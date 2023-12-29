5 best camera smartphones of 2023

The best camera smartphones released in 2023 offer an appealing alternative for those who enjoy photography and great image quality but cannot afford the bulk of a heavy professional DSLR all the time. Moreover, most smartphones these days are bridging the gap and now perform closer to a professional camera.

However, not all smartphones are equal. Some mobile cameras, for example, include optical zoom periscope lenses that allow you to see distant scenes. Others utilize computational AI techniques to enhance the photos shot with the primary camera, while a few incorporate optical image stabilization that makes the video look like it was stabilized by a gimbal.

Therefore, to help you select the best camera smartphones, we have created a list of five top smartphones that shoot impeccable photos and videos. Our in-depth list will provide the advantages and disadvantages of the best camera smartphones, enabling you to make an informed purchase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more dominate as best camera smartphones of 2023

1) OnePlus 11 ($615)

The OnePlus 11 is equipped with a powerful triple camera system featuring a 50MP main lens and advanced shooting modes. It delivers a top-tier photography experience with other lenses as well. Additionally, it has a 32MP telephoto lens, which enables you to click 2X portrait images.

The third 48MP ultra-wide angle camera can shoot ultrawide images with a 115-degree field of view and helps in taking landscape shots. OnePlus also provides a 100W charger with this phone, which lets you charge its 5000mAh battery in 30 minutes.

Advantages

Versatile camera setup

Relatively cheaper than other Android flagships

All-day battery life

OIS and EIS support

Disadvantages

Optical zoom is limited up to 2x only

No IP rating or wireless charging

2) Sony Xperia 1 V ($898)

The Sony Xperia 1 V is another excellent camera smartphone, with a 48MP primary camera boasting ZEISS support, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens with dual-pixel PDAF. In addition to all this, it has a dedicated upgraded chipset, which brings improved thermals and Night View for all cameras.

The cameras, including the 12MP selfie sensor, offer consistently great photo and video quality, with one of the best image processing you will find on any phone. The zoom camera system is also great as it has up to 5.2X optical zoom, making it one of the best camera smartphones of this year.

Advantages

Professional camera app

Superb battery life

Dedicated Night View mode

Zeiss optics support

Disadvantages

Low-light video is average at best

No dedicated macro mode

3) Google Pixel 8 Pro ($999)

The Google Pixel series is known for its impeccable cameras, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro is no different. The phone now includes three powerful cameras that provide clear images regardless of the environment. But the main highlight is the AI-driven software features like Best Take and Magic Eraser, which let you edit images or videos like no other smartphone.

The combination of a 50MP primary camera, 48MP telephoto lens, and 48MP ultrawide with a 10.5MP selfie sensor makes it one of the best camera smartphones in terms of raw hardware.

Advantages

A lot of AI camera tools

Seven years of software support

Superb camera hardware

Impeccable video quality

Disadvantages

Low battery life

Temperature sensor mostly isn't accurate

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($999)

Next, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which now comes with a large 200MP main camera sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide angle camera, and a unique 10MP periscope sensor. The periscope sensor lets you take 10X optically zoomed photos and 100X digital shots.

It's one of the best camera smartphones for wildlife photography or shooting far-away objects. And if you love shooting videos, the Super Steady mode on this phone will be useful in shooting shake-free videos.

Advantages

200MP main camera sensor

Periscope lens provides up to 10X optical zoom

S-pen support

Upto 8K video recording support

Disadvantages

No charger in the box

Weighs more than 250 grams with a case

5) Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max ($1,199)

Lastly, on our list of the best camera smartphones of 2023 is the Apple flagship — the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. It has the same 48MP + 12MP + 12MP camera setup from last year's Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the 12MP telephoto lens can now shoot up to 5X optically zoomed photos and videos.

Apple has also introduced a Titanium frame with its 15 Pro series, making it much lighter than its predecessors. It delivers superb photo and video quality across the board with features like Dolby Vision, Cinematic video capture, auto night mode support, and support for uncompressed RAW image format.

Advantages

5X optical zoom

Dolby Vision video capture support

4K 60FPS video capture support from front and rear cameras

Titanium frame

Disadvantages

Takes more than two hours to fully charge

No charger in the box

So, these were all the best camera smartphones of 2023.