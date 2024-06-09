5 best TKL keyboard to buy in 2024

Those who prefer small form factor keyboards might wonder what the best TKL keyboards are. These keyboards take significantly less space due to the lack of a numpad and feel just as good as any other mechanical keyboard. They are also great for those who use a keyboard solely for gaming or coding, as those activities don't typically require a numpad.

However, there are quite a few options for TKL keyboards, and it can get quite confusing to choose the right one for you. To help with your research, we have put together a list of the best TKL keyboards you can buy in 2024.

The best TKL keyboard in 2024

1) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL - best TKL keyboard (Image via SteelSeries)

Price: $189.99

Trending

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is one of the best TKL keyboards you can buy at the moment. It is a wired mechanical keyboard featuring adjustable OmniPoint 2.0 switches. Since it's wired, it offers lower latency than most other options, allowing for quick movements and reaction times. The software lets you customize key bindings, assign macros, and also adjust per-key RGB illumination.

Features SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Switch type OmniPoint 2.0 RGB Yes Length 355.44 mm Weight 1.7 lbs/771 g

The biggest highlight of this keyboard is its OLED display, which lets you adjust settings and change profiles instantly. It comes coupled with a magnetic wrist rest which offers great palm support.

Pros:

The OmniPoint adjustable switches let you fine-tune actuation distance for speed or precision typing

Its OLED display shows useful information like macros, profiles, and system stats

Has a durable build with an aluminum alloy frame for a premium feel

Cons:

Requires SteelSeries GG software for full functionality

2) Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless - best TKL keyboard (Image via Razer)

Price: $219.99

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless is an analog optical esports keyboard and is the best choice for gamers. It features Rapid Trigger Mode for repeated clicks and also has adjustable actuation on the keys. The LED array lets you change settings, actuation, and Rapid Trigger sensitivity. You also get media control dials along with a dedicated macro dial, which you can assign.

Features Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless Switch type Razer Analog Optical Switch Gen-2 RGB Yes Length 363 mm Weight 2.6 lbs/1.2 kg

Its textured keycaps feel great on the fingers and are fade-proof. The brushed aluminum top plate is super durable and sturdy. All these features make it the best TKL keyboard for gaming purposes.

Pros:

Razer's lightning-fast optical switches offer low latency which is great for fast-paced gaming

The Double Shot PBT keycaps are durable and resistant to wear and shine

You get extensive customization options with Razer Chroma RGB lighting

Cons:

The standard Razer Linear Optical Clicky switches are quite loud, and not ideal for quiet environments

Is the most expensive option on the list

3) Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech G915 TKL - best TKL keyboard (Image via Logitech)

Price: $199.99

Next, we have the Logitech G915 TKL, which is a little less flashy compared to the previous two. It features a subtle RGB backlight on the keycaps, thus being a great option for those who aren't a fan of bright RGB lights. The Lightspeed wireless allows for a response time as low as 1 ms. One of the best features would be the USB-C support, which means you can plug and play while charging.

Features Logitech G915 TKL Switch type Low Profile GL Tactile Key Switches RGB Yes Length 368 mm Weight 1.78 lbs/810 g

The 5052 aluminum alloy build offers a premium look and is very durable. It features a volume wheel that offers precise seeking for media control. For $199, it offers premium features and a great typing experience. Thus, it is a worthy pick for this list of the best TKL keyboards.

Pros:

It offers a clean, cable-free desktop with Lightspeed wireless for low-latency performance

The Low-Profile keys offer a slimmer profile for a more comfortable typing experience

Features dedicated media keys for easy playback control

Cons:

Battery life is good, but may not be ideal for all users as it only offers up to 40 hours with lights off

The software offers less customization compared to some competitors

4) Keychron Lemokey L3

Keychron Lemokey L3 - best TKL keyboard (Image via Keychron)

Price: $214.00

Next, we have the Keychron Lemokey L3, a popular choice among minimalists. It is a custom mechanical keyboard that allows you to personalize your setup by choosing the key type, switches, and of course, the color. Features like the 1000Hz polling rate, adjustable macros column, knob, and software make it one of the best TKL keyboards available today.

Features Keychron Lemokey L3 Switch type Gateron Jupiter Red RGB Yes Length 401 mm Weight 4.1 lbs/1.9 kg

The 6063 aluminum CNC body offers superior build quality and is quite durable. Its gasket structure dampens the sound and provides a softer typing experience. You can customize pretty much every component on the keyboard, making it a stellar buy at $214.

Pros:

The hot-swappable switches allow easy customization of switch types without soldering

Its gasket mount provides a softer typing experience with reduced noise

You can choose between multiple switch options like the Gateron Jupiter Red, Brown, or Banana switches

Cons:

It is quite pricey at $214

Features limited color variations

5) Corsair K60 Pro TKL

Corsair K60 Pro TKL - best TKL keyboard (Image via Corsair)

Price: $99.99

Last on our list of the best TKL keyboards is the Corsair K60 Pro TKL. It offers a solid middle ground in terms of aesthetics, with its subtle yet bright RGB setup. At just $99, it is quite affordable and offers features like Corsair OPX optical-mechanical key switches, per-key RGB, and a whopping 8000Hz hyper-polling rate.

Features Corsair K60 Pro TKL Switch type CORSAIR OPX Optical-Mechanical RGB Yes Length 360 mm Weight 2.1 lbs/960 g

The Corsair K60 Pro TKL features a sturdy aluminum build with a detachable type-C cable, making it portable and easy to carry. Unlike other options, this is a wired keyboard and for the price, it is an excellent option.

Pros:

Is the most affordable option on the list

Features reliable Cherry MX mechanical switches

The volume wheel makes it convenient for quick volume adjustments

Cons:

Lacks features like dedicated media keys, wireless connectivity, or hot-swappable switches as seen in other keyboards

Is less customizable compared to other options

Overall, all the keyboards mentioned are excellent choices each serving a particular purpose. For gamers, any of the options would work, but I feel the SteelSeries Apex Pro would be the best choice.

For minimalists, the Keychron Lemokey L3 would be perfect. The Logitech G915 and Corsair K60 Pro would be more subtle RGB options that offer great performance. We hope you found this article helpful and informative for your research.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda: