5 best 50mm lenses in 2024

The best 50mm lenses have a great depth of field and a wide viewing angle while performing well in portrait photography. Typically, these lenses are lightweight and compact. They serve as the best travel companions for quick photoshoots.

50mm lenses are often in every photographer's kit as they are essential for most forms of photography. They provide the best of both worlds, performing well in everything, from super-close portraits to mid-distance city photography.

This article discusses the best 50mm lenses to buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best 50mm lenses available in 2024

1) Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM

Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM - best 50mm lens (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM is known as one of the best Canon lenses for portraits. This model stands out due to its image quality, functionality, and versatility. It is great for professional or amateur photographers who prioritize low-light capability and exceptional image quality.

Features Canon RF 50mm F1.2 L USM Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.2 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,299.00

While the EF models are just as competitive, RF mount lenses simply outperform them in terms of functionality and control.

The lens features a fixed focal length of 50mm, a wide f/1.2 aperture with 10 rounded blades for smooth bokeh, and weighs a total of 950g.

Pros:

Provides exceptional low-light performance

Beautiful bokeh for portrait photography

Has a high-quality build and weather-sealing

Cons:

The lens is quite expensive compared to other options

Heavier than some alternatives

You can buy the lens here.

2) Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm F1.4G

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm F1.4G - best 50mm lens (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm F1.4G is a standard prime lens built for the Nikon FX mount. Its features, including its high-resolution image quality, versatile range of photography, and compact build, make it one of the best 50mm lenses on the market.

Features Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm F1.4G Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $449.95

The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm F1.4G features a 50mm fixed focal length, f/1.4 aperture with a rounded 9-blade diaphragm, and weighs just 280g. It allows you to capture quiet and ultra-fast images with relevant ease.

Pros:

Has a wide aperture for low-light shooting

Not very expensive

Compact and lightweight design

Cons:

Bokeh may not be quite as smooth as some competitors

Does not have image stabilization

Weather sealing is not available on all models

You can buy the lens here.

3) Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM

Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM - best 50mm lens (Image via Sony Electronics)

The FE 50mm F1.2 GM is a standard prime lens from Sony's G Master lens series. It is compatible with most Sony cameras, thanks to the E-mount format, and has a wide range of capabilities. It particularly excels in portraits but is also a beast of a lens in terms of city and street photography.

However, one major weakness of the Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM is the lack of image stabilization. This could have been a great asset, considering these lenses are meant for close-ups, thus providing sharper images.

Features Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.2 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,899.99

The Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM features a fixed 50mm focal length, a very wide f/1.2 aperture with 11 bladed diaphragm, and Four XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors that deliver smooth and quick autofocus.

Pros:

Exceptional sharpness even in wide aperture settings

Has a fast and silent autofocus

Provides a beautiful bokeh effect

Cons:

The lens is quite expensive for most hobbyists

It is large and heavy, making it less ideal for everyday use

You can buy the lens here.

4) Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art

Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art - best 50mm lens (Image via Sigma)

The Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art is a standard prime lens from the DG DN Art series. Its wide aperture helps it perform well in the fields of portrait and close-up photography, making it one of the best 50mm lenses out there.

The Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art has a well-built and weather-sealed body, making it perfect for the outdoors. It is sold in two variants that are compatible with Sony's E-Mount and Leica's L-Mount, respectively.

Features Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG DN Art Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $849

The lens features a fixed 50mm focal length, a wide f/1.2 aperture with 11 diaphragm blades, and weighs just about 670g. Its dust and splash-resistant build makes it perfect for outdoor expeditions.

Pros:

Versatile compatibility with multiple camera systems

The lens is smaller and lighter compared to competitors, making it more travel-friendly

Cons:

The autofocus may not be quite as fast or reliable as Sony or Canon's native lenses

Bokeh may not be as smooth as some competitors

You can buy the lens here.

5) Leica APO 50mm f2 ASPH

Leica APO 50mm f2 ASPH - best 50mm lens (Image via Leica)

The Leica APO 50mm f2 ASPH is a premium quality standard prime lens made for the Leica M Mount. It has a classy retro look while also boasting the latest features.

The Leica APO 50mm f2 ASPH costs a whopping $9,095, which makes it the most expensive lens on this list. However, its features make it worth it.

Features Leica APO 50mm f2 ASPH Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/2 to f/16 Auto Focus No Price $9,095.00

The Leica APO 50mm f2 ASPH has a 50mm fixed focal length, a wide f/2 aperture, and an aspherical lens design. It is extremely compact and weighs just 300g.

Pros:

Unmatched image quality and rendering by Leica's renowned optics

Beautiful bokeh and a classic, timeless design

Cons:

Extremely expensive, even compared to other high-end lenses

Manual focus only, which requires practice and may not suit all shooting styles

You can buy the lens here.

