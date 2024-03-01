5 best cases for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

You can safeguard your expensive device by investing in one of the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. A good case protects your device from accidental drops and scratches. Both these devices are titanium built and have glass back panels that are slippery and prone to fingerprints. As a result, a back cover will not only offer improved grip but also result in fewer smudges.

Beyond protection, cases offer a range of customization options, allowing you to personalize your phone's appearance with various colors, designs, and materials. We have curated a list of the five top cases in the market that let you use your premium device fearlessly.

What are the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max?

1) Apple Silicone Case

The Silicone Case with MagSafe (Image via Apple)

Price: $49

Apple's official Silicone Case is an ideal cover for most individuals. Although it is a bit pricey compared to others, its quality justifies the cost. It features a silky, soft-touch silicone exterior and a soft microfiber lining on the inner side.

This case also has built-in magnets that align perfectly with the device and support Qi-certified charging, making it one of the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro and other models of the lineup. With that said, it attracts dust and lint easily, and it only protects against normal wear and tear.

Pros:

The grip feels soft and comfortable.

It supports MagSafe and Qi-certified chargers.

Cons:

Overpriced compared to other counterparts.

Provides moderate protection only.

2) Smartish Gripmunk with MagSafe

Best affordable case for iPhone 15 Pro (Image via Smartish/Amazon)

Price: $39

The Smartish Gripmunk is a simple but adequate case made up of TPU, soft, rubber-like plastic. It provides a tight grip over the smartphone, thanks to its pebbly textured sides. The back is smooth, and the microfiber adds a nice touch to the interiors.

Despite being affordable, it feels premium. The case is compatible with MagSafe, but a non-MagSafe version is also available. With all these features, it stands out among the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it is on the bulkier side.

Pros:

Available with MagSafe support.

Smooth and textured grip.

Cons:

Looks bulkier than other options available in the market.

3) Mujjo Leather Case

Premium case for iPhone 15 series (Image via Mujjo/Rushfaster)

Price: $79

If you are looking for a premium cover, the Mujjo Leather Case is one of the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro and similar smartphones. It features microfiber lining and clicky metal buttons. Overall, the build quality of the cover is top-class, and it exudes a luxurious look and feel.

It has an aluminum camera bumper rather than rubber or plastic, providing better camera protection. However, like other leather cases, it is expensive and only offers moderate protection against scratches and minor drops.

Pros:

Premium and luxurious look.

Features an aluminum camera bumper for advanced protection.

Cons:

Provides moderate protection only.

It is an expensive back cover.

4) Caudabe Veil Thin Case

One of the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max (Image via Caudabe)

Price: $29

The Caudabe Veil Thin Case is a perfect option to add extra grip to your smartphone without adding any bulk. This ultra-thin and lightweight TPU case maintains the phone's original look and feel. And the best part is that it's available at a very competitive price.

The case comes in various colors, but it only offers minimal protection against scratches and minor bumps. These types of cases often lack air pockets and button coverage, so if you want anything more than scratch protection, you will want to go with one of the other options on this list.

Pros:

Available at an affordable price.

Ultrathin and lightweight.

Maintains the look and feel of the smartphone.

Cons:

Very minimal device protection.

5) Otterbox Defender Series Case

Most rugged case for iPhone 15 Pro (Image via Caudabe)

Price: $79

The Otterbox Defender Series Case is one of the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro. This multi-layered case provides heavy-duty protection against drops, scratches, dust, and water. Unlike other multi-layer phone cases, it is easy to install.

The Otterbox Defender Series Case often comes with a built-in screen protector. Some models even feature a belt clip holster. The brand has stated that the case can survive as many drops as the military standard. Despite being on the bulkier side, it feels lighter than expected. This case is perfect for individuals who want the maximum protection for their devices.

Pros:

It has a multi-layer construction and a built-in screen protector.

One of the most durable cases.

Cons:

It is an expensive case.

The design is bulky and heavier than that of other competitors.

That concludes our list of the best cases for iPhone 15 Pro and other models. Ultimately, the ideal case for you will depend on your priorities for protection, aesthetics, features, and budget.

