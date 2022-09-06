5 biggest Labor Day discounts on Apple products

Monday, September 5, was Labor Day. The first Monday in September is designated as a federal holiday to honor the sacrifices and accomplishments of American workers.

In pop culture, Labor Day weekend means the end of summer. To mark the occasion, amazing deals on back-to-school necessities, appliances, smart technology, furniture, kitchen utensils, and more are frequently offered.

Taking advantage of Labor Day sales is a great way to save on your next Apple purchase. These products are some of the most popular on the market, but they can also be among the most expensive.

5 best deals on Apple products this Labor Day sale

In this Labor Day sale, we’ve rounded up five of the biggest discounts on Apple products. Whether you’re looking for a new MacBook or iPad, or you wish to upgrade your iPhone, there’s sure to be a deal here for you.

1) Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch 7 is essentially the Watch 6 with a slightly bigger screen and the ability to charge more quickly; rather than any new functionality, most users are likely to pick the Watch 7 due to the new and appealing colors it comes in.

The Watch 7 lacks the battery life, fitness, or design overhaul that will spur consumers into going for an upgrade. However, it still has a ton of impressive features and makes a great second screen for iPhone users (as well as being genuinely helpful to anyone who needs to use the ECG or blood oxygen monitor regularly).

Best Buy is offering the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $299.99, down from its regular price of $399.00. The watch comes with GPS and cellular capabilities, so you can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone. It is also water-resistant, so you can wear it while swimming or working out without any worries.

The Labor Day Sale has also brought the Apple Watch SE for just $209.99 on Walmart; this version is down $70 from its normal $279. The SE comes with a lot of features of the more pricey Series 7 at a discounted price.

2) iPad 9 (10.2 Inch)

Last year, Apple's most economical tablet was the iPad 10.2 (2021). It is faster than its predecessor, and features a better selfie camera that makes video calling more fluid than ever before — it is easy to use as well.

The inclusion of True Tone technology, which adjusts the display to your surroundings, is one of several modest enhancements. For those who are searching for a cheap tablet and don't need the latest technology, it's a smart buy.

The iPad 10.2 Inch is one of Apple’s most popular tablets, and this Labor Day, you can get it for a great price.

The 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $279.99 at Target, down from its regular price of $329.99. While it comes with Wi-Fi capabilities, it can be a bit limited when you are away from your house or office. It comes with Apple Pencil support, so you can use it for writing, drawing, or taking notes.

3) iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones ever. Although it lacks Touch ID and has a wider camera hump, the latest Apple smartphone is still a monster with a fantastic display and superior cameras. Additionally, it costs $100 less than the similarly outstanding iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of Apple’s most popular models, and this Labor Day, you can get it for a great price. The company is offering a whopping $800 credit for turning in your older-gen iPhones.

The variant comes with a Super Retina HD display, Face ID, and A15 chip. It also has one of the best camera systems, so you can take great photos and videos.

4) MacBook Pro M1

Despite being two years old, the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch still holds its own against more modern laptops. The M1 processor replaced the older Intel CPUs used to power Apple computers, ushering in a new era of technology. It was used to power the MacBook Pro 13-inch when it debuted in 2020.

The MacBook Pro 13.3-inch M1 is one of Apple’s most popular laptops, and you can get it for a great price this Labor Day. It is on sale for $949.99 at Best Buy, down from its regular price of $1,299.99. The 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is also on sale, for $1,599.99, down from its regular price of $1,999.99.

Both versions of the MacBook Pro come with a retina display, touch bar, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chips. They’re also available in a variety of colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.

5) Airpods Pro and Max

This is a set of earbuds to buy for only $50 USD extra than the original model with the wireless charging case. The AirPods Pro includes an improved fit, superior sound quality, and active noise cancelation on top of everything.

The Apple Airpods Pro is one of the most popular TWS headphones across multiple segments, and is now available for Labor Day Sale at $179.99, down from its normal $249.

Airpods Max is a rather nice product too, and is also undergoing a price-cut. It is now available for just $429, a solid $120 off of its normal $549 price tag.

