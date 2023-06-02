Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for PS4 and PS5

Street Fighter 6 releases today and is among the year's best fighting games. Capcom has expanded the new game with better graphics, a first-time single-player world tour mode, and multiple characters that will keep fans engaged for hundreds of hours. The game will be launched on the new PlayStation 5 and the older PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro. It is worth noting that the latest Street Fighter isn't very demanding on hardware and can run at 30 FPS on the older Sony consoles.

The game also comes with a few graphics options that can be used to fine-tune the experience according to your preferences. The newer PS5 gets its Performance and Resolution modes, which will help gamers prioritize between a better-looking game and a smoother experience.

This article will list the best graphics settings in the new fighting game. We will list the best options for the older PS4 and the latest ninth-gen console.

Street Fighter, 6 graphics settings, a guide for optimal performance on PS4

Street Fighter's graphics settings are spread across two tabs — Display and Graphics. The former contains some tweaks to the cosmetic effects and essentials like subtitles and brightness. None of this will impact performance in any significant way. The graphics tab, on the other hand, packs some settings that will alter the framerate. Let's go over all of them.

Best graphics options for the original PS4 and PS4 Slim

Display settings

Screen Shake : Player preference

: Player preference Subtitles : Player preference

: Player preference Subtitle Background Settings : Player preference

: Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics settings

Fighting ground background object density: Normal

Normal Motion blur: Off

Off Input delay reduction: Off

Best graphics options for the PS4 Pro

Display settings

Screen Shake : Player preference

: Player preference Subtitles : Player preference

: Player preference Subtitle Background Settings : Player preference

: Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics settings

Fighting ground background object density: Crowded

Crowded Motion blur: Off

Off Input delay reduction: Off

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings guide for best performance on PS5

The PlayStation 5 is way more powerful than the last-gen PS4. The console can play the latest fighting game at up to 120 FPS with some tweaks to the graphics settings. A majority of graphics settings are similar to that on the PS4. Let's review how you should set them up for the best performance.

Display settings

Screen Shake : Player preference

: Player preference Subtitles : Player preference

: Player preference Subtitle Background Settings : Player preference

: Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics settings

Action mode : Performance mode

: Performance mode Fighting ground background object density: Crowded

Crowded Motion blur: Off

Off Input delay reduction: Off

With the game set to Performance mode, gamers can enjoy a smooth experience in Street Fighter. It is worth noting that the Resolution mode will run the game at 4K 60 FPS in the arcade mode, which is enough for most gamers. But, in the World Tour mode, the framerate dips to 30 FPS, which might not be ideal.

Should you use Input Delay Reduction in Street Fighter 6?

Input Delay Reduction is one of the most crucial settings in Street Fighter 6. Depending on whether you use it, your experience will vary. The feature will help gamers enjoy faster click-to-response times. But we don't recommend turning it on if the game is running at low framerates.

Since the PS4 plays Street Fighter 6 at about 40 FPS, you should avoid it. However, the PS5 can play it up to 120 FPS. If you are on a high-refresh-rate monitor, turn Input Delay Reduction on. If you are playing on a 60 Hz TV, turn the setting off.

Best Street Fighter 6 edition for PS4 and PS5

Capcom offers Street Fighter 6 as part of multiple editions for the Sony PlayStation consoles. The list includes the $60 Standard Edition, the $85 Deluxe Edition, the $105 Ultimate Edition, and the $250 Mad Gear Box. The Mad Gear Box comes with multiple figurines and collectibles and is available exclusively at Game Stop.

All of these editions are eligible for the pre-order bonus. However, since the game is already live, further purchases won't receive the content exclusive to those who bought the game before launch.

Below is a side-by-side comparison of all the editions of Capcom's Street Fighter 6 and what they have to offer:

Street Fighter 6 Standard Edition Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition Street Fighter 6 Mad Gear Box (GameStop exclusive) Full game ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️(with steelbook case) Pre-order bonus• Outfit 1 Color 10 for Chun-Li, Jamie, Manon, Dee Jay, Juri, Ken• Special Titles and Stickers ✔️(Only for pre-orders till June 2, 12 AM EDT) ✔️(Only for pre-orders till June 2, 12 AM EDT) ✔️(Only for pre-orders till June 2, 12 AM EDT) ✔️(Only for pre-orders till June 2, 12 AM EDT) Additional perks N/A Year 1 Character Pass• Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki)• Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Color 3-10) Year 1 Ultimate Pass• Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki)• Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Color 3-10)• Four additional characters’ costumes (Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)• Four additional characters’ costumes (Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)• Two additional stages Year 1 Ultimate Pass • Four additional characters (A.K.I., Rashid, Ed, Gouki)• Four additional characters’ colors (Outfit 1 Color 3-10)• Four additional characters’ costumes (Outfit 2 (including colors 1-10)• Four additional characters’ costumes (Outfit 3 (including colors 1-10)• Two additional stagesMad Gear Box• Mad Gear Metro City box• POP-UP PARADE Figures: Luke and Kimberly• Artbook• Sticker Set• Figure Diorama Boards Purchase bonus N/A 4,200 drive tickets 7,700 drive tickets 7,700 drive tickets Price $59.99 $84.99 $104.99 $249.99

We believe the Deluxe Edition is more than enough for anybody ordering the digital copy of the disc edition. If you are into collecting, the Mad Gear Box is the way to go, but the $105 Ultimate Edition of Street Fighter 6 doesn't have any particular value to be ordered over the other options.

