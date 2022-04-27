10 best Samsung phones to play Genshin Impact in 2022

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play action role-playing game that is currently one of the most popular on the market. The title was developed by the Chinese developer miHoYo. Over the last two years, it has been at the top of the action-RPG genre for games that can be played on the phone.

One of the reasons the game is so appealing is because of its fast-paced gameplay in a vast, open world packed with various types of quests. However, to run such a game, you need a reliable phone. Samsung has a wide range of quality phones that are perfectly suitable for gaming in every price range.

Here are some of the best Samsung phones you can play Genshin Impact on.

(Note: The prices and specifications are for the top models only.)

Best Samsung phones for Genshin Impact

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $1,899

Battery: 4400 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 7.6-inch 2268 x 832p

Main Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

It will be a whole new experience to play Genshin Impact on this phone, with its big 7.6-inch screen when opened. The Galaxy Z fold 3 is the most refined foldable phone on the market that can be used as a daily driver without having to worry about damaging the screen.

2) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Image via Amazon)

Cost: $1,599

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 12 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.8-inch 3088 x 1440p

Main Camera: 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP

Samsung's flagship phone for this year, the S22 Ultra, features top-notch specifications. It also comes with an S pen, though that will not be of help while playing Genshin Impact. Needless to say, as a high-end device, no game will see any problems running in the highest settings.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $1,249

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

RAM: 16 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.8-inch 3200 x 1440p

Main Camera: 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP

The phone was released at the beginning of last year and still holds up to today's standards just fine. The specifications are impressive, and this phone can easily offer an immersive and flawless gaming experience.

The phone will receive the latest Android updates for the next three years, which guarantees security and reliability. Considered to be the best phone of 2021, it can play run anything you throw at it in its best settings.

4) Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Image via Amazon)

Cost: $849

Battery: 3700 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.1-inch 2340 x 1080p

Main Camera: 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP

This phone offers all the flagship features you would expect from Samsung. Quality AMOLED display, IP68 rating, wireless charging, and a top-quality camera are some of the top features of this phone.

Genshin Impact will run in the highest settings, but the downside is that this phone tends to heat up under load.

5) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $769

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.4-inch 2400 x 1080p

Main Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP

This is Samsung's "Fan-Edition" phone for this year, with flagship specifications at mid-range prices. It's an all-rounder phone that is light and sturdy with water and dust resistance and also offers wireless charging.

6) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxty S20 FE 5G (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $669

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.5-inch 2400 x 1080p

Main Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP

A mid-range phone with great specifications, this is the Samsung FE series from 2020, which was released on September 23, 2020. The official price is $669, though now you can get it for cheaper with discounts.

Genshin Impact will run on low to medium settings on this phone.

7) Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $599

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080p

Main Camera: 108 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

This phone was released on March 17 and is the top phone in Samsung's A-series. It runs on the latest Android 12 with Samsung's custom skin One UI powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Genshin Impact can run in high to medium settings if you play the game on this phone.

8) Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A53 (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $449

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Exynos 1280

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.5-inch 2400 x 1080p

Main Camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

The Galaxy A53 is a quality phone at a reasonable price with a new Exynos chip. It borrows design features from the S22, and with an IP rating for dust and water resistance, the A53 is a solid option. That said, Genshin Impact will struggle to run in the highest settings.

9) Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G (Image via Amazon)

Cost: $399

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 60 Hz, 6.6-inch 1600 x 720p

Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

A budget option from the A series of Samsung, the A42 is still a reliable phone from 2020 with a decent camera and an octa-core Qualcomm chip that runs on 8 GB of RAM. Packed with a 5000 mAh battery, playing Genshin Impact will not be a problem if it is run in medium or low settings.

10) Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Image via Samsung)

Cost: $259

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.6-inch 2400 x 1080p

Main Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

With a great build quality, exceptional battery life, and a 90Hz display, this is a great phone in the sub-$300 range.

That said, though it's a decent budget phone from last year, Genshin Impact will still have to be played in the lowest settings.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh