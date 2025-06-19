10 best AAA games to play on RTX 4060 (2025)

The RTX 4060 is one of the most popular GPUs. The Steam Hardware & Software survey showed that it is the second-most used GPU after the RTX 3060. This is with good reason because the RTX 4000 series was designed to be affordable and competent for 1080p gaming.

The GPU brilliantly handles demanding titles, running most games at high graphics settings. Ray tracing is one of its key factors, and the introduction of Frame Generation in this lineup was crucial for high performance. If you're a new gamer who's recently purchased an RTX 4060, you might be confused as to where you should start your gaming journey. This article will look into the best AAA games to play on the RTX 4060 GPU in 2025.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal opinion.

The best AAA games to play on RTX 4060

1) Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's ray-traced reflections look incredible on the RTX 4060 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Open World

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a beautifully recreated New York City where you get to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game features rich graphics, fluid web-slinging freedom, and a dynamic combat system, improving on the original title released in 2018.

The game pushes graphical fidelity with detailed cityscapes and ray-traced lighting. Visuals on the RTX 4060 look quite impressive, especially the reflections and lighting at higher graphics. Turning on ray tracing is possible, but it may require dropping settings to Medium for consistent performance.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's RT Overdrive mode is manageable on the RTX 4060 (Image via CD Projekt)

Genre: Action RPG, Open World

Set in the futuristic dystopia of Night City, Cyberpunk 2077 offers a uniquely rich RPG experience. It features a well-crafted narrative, heavy customization, and immersive gameplay.

This title was infamous for being GPU-intensive at launch, especially with ray tracing enabled. However, several updates and fixes later, it runs very smoothly. The RTX 4060 perfectly handles ray tracing on this game, especially with DLSS and frame generation technologies. With some changes in the settings, Cyberpunk 2077 puts up very smooth framerates.

3) Assassin's Creed: Shadows

Shadows offers a unique twist to the Assassin's Creed genre (Image via Ubisoft)

Genre: Action RPG, Stealth, Open World

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows brings the franchise's iconic parkour and stealth experience to feudal Japan. With two distinct protagonists available, you get to choose between both stealth and brute-force combat gameplay. The RTX 4060's 8GB VRAM is ideal for handling the game's lush landscape. The right resolution for the game would be 1080p, especially with modified settings. By using both DLSS and frame generation, you can expect a smooth experience.

4) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima's lush open world renders beautifully on the RTX 4060 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Genre: Action-Adventure, Open World

Ghost of Tsushima is set during the Mongol invasion of Japan. You play as Jin Sakai, who transforms from samurai to the legendary Ghost. The game blends swordplay, stealth, and exploration to provide an immersive game experience.

The PC port runs well on the RTX 4060 at 1080p using the High graphics preset. The GPU’s ray tracing and DLSS support ensure that the game’s lush landscapes and dynamic weather effects are rendered well without sacrificing performance. While ray tracing is prominent in this title, the GPU handles the workload without bottlenecks.

5) God of War Ragnarok

The cinematic visuals of God of War Ragnarok stand out at higher resolutions (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Genre: Action-Adventure, Mythological Fantasy, Semi-Open World

GoW Ragnarok continues the journey of Kratos and Atreus, and explores Norse mythology. The sequel builds on the tight combat and emotional storytelling of its predecessor, featuring epic battles and touching moments. The title benefits greatly from DLSS and frame generation, showing well over playable framerates even at High graphics settings. Details and visuals look best at 1080p on the RTX 4060.

6) Elden Ring

The RTX 4060's ray tracing capabilities add a ton of depth to Elden Ring's visuals (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Genre: Action RPG, Open World, Soulslike

Elden Ring redefines the soulslike genre with a vast open world, engaging lore, and challenging combat. Players take on the role of The Tarnished, exploring the Lands Between, where they battle demigods and larger-than-life bosses.

The game got the support for ray tracing much after it was released. Luckily, performance more or less remained the same on the RTX 4060. It easily maintains the 60 FPS cap at High settings, both with and without RT.

7) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2's vast open world and moving storyline offer a unique gaming experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

Genre: Action-Adventure, Western, Open World

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a Western epic set in 1889, where you play as Arthur Morgan, an outlaw. The rich narrative features a moving storyline and sprawling open world, where each of your actions contributes to your Honor.

The game is hardly challenging to run on the RTX 4060, even with high-res textures and graphics settings. The ideal setup would be to have 1080p resolution to enjoy the vast landscapes and immersive story. DLSS support enhances the game, but the highest quality on this GPU is achieved using DLAA.

8) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5's dynamic weather conditions look super realistic on the RTX 4060 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Genre: Racing, Open World

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game set in a vibrant version of Mexico. It combines elements of arcade racing with a simulation-grade driving experience. It features an impressive catalogue of over 800 vehicles to choose from.

It's extremely well-optimized and can easily run at up to 1440p resolution on the RTX 4060. The 8GB VRAM of the GPU perfectly renders the vast open world, making the gameplay very realistic and immersive, especially during rainy or snowy weather.

9) F1 25

F1 25's path tracing brings in unmatched realism to the simulation title (Image via EA Sports)

Genre: Racing, Simulation

F1 25 is the latest entry in the official Formula One series, offering a realistic motorsport experience. It has every team, driver, and track from the 2025 season, and features significantly improved physics over last year's game.

It greatly benefits from Nvidia’s DLSS support, especially now that the game has introduced path tracing. PT is extremely demanding on the GPU, so it may be challenging to have it on. However, the RTX 4060 can easily handle ray tracing, especially at 1080p resolution. A combination of high graphics, DLSS, and ray tracing makes the gameplay look super realistic and immersive, easily pushing 100 FPS in performance.

10) The Last of Us Part 1 (2022)

The cinematic visuals of The Last of Us Part 1 look amazing at higher resolutions (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Genre: Action-Adventure, Survival Horror

The Last of Us Part I (2022) is a remake of the iconic post-apocalyptic action-adventure title from 2013. It follows the lives of Joel and Ellie as they navigate a ruined world filled with infected zombies and human enemies.

The RTX 4060 with DLSS and optimized settings easily hits 60-75 FPS at 1080p resolution. The GPU’s ray tracing and upscaling capabilities make the post-apocalyptic environments and character models look more realistic and immersive.

This concludes the list of the best AAA games for the RTX 4060. We agree there are several titles that were missed out on, but we can only fit so much in one article, especially when there are so many titles.

That said, the RTX 4060 is a very capable GPU and will hold up well for years to come. Several next-gen titles could have a minimum 8GB VRAM requirement, so you could also play the highly anticipated title when it releases.

