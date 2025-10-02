Best audio settings for Black Ops 7 beta (How to hear footsteps better)

Having the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 beta is very important if you wish to clearly hear footsteps. The beta testing phase of Activision's latest offering is currently live, and the game looks stunning. From smooth gunplay, minimum errors, this is one of the cleanest launches of a Call of Duty title in recent years.

However, if you wish to actually enjoy the game and always have a track of your surroundings, you will need to adjust some of the in-game audio settings. As such, this article will list the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 that you need to apply, so that you can get good footstep and surrounding audio.

Black Ops 7 beta: best audio settings

Here are the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 that you need to have for clear footsteps and environmental audio.

The audio settings of Black Ops 7 beta are divided into two tabs. First is the 'Audio' tab, which deals with the in-game sounds, and the other is the 'Voice Chat' tab, which contains the settings for chatting with other players. We will list the best settings for both tabs separately.

Best settings for the 'Audio' tab:

Page 1 of Audio settings in BO7 beta (Image via Activision)

Volumes:

Master Game Volume: 100

100 Gameplay Music Volume: 20

20 Dialogue Volume: 60

60 Effects Volume: 100

100 Cinematic Music Volume: 20

Audio Device:

Speaker/Headphone Game Sound Device: Preferred audio output device, headphones recommended

Preferred audio output device, headphones recommended Speaker Output: Stereo

Page 2 of Audio settings of BO7 beta (Image via Activision)

Global:

Audio Mix: Headphone Bass Boost

Headphone Bass Boost Mono Audio: Off

Off Mute Game When Minimized: Off

Off Mute Licensed Music: Off

Off Asymmetric Hearing Compensation: On

On Configure Frequency Intensity: No changes

Functionality:

Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

On Hitmarker Preset: Default/Classic (Based on preference)

Best settings for the 'Voice Chat' tab:

Voice Chat settings of BO7 beta (Image via Activision)

Voice Chat:

Voice Chat Volume: 30

30 Voice Chat: On

On Proximity Chat: On (Based on preference)

On (Based on preference) Body Shield Chat: On (Based on preference)

On (Based on preference) Last Word Voice Chat: On (Based on preference)

On (Based on preference) Game Chat Voice: All Lobby (Based on preference)

All Lobby (Based on preference) Voice Chat Output Device: Preferred audio output device

Preferred audio output device Communication Preset: Off

Microphone settings of BO7 beta (Image via Activision)

Microphone:

Microphone Level: 25

25 Test Microphone: Off

Off Microphone Mode: Push to Talk

Push to Talk Mute Yourself When Connecting to Chat Channel: Off

Off Microphone Input Device: Preferred audio input device

How to change audio settings in Black Ops 7 beta?

You can apply the best audio settings in Black Ops 7 beta by following the steps mentioned below:

Launch 'Black Ops 7 beta' from COD HQ.

Once the game launches, click on the 'Settings' button (Gear Icon) in the top-right corner. You can also open the 'Settings' menu by pressing F3 on your keyboard.

Once the 'Settings' menu is open, click on the 'Audio' tab.

The audio settings menu is now open, and you can make adjustments according to the aforementioned settings.

This covers everything about the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 beta. Do keep in mind that these settings are for the general user base and might not apply to you depending on your personal hardware and preferred settings. However, these settings are a good base for you to start with and make changes according to your personal preferences.

