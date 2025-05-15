Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

DOOM The Dark Ages releases today (May 15, 2025) for all players. It’s the highly anticipated follow-up to DOOM Eternal (2022), undoubtedly one of the best DOOM games of all time. Our tests and various reports indicate it requires a good gaming PC with an RTX GPU with ray tracing support as the bare minimum to run smoothly.

Ad

This article explains the best settings for Doom The Dark Ages if you have a PC with the Nvidia RTX 4070 or an RTX 4070 Super graphics card.

Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

DOOM The Dark Ages runs great on the RTX 4070 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 can run DOOM The Dark Ages above 60 fps on max settings at 1080p resolution. If you pair it with a processor like the AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or the Intel 14400, you can easily get an average frame rate of 80 fps. You can also play this game at 1440p at the same settings by only changing the DLSS to Quality from Native (DLAA).

Ad

Trending

Moreover, you can play this game above 60 fps at max settings with 4k resolution by reducing the graphics settings to High from Ultra Nightmare. You can also play it at Ultra Nightmare by having DLSS at Balanced, which reduces overall graphical fidelity.

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Monitor : Default

: Default Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate : Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate

: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate Vertical Sync : Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)

: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing) Present From Compute : On

: On Resolution Scaling Mode : Off

: Off Resolution Scale : 1.00 (Greyed out)

: 1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Ad

Video

Field of View : 120

: 120 Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Off

: Off Sharpening : 2.00

: 2.00 Film Grain : 0.00

: 0.00 Upscaler : DLSS

: DLSS DLSS Super Resolution : DLAA

: DLAA DLSS Sharpness : 50%

: 50% DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off FSR : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Sharpness : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Frame Generation : Greyed out

: Greyed out XeSS : Greyed out

: Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost

Display Calibration

Enable HDR : Off

: Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Motion Blur Amount : High (Greyed out)

: High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider : Custom

: Custom Texture Pool Size : 4096

: 4096 Shadow Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Reflections Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Lights Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Water Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Shading Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Ad

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Also read: 7 things you should know before starting DOOM The Dark Ages

Recommended DOOM The Dark Ages settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

DOOM The Dark Ages runs great on the RTX 4070 Super (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 4070 Super is more or less the same as the RTX 4070, with the only difference being that it has 7168 CUDA Cores instead of the 4070’s 5888. As such, performance is expected to be 10 to 15 percent better than the standard variant. As such, you can easily play The Dark Ages at the same settings as the 4070, with approximately six to 10 frames more.

Ad

Display

Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Monitor : Default

: Default Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate : Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate

: Set as per your monitor’s refresh rate Vertical Sync : Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing)

: Off (Turn On if you face screen tearing) Present From Compute : On

: On Resolution Scaling Mode : Off

: Off Resolution Scale : 1.00 (Greyed out)

: 1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View : 120

: 120 Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Off

: Off Sharpening : 2.00

: 2.00 Film Grain : 0.00

: 0.00 Upscaler : DLSS

: DLSS DLSS Super Resolution : DLAA

: DLAA DLSS Sharpness : 50%

: 50% DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off FSR : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Sharpness : Greyed out

: Greyed out FSR Frame Generation : Greyed out

: Greyed out XeSS : Greyed out

: Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Boost

Ad

Display Calibration

Enable HDR : Off

: Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Motion Blur Amount : High (Greyed out)

: High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider : Custom

: Custom Texture Pool Size : 4096

: 4096 Shadow Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Reflections Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Lights Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Water Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Shading Quality : Ultra Nightmare

: Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Ad

Also read: Doom The Dark Ages review: Rip and Tear until it is done

Overall, you can play DOOM The Dark Ages at Ultra Nightmare (max) settings at all resolutions (1080p, 2k, 4k) with a frame rate of 60+ on the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Super. You only need to change the DLSS settings when you change to a higher resolution. As such, both these cards are powerful enough to help you play this game smoothly at the highest quality.

Ad

For more about DOOM The Dark Ages, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More