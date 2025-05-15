Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

DOOM The Dark Ages releases today (May 15, 2025) for all players. It’s the highly anticipated follow-up to DOOM Eternal (2022), undoubtedly one of the best DOOM games of all time. Our tests and various reports indicate it requires a good gaming PC with an RTX GPU with ray tracing support as the bare minimum to run smoothly.
This article explains the best settings for Doom The Dark Ages if you have a PC with the Nvidia RTX 4070 or an RTX 4070 Super graphics card.
Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4070
The Nvidia RTX 4070 can run DOOM The Dark Ages above 60 fps on max settings at 1080p resolution. If you pair it with a processor like the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or the Intel 14400, you can easily get an average frame rate of 80 fps. You can also play this game at 1440p at the same settings by only changing the DLSS to Quality from Native (DLAA).
Moreover, you can play this game above 60 fps at max settings with 4k resolution by reducing the graphics settings to High from Ultra Nightmare. You can also play it at Ultra Nightmare by having DLSS at Balanced, which reduces overall graphical fidelity.
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate
- Vertical Sync: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA
- DLSS Sharpness: 50%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- FSR: Greyed out
- FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
- FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Custom
- Texture Pool Size: 4096
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
Also read: 7 things you should know before starting DOOM The Dark Ages
Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super
The RTX 4070 Super is more or less the same as the RTX 4070, with the only difference being that it has 7168 CUDA Cores instead of the 4070’s 5888. As such, performance is expected to be 10 to 15 percent better than the standard variant. As such, you can easily play The Dark Ages at the same settings as the 4070, with approximately six to 10 frames more.
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate
- Vertical Sync: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA
- DLSS Sharpness: 50%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- FSR: Greyed out
- FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
- FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Custom
- Texture Pool Size: 4096
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
Also read: Doom The Dark Ages review: Rip and Tear until it is done
Overall, you can play DOOM The Dark Ages at Ultra Nightmare (max) settings at all resolutions (1080p, 2k, 4k) with a frame rate of 60+ on the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Super. You only need to change the DLSS settings when you change to a higher resolution. As such, both these cards are powerful enough to help you play this game smoothly at the highest quality.
For more about DOOM The Dark Ages, check out these articles:
- Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti
- Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti
- Best DOOM: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super
- Doom The Dark Ages crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes