10 best free software to improve your Twitch and YouTube streaming

Even on a budget, streaming is possible in the best quality. With personalized layouts and designs, many free applications on the internet can be used to stream in the highest resolution.

However, a fast internet connection and a powerful system are needed to offer an enjoyable streaming session. Twitch and YouTube are currently the biggest platforms to stream games on, with Facebook Gaming not far behind. This article will list free software that can be used for streaming in the best quality for free.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Nvidia Shadowplay, Twitch Studio, and 8 other software to improve your streaming quality

1) Streamlabs OBS

Streamlabs OBS is an open-source, completely free software that has a lot of useful features and is easy to use. It is a cloud-based streaming platform with hundreds of overlays, templates, and assets that can be customized to make your stream more personalized.

It is used by many professional streamers and is highly recommended by them as well. It even has a paid plan that unlocks some additional options and features.

2) Streamyard

Streamyard is a web-based live streaming tool that operates from web browsers such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. There is no need to make a download, and streamers can quickly log in and start streaming without any extra steps.

The website directly streams to platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming, and it has some small personalization options as well. It is best for beginners but disadvantageous for professional streamers as there are no advanced features.

3) OBS Studio

OBS Studio is also an open-source free application that is available on Linux, Windows, and macOS. It has all the features one might need for streamers and is suitable for beginners and professionals, given its wide variety of features and simplicity. It is the most popular software used by a large majority of streamers.

OBS Studio is easy to learn but difficult to master, as it has a slight learning curve for some advanced features. The software gets frequent software updates, adding features and ironing out bugs.

4) Twitch Studio

Twitch Studio is an official software by the company which is still in development, but users can download the beta version for free. It has a simple and fast setup that is suitable for beginners. The process for setting up the mic, webcam, green screen, monitor resolution, bitrate, and more is guided by the application itself.

Twitch Studio Beta comes with customizable templates, and it does not take much to set up the layout of your stream using the software. Lastly, it is integrated with Twitch so there is no need to download extra plug-ins and all the platform's features are already built into the software, making it easy to stream.

5) Xsplit Gamecaster

Xsplit is one of the most popular streaming applications on the market, but their primary software, XSplit Broadcaster, is paid for with premium features. Xsplit Gamecaster is a free alternative, but with some features removed. It is simple with a clean user interface and can be used to stream on any of the major platforms.

One of the drawbacks of using this software is that users can only stream games at a maximum resolution of 720p, which could be a dealbreaker for some.

6) Restream

Restream is a multi-streaming software that can be used by streamers to broadcast their gameplay on 30+ platforms at once, multiplying their views and interactions. It is natively integrated into other streaming software such as OBS Studio, Elgato, XSplit, and more, making it easy to use.

It has a free plan with no hidden pricing that includes multi-streaming on two platforms, multi-channel chat, and more features. The top plan includes multistreaming on eight channels, full HD, split audio track recording, and more.

7) Flutin

Flutin is another multi-streaming software that can be used to broadcast your stream on multiple platforms such as Twitch, Instagram, YouTube Gaming, and more. It can also be used to stream pre-recorded videos. It has features that help promote users' content and monetize it.

It has a completely free plan that limits some of the advanced features. Its advanced plan costs $39 per month and offers full HD quality, web embedding, 20 total channels, and more advanced features.

8) VEED

VEED is an all-in-one application that does not require external software such as OBS Studio and simplifies the process from setting up overlays to going live. It also features multistreaming so that users can go live on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming all at once. Users can also customize their video layout in this application and add in-built themes for their overlay.

It is primarily a video editing software with advanced editing tools that has expanded into video streaming, all for free.

9) AMD ReLive

If you have an AMD graphics card installed, using the AMD Radeon software, you can directly stream your gameplay on Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and more without the need for any external software or hardware. Using the software, users can also capture gameplay, create GIFS and images, and directly share them on social media.

It is easy to use and users can start broadcasting their gameplay without much hassle after a small initial setup. It is free to use.

10) Nvidia Shadowplay

A high-quality software that has a lot of useful features such as instant replay and recording at 8K HDR, broadcasting games, capturing GIFs, and more. The software requires a compatible Nvidia graphics card to work. Users can directly stream their gameplay on Twitch, YouTube Gaming, or Facebook Gaming without the need for an extensive setup.

The software supports webcams and custom graphic overlays to help personalize users' streams. It uses hardware acceleration so that users do not have to worry about losing frame rates and performance. It is free to use.

