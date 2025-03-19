  • home icon
Best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for ROG Ally

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 19, 2025 14:23 GMT
Picture of Assassin
Assassin's Creed Shadows with the ROG Ally (Image via Ubisoft || ASUS)

Assassin's Creed Shadows features ray tracing by default and other modern technologies to deliver high visual fidelity. However, that level of graphics comes at the cost of performance. Without optimized settings, Ubisoft's latest release will not bne able to produce decent framerates and may even stutter.

Here are the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for the ROG Ally.

Note: The settings provided below shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

What are the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for ROG Ally?

ASUS ROG Ally (Image via ASUS)
ASUS ROG Ally (Image via ASUS)

ASUS ROG Ally's display features a 120 Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate (VRR) support to deliver a smooth 40 FPS gameplay experience. Apply the following settings to achieve close to 40 FPS in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Display

  • Image Calibration: Do not change
  • Field of View: 90%
  • Monitor: TL070FVX501-0
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Vsync: Off
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Frame Rate Limiter: On/Greyed Out
  • Frame Rate Target: 40
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscalar Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Performance
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 20% / Greyed Out
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 60% / Greyed Out
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.20
  • Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

  • Ray Traced Global Illumination: Diffuse Hideout Only
  • Overall Preset: Custom
  • Raytracing Quality: Low
  • BVH Quality: Low
  • Screen Space Effects: Low
  • Light Source Quality: Low
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Texture Streaming Pool: Medium
  • Post Effects: Low
  • Water Quality: Medium
  • Particle Quality: Low
  • Loading Distance: Low
  • Drawing Distance: Low
  • Micropolygon: Medium
  • Terrain Quality: Low
  • Deformation: Low
  • Scatter Density: Low
  • Virtual Texture: Low
  • Character Quality: Medium
  • Hair Strands: Off
  • Cloud Quality: Low
  • Fog Quality: Low
The settings shown above will help Assassin's Creed Shadows achieve 40 FPS with VRR, which is necessary for a smoother gameplay experience. We used a mix of Low and Medium graphics settings to 40 FPS without majorly sacrificing visual quality.

Edited by Angad Sharma
