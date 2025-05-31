Best controller settings for F1 25

F1 25 is the latest installment in the legendary simulation franchise. The new title was released yesterday, on May 30, 2025, on different platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. While simulator players usually use a steering wheel, several PC and console gamers prefer or choose to play with a controller.

Now, this could come down to budget limitations and how fun racing games are on a controller. For starters, cars handle much better on a controller than on a standard keyboard and mouse setup. However, to get the edge in gameplay, especially during multiplayer matchups, it is important to have the controller tuned to your advantage.

Simulation games like F1 offer great customizability for controllers, including everything from deadzones to sensitivity, every detail can be tweaked to make racing on a controller all the more easier. In this article, we'll look into the best controller settings for the new F1 title.

The best F1 25 controller settings

F1 25 is incredibly fun to play with a controller (Image via Electronic Arts)

Playing the new F1 title on a controller is a totally different experience compared to a standard keyboard and mouse approach. However, tweaking the controller settings goes a long way in terms of playability and ease of control.

For starters, the Steering Rate controls how responsive the steering is. A high Steering Rate allows you to turn your wheel faster, which is good for an agile playstyle, whereas a lower rate provides a slower and more controlled rotation.

The game is quite smooth in terms of traction, so you don't have to tweak much when it comes to deadzones (a term we've explained later in the article).

Maximum Wheel Rotation varies from person to person; it determines how quickly you rotate your steering wheel and works similarly to Steering Rate. We recommend keeping it lower if you want a more responsive input and higher for controlled turns. Most players keep keep this in between 200 and 300 degrees or turn it down all the way.

Vibration and force feedback settings are completely personal preference and don't directly affect how you perform in races. So, feel free to tweak it as much as you want.

One important point to ensure is to add controller inputs to the control scheme. One key parameter to change is the Multifunction Display (MFD) shortcuts, which by default are unassigned. Add the preferred input to these features, as it unlocks several features you can adjust while racing, without having to open the MFD menu.

These are the best controller settings for F1 25:

Calibration

Steering Rate: 125%

125% Steering Deadzone: 1

1 Steering Linearity: 30

30 Steering Saturation: 1

1 Throttle Deadzone: 0

0 Throttle Linearity: 25

25 Throttle Saturation: 0

0 Brake Deadzone: 5

5 Brake Linearity: 25

25 Brake Saturation: 0

Vibration and Force Feedback

Vibration & Force Feedback: On

On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength: 120

120 On Track Effects: 100

100 Rumble Strip Effects: 100

100 Off Track Effects: 50

50 Pit Stop Effects: 50

50 Wheel Damper: 50

50 Maximum Wheel Rotation: 320

Also read: F1 25 revamps customization: New Decal Editor, Driver Numbers, and more

Controller terms explained

Deadzone, Linearity, and Saturation can be new terms for first-time players. Here's what they mean.

Deadzone: It is the small area around the center of your analog stick or trigger where input is ignored. This is meant to prevent unintentional movements. A larger deadzone reduces sensitivity but can help counteract stick drift, whereas a smaller one increases responsiveness. Linearity: Linearity controls how your input translates to in-game action. Increasing the linearity reduces the sensitivity of the car during small movements on the stick, especially during steering. Higher linearity will help provide smoother throttle or steering and fewer rough movements. Saturation: Saturation determines how much input is needed to reach 100% in-game effect. If you can't reach full throttle or brake in-game, even when pressing fully, increasing saturation fixes this. Increasing the saturation also allows you to reach maximum input values more easily.

Also read: F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it’s going

The above settings should be good enough to help you get better control of the car. However, as with all controller settings, these configurations need to be tested out by yourself to adjust them to your personal preference.

Each player would require a slightly different configuration, so we recommend testing these settings in practice sessions or time trials and adjust them based on your comfort and controller condition.

