details Computer Memory Size 16 GB CPU Model Core i7 CPU Speed 3.6 GHz Graphics Coprocessor GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Description Dedicated RAM Type DIMM

The iBUYPOWER Pro SlateMono 237i is a high-performance gaming computer designed for power users. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which provides the capability to run the latest games at high settings and resolutions.

The SlateMono 237i also has a unique and sleek design, featuring a black and white color scheme and a tempered glass side panel that allows you to showcase the internal components. The system is also built with a high-quality power supply and cooling system to ensure stability and longevity during prolonged gaming sessions.

The iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop SlateMono 237i is a powerful and stylish gaming PC that is perfect for power users who want to game at the highest settings and resolutions. You can buy it from here. (US)

5) iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop TraceMR 224i ($3723)

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop TraceMR 224i (Image via Amazon)

Specifications Details Computer Memory Size 32 GB CPU Model Intel Core i9-11900KF CPU Speed 3.6 GHz Graphics Coprocessor Nvidia Ge Force Rtx 3090 Graphics Description Dedicated RAM Type DDR4 SDRAM

iBUYPOWER Pro TraceMR 224i is a high-performance gaming desktop computer. It features an Intel Core i9-11900F processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, 32GB DDR4 memory, and a 2TB SSD for storage.

It also has a gaming keyboard and mouse included and Windows 10 pre-installed. This computer is designed for gaming and can handle demanding games and applications with its powerful components.

In conclusion, iBuyPower is a well-known gaming PC brand that produces high-performance gaming PCs designed to meet the needs of gamers of all levels.

The five options highlighted in this article, ranging from budget-friendly machines to high-end systems, offer something for every type of gamer and their specific needs and preferences. With the latest technology and robust components, these gaming PCs will provide an excellent gaming experience in 2023 and hopefully beyond.

