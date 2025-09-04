best pc optimization guide for hell is us

Having optimized settings for the PC version of Hell is Us is essential to experiencing a smooth journey across Hadea. This latest action-adventure title looks exceptional with the utilization of Unreal Engine 5, but to balance visual performance and a stable frame rate, settings require adjustments.
Here is a detailed PC optimization guide for Hell is Us.
Best PC optimization settings for Hell is Us
If you're playing the title on PC, here are the adjustments you should opt for to get a prominent performance:
While the title is developed using Unreal Engine 5, the performance is top-notch. There are some FPS drops during some cutscenes or after visiting a new region, but these are very rare and easily negligible.
Also read: What to do with the Golden Watch found in the Senedra Forest?
If you're still experiencing performance issues with an Nvidia GPU, set the upscaler to AMD FSR and choose Performance or Ultra Performance. Also, if you have an RTX 40 series GPU, enable DLSS Frame Generation to boost FPS.
Turning off Motion Blur is also required to improve the game's action-adventure experience. To do that, navigate to the Accessibility settings and disable it. On the other hand, keep the HUD visibility set to Dynamic to improve the visual aspects even more.
Hell is Us PC system requirements
As you now have an idea regarding the title's optimization settings, here are the system requirements to know if your PC is good enough to run it smoothly:
Minimum system requirements (Performance)
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, 6GB or Intel Arc A750, 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD recommended)
Recommended system requirements (Balance)
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 11GB or AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT, 12GB or Intel Arc B580, 12GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD recommended)
This concludes our Hell is Us optimization guide, as well as the settings required for stable performance on your PC.
Check out more Hell is Us articles from Sportskeeda:
- How to find the APC and unlock it afterward (Senedra Forest)
- How long does it take to beat the game?
- How to solve the Blue Flower Scroll puzzle in Lake Cynon