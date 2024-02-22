Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2: Which is the best headset for gaming?

The Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2 debate is a hot topic of discussion, and for good reason. Both devices are among the best VR headsets in the market right now. The Vision Pro offers the most advanced blend of AR and VR. Moreover, all the interactions can be done by physical gestures with your eyes and hands or by speaking to Siri.

On the other hand, the PSVR 2 comes with improved features from its predecessor. It is specially designed for the PlayStation 5 console and adds an extra layer of fun while playing games.

This article takes a closer look at the Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2 debate to determine which is the best headset for gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2: Specs

Apple Vision Pro specifications (Image via Apple)

Before we go deeper into this Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2 comparison, let’s have a look at the devices' specifications:

Specifications Apple Vision Pro PSVR2 Resolution 3,391x3,391 2,000 x 2,040 Screen type Micro‑OLED OLED Refresh rate Up to 100Hz Up to 120Hz Lenses Stereoscopic Fresnel Field of view Around 105° 110° Connectivity Wi‑Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth 5.3 USB-C (no breakout box) Cable length N/A 4.5m Cameras 12 6 Weight 650gm 560gm Price $3499 $549.99

As seen in the table, both headsets offer impressive performance. However, we can see many differences between them, especially when it comes to price range, which can be a prominent factor for consumers looking to buy a headset.

Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2: Which boasts better features?

Apple Vision and PSVR2 comparison (Image via PlayStation)

The Apple Vision Pro allows consumers to use popular apps, including Contacts, FaceTime, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Safari, and more. With the help of the device's cameras and the LiDAR scanner, you can experience all these apps in mixed reality. Additionally, you don’t need to rely on controllers.

The Vision Pro supports hand and eye tracking, which means you can control the headset with physical gestures. You can also create your own virtual avatar for FaceTime calls. The compatibility of the headset with various streaming platforms is an icing on the cake.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the PSVR 2 is ease of use. With the device's cameras, you can map out your gaming space. The headset will create artificial boundaries and alert you when they are close to them.

The controllers of the PSVR2 come with excellent motion tracking and an advanced haptics feature. The headset also supports eye-tracking, which comes in handy in various games.

Overall, both headsets foster impressive features, but the Apple Vision Pro gets an extra point for its futuristic features.

Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2: Which headset has the better design?

Design comparison between the Vision Pro and PSVR2 (Image via Reddit/Mike_33GT)

The design of the Apple Vision Pro differs from other VR headsets available in the market. Apple's offering uses an external battery pack that connects to the headset via a cable. The look of the headset is identical to ski goggles. The frame is made up of aluminum alloy covered with soft textile fabric cushioned Light Seal.

The PSVR2, on the other hand, comes with a single plastic headband, just like its predecessor. A USB-C cable is available on the left side of the headband, which is used to connect the device to the PS5. You will find rubberized cushioning inside the headset. The overall build quality is also solid.

In the Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2 design debate, Sony’s headset is the clear winner. It is more comfortable compared to its counterpart from Apple. Many users have returned the Vision Pro due to comfort issues.

Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2: Which is best for gaming?

Which is the better gaming headset (Image via Youtube/ZoneofTech)

The Vision Pro is focused on delivering better streaming and viewing experience. Although you can enjoy hundreds of titles from the Apple Arcade, this headset is designed for individuals looking for more productive options rather than just playing games.

Apple is also not marketing its headset as a gaming device. Rather, the company is using terms such as “mixed reality” and “spatial computing” to attract users.

Meanwhile, the PSVR2 is built specifically for gamers in mind. It is compatible with the PS5. For now, it supports over 80 games, and more high-quality titles from AAA developers are coming to the platform. That makes this headset a solid choice for those who want to enjoy an immersive gaming experience.

Feel free to check out our article on the best games on the PS5.

Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2: The winner

Comparison between the Vision Pro and PSVR2 (Image via Apple, PlayStation)

Sony’s VR headset is the winner of the Apple Vision Pro vs PSVR2 battle in terms of gaming. However, if productivity is your priority, and you are ready to spend a hefty amount of money, you can go with the Vision Pro.

