Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are high-end flagship offerings from the Turing lineup. These GPUs are built to deliver class-leading performance at high resolution.

Although the Turing cards have been replaced by the much more powerful RTX 3080 and the 4080, they can still run all modern AAA titles without breaking a sweat. Destiny 2 Lightfall is no exception to this formula. With these cards, players can expect sky-high framerates in the game without sacrificing visual quality.

However, like most other AAA games, Bungie's first-person shooter packs a plethora of video options that can make choosing the best settings a bit of a chore. Thus, this guide lists the best graphics settings for RTX 2080 and 2080 Super to run the Destiny 2 Lightfall update.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are very capable cards for Destiny 2 Lightfall

It is worth noting that Destiny 2 does not support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, something Turing-based RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are not very good at, considering they were first-gen products.

In addition, the game doesn't support AMD FSR or DLSS 2.0. Thus, gamers must rely on the cards' raw graphics computing power to get playable framerates.

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 at 1080p

The RTX 2080 is a capable card at FHD resolution. The best options for Destiny 2 Lightfall are listed below:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 at 1440p

At 1440p, gamers can get playable framerates in Destiny 2 with the following settings applied:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super at 1440p

Destiny 2 Lightfall runs like a charm in 1440p with the following graphics settings applied on the RTX 2080 Super:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super at 2160p

The RTX 2080 Super is a very capable card at 4K UHD resolutions. The following graphics options work best for Destiny 2 Lightfall:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are some of the best video cards for gaming in 2023, even years after their launch. They are massive pixel pushers that handle the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy and Destiny 2 Lightfall like champs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

