5 best gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX GPUs in 2024

A gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX GPU is a great asset for those who are into gaming. Depending on the graphics processor you own, you can play almost any AAA title with relevant ease. Whether you own powerful systems from the RTX 40 series or the mid-range RTX 30 series, you are set to have a great experience with high-end gaming.

With several options available, each offering a different configuration, finding your ideal laptop confusing. To help with the research, we have put together an article on the best gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX GPUs that you can buy in 2024.

The best gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX GPUs

1) HP OMEN Transcend 14

HP OMEN Transcend 14 is one of the more premium laptops with an Nvidia RTX GPU (Image via HP)

Price: $1,899.99

First on our list is the HP OMEN Transcend 14, a compact yet powerful laptop known for its exceptional performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, it can handle every modern AAA title, delivering optimal performance even at the highest settings. Thus proving to be the best buy for those looking for laptops with an Nvidia RTX GPU.

Specifications HP OMEN Transcend 14 Display 14-inch, 2.8K, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ROM 2TB Gen4 PCIe NVMe RAM 32GB Memory Technology DDR5

Compared to the other options, it does feature a smaller screen but its build makes up for it. You get a 14" 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of RAM and storage, it features a whopping 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage. For the price, these are premium specs on a portable build.

Pros:

Provides powerful performance for gaming and productivity

Has a portable design with a 14" display

It's RTX 4070 GPU enables ray tracing and DLSS features

Cons:

Its smaller 14-inch screen may not provide the most immersive gaming experience

It is more expensive than larger models with similar specs

2) MSI Katana GF66

The MSI Katana GF66 is a great mid-range buy featuring an Nvidia RTX GPU (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,399.00

Next on our list, we have the MSI Katana GF66 offering a great balance of a powerful i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX GPU. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-12700H processor and the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. The mid-range GPU paired with a powerful processor allows you to multitask and play most AAA titles of today at settings ranging from medium to high.

Specifications MSI Katana GF66 Display 15.6-inch, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-12700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ROM 512GB NVMe Gen 4x4 RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

The laptop offers decent features display-wise, featuring a 15.6" FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also offers Nvidia DLSS and Max-Q support along with ray tracing, improving your overall game performance. It also features 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is quite low for the price.

Pros:

Provides solid performance for 1080p or 1440p gaming

Great mid-range option

Has upgradable RAM and storage, allowing for further customizability

Cons:

Has a slightly bulky design and is not the most portable option

12th Gen Intel CPU is relatively outdated compared to the latest generation CPUs

3) Acer Nitro V 15

The Acer Nitro V 15 is one of the most budget-friendly laptops featuring an Nvidia RTX GPU (Image via Acer)

Price: $699.99

The Acer Nitro V 15 is a great budget-friendly option for those looking for affordable yet powerful laptops with an Nvidia RTX GPU. The Nitro V 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H and the Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card. While it's not the most powerful combo, it still puts up decent performance and framerates.

Specifications Acer Nitro V 15 Display 15.6-inch, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-13420H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ROM 512GB PCIe NVMe RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of display, it features a 15.6" Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Overall, for the price, it is a laptop that provides decent performance. However, it provides relatively low RAM and storage, featuring 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD.

Pros:

Provides a great entry point for casual gamers looking for a balance between affordability and decent performance

It can handle most popular titles at moderate settings

Its 15-inch form factor makes it lightweight and portable

Cons:

Its relatively lower specs might struggle with graphically demanding AAA titles at high settings

Has limited upgrade capabilities

4) ASUS TUF F17

ASUS TUF F17 is one of the best mid-range laptops with an Nvidia RTX GPU (Image via Asus)

Price: $849.99

The next laptop we have on our list is the ASUS TUF F17, which excels in the mid-range category. Powered by the i5-12500H processor along with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, it can handle most AAA titles at moderate settings. It also features 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is decent enough for the price. However, a greater storage space would have been a good addition.

Specifications ASUS TUF F17 Display 17.3-inch, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ROM 512GB PCIe 3.0 RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

It features the largest display on the list, featuring a 17.3" FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The large display along with Nvidia DLSS, Max-Q, and ray tracing, make the gaming experience a lot more immersive.

Pros:

Provides an immersive gaming experience with its large 17-inch FHD display

Features a modest CPU and GPU suitable for gaming at moderate settings

Has an incredibly durable build, making it a good choice for gamers who are prone to accidents

Cons:

It features relatively lower-powered specs and might be ideal for high-end gaming

The 17" display is quite large, making it less portable

5) Legion Pro 5i Gen 8

The Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 has one of the best displays on the list and features an Nvidia RTX GPU (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $1,269.99

Last on our list is the Legion Pro 5i Gen 8, featuring a great display for gaming. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13700HX and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics processor. In terms of RAM and storage, it features 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. These are very powerful processors, and is a steal for the price range, making it one of the best laptops with an Nvidia RTX GPU.

Specifications Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 Display 16-inch, WQXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ROM 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen4 RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR5

In terms of display, it features a 16" WQXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is similar to a 1440p resolution, but has a wider screen, making it great for gaming. With the Ada Lovelace architecture and Lenovo AI Engine+, you can expect great performance and visuals

Pros:

Provides top-notch performance for the price

Has a very efficient cooling system, preventing overheating during intense gaming sessions

Has a high refresh rate that offers smoother visuals and a more responsive gaming experience

Cons:

Quite bulky compared to other 16-inch laptops

Its 16-inch form factor makes it less portable

We have listed out the best laptops with an Nvidia RTX GPU, but the final choice comes down to your personal preferences and budget limitations. For those wanting premium performance, laptops from the HP Omen lineup or the Lenovo Legion series are great options. For those looking for budget options, laptops in the Acer Nitro lineup are quite affordable and offer decent performance.

