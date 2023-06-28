5 best budget gaming mice rated for over 10,000 DPI (2023)

Gaming mice have become an essential tool for gamers, providing increased precision and control during intense gaming sessions. Thanks to technological advancements, modern gaming mice now boast higher DPI (dots per inch) capabilities to enable faster on-screen cursor movement.

These gaming mice feature advanced optical sensors capable of tracking at DPI levels of over 10,000. This makes them ideal for fast-paced first-person shooters or complex strategy games since they offer the responsiveness and accuracy needed to gain an edge over your competition.

In this article, we will explore the top five budget gaming mice with over 10,000 DPI available in 2023.

Top 5 budget gaming mice with over 10,000 DPI

1) Corsair Katar Pro XT (‎$24.99)

The Corsair Katar Pro XT is a lightweight and ambidextrous gaming mouse that stands out for its precision and comfort. It is one of the lightest mice available, weighing only 73 grams, making it excellent for FPS and MOBA gamers. Equipped with a high-performance PixArt PMW3391 optical sensor with a maximum DPI of 18,000, it ensures accurate tracking of your movements.

The mouse features an ergonomic design suitable for most hand sizes and has textured side grips for a secure hold. With programmable buttons, a responsive scroll wheel, and a flexible paracord cable, the Katar Pro XT delivers a smooth gaming experience.

Although it lacks RGB lighting and advanced customization software, it remains a fantastic choice for its price, offering precision and comfort for gamers.

Specification Corsair Katar Pro XT Sensor PixArt PAW3391 DPI 18,000 Weight 73g Dimensions 116 x 64 x 38mm

2) Cooler Master M711 ($29.99)

The Cooler Master MM711 is a lightweight and versatile gaming mouse that excels in both comfort and performance. Its honeycomb shell design not only contributes to its feather-light feel but also enhances airflow, keeping your hand cool during extended gaming sessions.

With a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, this mouse ensures precise tracking. It also boasts seven programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and a braided cable.

Although lacking macOS support and featuring slightly small side buttons, the Cooler Master MM711 remains an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking a high-performance mouse rated over 10,000 DPI.

Specification Cooler Master MM711 Sensor PixArt PMW3389 DPI 16,000 Weight 60g Dimensions 116.5x 62.4x 38.3mm

3) Razer DeathAdder V2 ($34.99)

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is an impressive wired gaming mouse with a redesigned lighter form factor, an upgraded sensor, and improved switches.

Its ergonomic shape fits well in most hands, providing a secure grip. The Razer Focus+ optical sensor ensures accurate tracking with its 20,000 DPI maximum sensitivity. The optical switches deliver crisp and responsive clicks, offering a longer lifespan than mechanical switches.

While not the lightest mouse, it compensates for this with its excellent performance. Customization options are available through Razer Synapse 3 software. Overall, the DeathAdder V2 is a high-performance gaming mouse worth considering.

Specification Razer DeathAdder V2 Sensor 20K DPI Optical Sensor DPI 20,000 Weight 82g Dimensions 1127× 72.7× 42.7mm

4) Glorious - Model O ($39.99)

The Glorious Model O is an exceptional budget gaming mouse that stands out for its performance, comfort, and build quality. With its lightweight honeycomb shell and weight of 69 grams, it offers remarkable comfort during long gaming sessions while maintaining excellent airflow.

The mouse has a top-tier PMW3360 optical sensor capable of up to 12,000 DPI and a responsive polling rate of 1,000Hz. The six programmable buttons, including side buttons, deliver satisfying tactile feedback, and the customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of personalization.

While lacking on-the-fly DPI adjustment and having slightly hard-to-reach side buttons, the Glorious Model O is an outstanding choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking a high-performance mouse rated for over 10,000 DPI.

Specification Glorious Model O Sensor PixArt PMW3360 DPI 12,000 Weight 69g Dimensions 128x 59x 37.5mm

5) Logitech G305 Lightspeed ($49.99)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an exceptional wireless gaming mouse, offering impressive performance and excellent value for money. It utilizes the accurate and responsive HERO sensor to deliver precise tracking during every gaming session. Moreover, its battery life is truly impressive, and it can last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay.

Weighing only 99 grams, this gaming mouse combines a lightweight design with optimal comfort, effectively reducing hand fatigue. It also provides six programmable buttons and a convenient built-in DPI switch, granting easy access to customization options.

Although it may lack RGB lighting and durability when compared to some of the other options, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed remains an outstanding choice for gamers in search of an affordable wireless gaming mouse that delivers exceptional performance and comfort.

Specification Logitech G305 Lightspeed Sensor HERO DPI 12,000 Weight 99g Dimensions 116.6x 62.15x 38.2mm

In conclusion, these top five budget gaming mice with over 10,000 DPI offer gamers the precision, control, and responsiveness needed to gain an edge over the competition. Their advanced optical sensors, ergonomic designs, and customization options make them reliable tools for intense gaming sessions.

Poll : 0 votes