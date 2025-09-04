Best PC optimization guide for Hell is Us

By Debayan Saha
Published Sep 04, 2025 17:59 GMT
best pc optimization guide for hell is us
Hell is Us is a visual treat for the eyes (Image via Nacon)

Having optimized settings for the PC version of Hell is Us is essential to experiencing a smooth journey across Hadea. This latest action-adventure title looks exceptional with the utilization of Unreal Engine 5, but to balance visual performance and a stable frame rate, settings require adjustments.

Here is a detailed PC optimization guide for Hell is Us.

Best PC optimization settings for Hell is Us

Ensure to disable Motion Blur from Accessibility (Image via Nacon)
Ensure to disable Motion Blur from Accessibility (Image via Nacon)

If you're playing the title on PC, here are the adjustments you should opt for to get a prominent performance:

SettingsLowMediumHigh
Screen ModeBorderlessBorderlessBorderless
Quality PresetsCustomCustomCustom
TSR 3D Resolution (if available)60 60 70
Anti-AliasingMediumHighUltra
EffectsMediumVery HighUltra
FoliageMediumVery High Ultra
Global IlluminationMediumHigh High
Post-ProcessingMediumHigh High
ReflectionMediumVery HighUltra
ShadingHighVery High Ultra
ShadowsLowHighVery High
TexturesHighVery High Ultra
View DistanceMediumHigh Very High
V-SyncOffOffOff
NVIDIA Reflex Low LatencyOn+BoostOn+BoostOn+Boost
FPS Limit (if available)UnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
DLSS Super ResolutionPerformanceQualityDLAA
Intel XeSSUltra PerformancePerformanceUltra Quality
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3PerformanceQualityNative AA
AMD FSR 3 Frame GenerationOnOnOn
While the title is developed using Unreal Engine 5, the performance is top-notch. There are some FPS drops during some cutscenes or after visiting a new region, but these are very rare and easily negligible.

If you're still experiencing performance issues with an Nvidia GPU, set the upscaler to AMD FSR and choose Performance or Ultra Performance. Also, if you have an RTX 40 series GPU, enable DLSS Frame Generation to boost FPS.

Turning off Motion Blur is also required to improve the game's action-adventure experience. To do that, navigate to the Accessibility settings and disable it. On the other hand, keep the HUD visibility set to Dynamic to improve the visual aspects even more.

Hell is Us PC system requirements

As you now have an idea regarding the title's optimization settings, here are the system requirements to know if your PC is good enough to run it smoothly:

Minimum system requirements (Performance)

  • OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, 6GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD recommended)

Recommended system requirements (Balance)

  • OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 11GB or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, 12GB or Intel Arc B580, 12GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD recommended)
This concludes our Hell is Us optimization guide, as well as the settings required for stable performance on your PC.

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

