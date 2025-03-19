Assassin's Creed Shadows features ray tracing by default and other modern technologies to deliver high visual fidelity. However, that level of graphics comes at the cost of performance. Without optimized settings, Ubisoft's latest release will not bne able to produce decent framerates and may even stutter.

Here are the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for the ROG Ally.

Note: The settings provided below shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

What are the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for ROG Ally?

ASUS ROG Ally (Image via ASUS)

ASUS ROG Ally's display features a 120 Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate (VRR) support to deliver a smooth 40 FPS gameplay experience. Apply the following settings to achieve close to 40 FPS in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : TL070FVX501-0

: TL070FVX501-0 Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off

: Off Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 40

: 40 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Performance

: Performance Minimum Dynamic Resolution : 20% / Greyed Out

: 20% / Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : 60% / Greyed Out

: 60% / Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : Low

: Low Light Source Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : Medium

: Medium Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Low

: Low Drawing Distance : Low

: Low Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Low

: Low Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Low

: Low Virtual Texture : Low

: Low Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Off

: Off Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Low

The settings shown above will help Assassin's Creed Shadows achieve 40 FPS with VRR, which is necessary for a smoother gameplay experience. We used a mix of Low and Medium graphics settings to 40 FPS without majorly sacrificing visual quality.

