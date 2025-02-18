Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3080

Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG title, Avowed, has fantastic visual fidelity, especially if you play it at 4K. However, the Nvidia RTX 3080 will struggle to deliver 60 FPS, which is understandable considering how old this GPU is. Nonetheless, a few tweaks to the game's graphics settings can push the framerates past 60.

This article sheds light on the best settings you must apply for Avowed to work well on a PC sporting the RTX 3080 GPU.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Avowed's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

What are the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3080 PC?

Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was launched in 2020 as a 4K gaming GPU. However, it's a bit dated in 2025 and struggles to deliver a smooth 60 FPS in certain titles, including Avowed, unless you apply the right settings.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : 90

: 90 Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : Nvidia DLSS 3

: Nvidia DLSS 3 DLSS Super Resolution Quality : Quality

: Quality DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : Epic

: Epic Shading Quality : Epic

: Epic Effects Quality : High

: High Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : Epic

: Epic Global Illumination Quality: Epic

This concludes the list of the best settings for Avowed on an Nvidia RTX 3080 PC. You will have no issues achieving 60+ FPS, as long as you apply the above settings correctly.

