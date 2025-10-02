Best audio settings for Black Ops 7 beta (How to hear footsteps better)

Having the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 beta is very important if you wish to clearly hear footsteps. The beta testing phase of Activision's latest offering is currently live, and the game looks stunning. From smooth gunplay, minimum errors, this is one of the cleanest launches of a Call of Duty title in recent years.
However, if you wish to actually enjoy the game and always have a track of your surroundings, you will need to adjust some of the in-game audio settings. As such, this article will list the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 that you need to apply, so that you can get good footstep and surrounding audio.
Black Ops 7 beta: best audio settings
Here are the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 that you need to have for clear footsteps and environmental audio.
The audio settings of Black Ops 7 beta are divided into two tabs. First is the 'Audio' tab, which deals with the in-game sounds, and the other is the 'Voice Chat' tab, which contains the settings for chatting with other players. We will list the best settings for both tabs separately.
Best settings for the 'Audio' tab:
Volumes:
- Master Game Volume: 100
- Gameplay Music Volume: 20
- Dialogue Volume: 60
- Effects Volume: 100
- Cinematic Music Volume: 20
Audio Device:
- Speaker/Headphone Game Sound Device: Preferred audio output device, headphones recommended
- Speaker Output: Stereo
Global:
- Audio Mix: Headphone Bass Boost
- Mono Audio: Off
- Mute Game When Minimized: Off
- Mute Licensed Music: Off
- Asymmetric Hearing Compensation: On
- Configure Frequency Intensity: No changes
Functionality:
- Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On
- Hitmarker Preset: Default/Classic (Based on preference)
Best settings for the 'Voice Chat' tab:
Voice Chat:
- Voice Chat Volume: 30
- Voice Chat: On
- Proximity Chat: On (Based on preference)
- Body Shield Chat: On (Based on preference)
- Last Word Voice Chat: On (Based on preference)
- Game Chat Voice: All Lobby (Based on preference)
- Voice Chat Output Device: Preferred audio output device
- Communication Preset: Off
Microphone:
- Microphone Level: 25
- Test Microphone: Off
- Microphone Mode: Push to Talk
- Mute Yourself When Connecting to Chat Channel: Off
- Microphone Input Device: Preferred audio input device
Also read: All Black Ops 7 beta rewards and how to unlock them
How to change audio settings in Black Ops 7 beta?
You can apply the best audio settings in Black Ops 7 beta by following the steps mentioned below:
- Launch 'Black Ops 7 beta' from COD HQ.
- Once the game launches, click on the 'Settings' button (Gear Icon) in the top-right corner. You can also open the 'Settings' menu by pressing F3 on your keyboard.
- Once the 'Settings' menu is open, click on the 'Audio' tab.
- The audio settings menu is now open, and you can make adjustments according to the aforementioned settings.
This covers everything about the best audio settings for Black Ops 7 beta. Do keep in mind that these settings are for the general user base and might not apply to you depending on your personal hardware and preferred settings. However, these settings are a good base for you to start with and make changes according to your personal preferences.
