Best Destiny 2: Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are high-end 70-class GPUs from the last generation. Although these cards have been replaced by the much faster RTX 4070 Ti, they are capable of running the most recent titles at solid framerates.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that they can run Destiny 2: Lightfall without major performance issues, even at 4K resolution. This enables gamers to play the title at their preferred resolution.

Like most other AAA releases, Destiny 2: Lightfall packs a ton of graphics settings that can make fine-tuning each of them a bit of a chore. That is why this article will list the best settings to use with Nvidia's RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid graphics cards for playing Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 is a CPU-bound game. Hence, gamers need to invest in a fairly competent processor to be able to get a solid experience in this title. Moreover, the game does not come with any form of upscaling technology, and graphics cards have to rely on their raw rasterization performance to deliver a playable framerate.

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3070 at 1440p

The following settings work best when Destiny 2 is running on the RTX 3070 at 1440p:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3070 at 2160p

The best settings for Destiny 2 Lightfall when the title is being run at 4K on the RTX 3070 are as follows:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti at 1440p

The RTX 3070 Ti can play Destiny 2 Lightfall at a playable framerate of 1440p with the following settings applied:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti at 2160p

The following settings work best for 4K while gaming on the 3070 Ti:

Video

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Vsync : Off

: Off Framerate cap enabled : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Framerate cap : N/A

: N/A Field of view : 90

: 90 Screen bounds: As per preference

As per preference Brightness: As per preference

Advanced Video

Graphics quality : Highest

: Highest Anti-aliasing : SMAA

: SMAA Screen space ambient occlusion : 3D

: 3D Texture anisotropy : 16x

: 16x Texture quality : Highest

: Highest Shadow quality : Highest

: Highest Depth of field : Highest

: Highest Environment detail distance : High

: High Character detail distance : High

: High Foliage detail distance : High

: High Foliage shadows distance : Highest

: Highest Light shafts : High

: High Motion blur : As per preference

: As per preference Wind impulse: On

Additional Video

Render resolution: 100

100 HDR (requires HDR display): As per p reference

reference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain : As per preference

: As per preference NVIDIA reflex: On (Default)

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are some of the best graphics cards for gaming in 2023 because they can manage to offer decent FPS in most games with their settings maxed out. Thus, those with these Ampere pixel pushers need not worry about performance issues in Destiny 2: Lightfall when playing this title.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes