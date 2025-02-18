Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 3080

Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG title, Avowed, has fantastic visual fidelity, especially if you play it at 4K. However, the Nvidia RTX 3080 will struggle to deliver 60 FPS, which is understandable considering how old this GPU is. Nonetheless, a few tweaks to the game's graphics settings can push the framerates past 60.
This article sheds light on the best settings you must apply for Avowed to work well on a PC sporting the RTX 3080 GPU.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Avowed's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 3080 PC?
The Nvidia RTX 3080 was launched in 2020 as a 4K gaming GPU. However, it's a bit dated in 2025 and struggles to deliver a smooth 60 FPS in certain titles, including Avowed, unless you apply the right settings.
Apply the following settings for the best result:
Basic Settings
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Frame Limit: 90
- Field of View: 90
- Motion Blur: 0%
- VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS 3
- DLSS Super Resolution Quality: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Advanced Settings
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Epic
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: Epic
- Shading Quality: Epic
- Effects Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Processing Quality: Low
- Reflection Quality: Epic
- Global Illumination Quality: Epic
This concludes the list of the best settings for Avowed on an Nvidia RTX 3080 PC. You will have no issues achieving 60+ FPS, as long as you apply the above settings correctly.
