Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are high-end flagship offerings from the Turing lineup. These GPUs are built to deliver class-leading performance at high resolution.
Although the Turing cards have been replaced by the much more powerful RTX 3080 and the 4080, they can still run all modern AAA titles without breaking a sweat. Destiny 2 Lightfall is no exception to this formula. With these cards, players can expect sky-high framerates in the game without sacrificing visual quality.
However, like most other AAA games, Bungie's first-person shooter packs a plethora of video options that can make choosing the best settings a bit of a chore. Thus, this guide lists the best graphics settings for RTX 2080 and 2080 Super to run the Destiny 2 Lightfall update.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are very capable cards for Destiny 2 Lightfall
It is worth noting that Destiny 2 does not support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, something Turing-based RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are not very good at, considering they were first-gen products.
In addition, the game doesn't support AMD FSR or DLSS 2.0. Thus, gamers must rely on the cards' raw graphics computing power to get playable framerates.
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 at 1080p
The RTX 2080 is a capable card at FHD resolution. The best options for Destiny 2 Lightfall are listed below:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 at 1440p
At 1440p, gamers can get playable framerates in Destiny 2 with the following settings applied:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super at 1440p
Destiny 2 Lightfall runs like a charm in 1440p with the following graphics settings applied on the RTX 2080 Super:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super at 2160p
The RTX 2080 Super is a very capable card at 4K UHD resolutions. The following graphics options work best for Destiny 2 Lightfall:
Video
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate cap enabled: Off (Default)
- Framerate cap: N/A
- Field of view: 90
- Screen bounds: As per preference
- Brightness: As per preference
Advanced Video
- Graphics quality: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- Screen space ambient occlusion: 3D
- Texture anisotropy: 16x
- Texture quality: Highest
- Shadow quality: Highest
- Depth of field: Highest
- Environment detail distance: High
- Character detail distance: High
- Foliage detail distance: High
- Foliage shadows distance: Highest
- Light shafts: High
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Wind impulse: On
Additional Video
- Render resolution: 100
- HDR (requires HDR display): As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)
Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are some of the best video cards for gaming in 2023, even years after their launch. They are massive pixel pushers that handle the latest games like Hogwarts Legacy and Destiny 2 Lightfall like champs.
