5 best 85mm lenses in 2024

The best 85mm lenses provide great subject isolation, depth of field, and minimum image distortion. Although slightly larger and more expensive than other focal lengths, they're perfect for headshots, low-light, and street photography.

These lenses are essential to most photographers due to their pleasing bokeh and image clarity. However, these lenses are slightly less versatile compared to others due to their focal length. This article discusses the best 85mm lenses to buy in 2024.

1) Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM - best 85mm lens (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 85 mm F1.4 GM is a premium telephoto prime lens from Sony's G Master series. Renowned for its exceptional image quality and pleasing bokeh, it ranks among the top 85mm lenses to invest in for 2024. Its versatility shines through in its ability to excel across various photography genres, including professional portraits, low-light photography, and event photography.

Features Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,699.99

The lens features a fixed focal length of 85mm, 11 diaphragm blades, an aperture ring, and weighs around 820g. It is compatible with a wide array of cameras, as it works with both E-Mount full-frame and APS-C cameras. Its ED glass elements significantly reduce chromatic aberration and retain the natural color of the scene captured. However, as one of the more expensive options, professionals typically favor these lenses.

Pros:

The lens has exceptional image quality and vibrant colors

Provides a gorgeous bokeh thanks to its 11 aperture blades

Being a part of the G Master series, it is perfect for professional use

Cons:

On the expensive side

2) Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS

Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS - best 85mm lens (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS is a telephoto prime lens for professional photography. This model slightly improves from the standard L USM lens, featuring a DS or Defocus Smoothing. This allows for a smoother defocus effect that prevents the unnatural sharp lines around subjects in images. It is larger, heavier, and significantly more expensive than the Sony lens.

Features Canon RF 85mm F1.2 L USM DS Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.2 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $3,099.00

It features a fixed 85mm focal length and an aperture of f/1.2. It also has the DS (Defocus Smoothing) lens coating, which makes a significant difference in images, typically portraits. The lens also belongs to Canon's L series, a professional lens line providing superior optics and more advanced features than the standard lens.

Pros:

Produces premium quality images and has great color science

Provides unmatched low-light performance and bokeh

Has a professional-grade build

Cons:

Most expensive lens on the list

Very large and bulky

3) Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art - best 85mm lens (Image via Sigma)

The Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art is a telephoto prime lens that excels in portrait photography. It is a professional-grade lens compatible with in-camera aberration correction, thus significantly enhancing your images. The lens's 11-bladed rounded diaphragm creates a beautiful, smooth, rounded bokeh.

Features Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,099

The lens features a fixed focal length of 85mm and an aperture of f/1.4. The lens belongs to the DG DN series and is designed for full-frame camera options. There are two variants sold, one for Sony's E-Mount and the other for Leica's L-Mount. From Sigma's Art line, these lenses are known for producing high-quality, relatively affordable images.

Pros:

Provides a great balance between performance and price

Produces sharp images with an incredible bokeh

Cons:

The autofocus of the lens might not be as fast as Sony or Canon options

Quite large and bulky, making it less portable for some

4) Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f1.8G

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f1.8G - best 85mm lens (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f1.8G is a telephoto prime lens suitable for portraits and everyday shooting. Compared to its competitors, this lens is significantly lighter and less expensive, making it an excellent choice for beginners and seasoned photographers. Its Silent Wave Motor allows high-speed autofocus that's extremely quiet and precise.

Features Nikon AF-S Nikkor 85mm f1.8G Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.8 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $479.95

The lens features a fixed focal length of 85mm and an aperture of f/1.8. While it can still achieve decent low-light results and bokeh, it won't be as strong as the f/1.2 and f/1.4 options. It's a more budget-friendly choice for Nikon users, prioritizing portability and affordability over absolute low-light performance.

Pros:

Very affordable and lightweight compared to competitors

Is an excellent choice for beginners.

Cons:

Has a very narrow aperture that limits low-light performance and bokeh compared to other options

Its plastic construction might feel less robust

5) Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 EF

Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 EF - best 85mm lens (Image via Samyang)

The Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 EF is a telephoto prime lens suitable for portraiture and low-light photography. This lens offers image quality similar to Sigma's but often at a slightly lower price. It maintains a wide f/1.4 aperture for good low-light performance. However, some Samyang lenses can have limitations in terms of autofocus speed and weather sealing compared to other options mentioned.

Features Samyang AF 85mm F1.4 EF Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $519.00

The lens features a fixed focal length of 85mm and an aperture of f/1.4. Samyang has options that are compatible with different mounts, making them compatible with a wide array of lenses. Its two Linear Ultrasonic Motors allow for fast and quiet autofocus. While not as fast as some premium lenses, this lens offers good value for photographers looking for a reliable 85mm option.

Pros:

Offers reliable performance

Has good value for money

Cons:

Autofocus might be slower and less accurate compared to others

The lens lacks weather sealing

