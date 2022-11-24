Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Activision's latest battle royale, features some of the best-in-class graphics and audio design that sets itself apart from the rest of the games in the genre. Warzone 2 plays out on the map of Al Mazrah, United Republic of Adal, a fictional location in the game's universe. The map features varied terrains, ranging from wide open deserts to clustered city buildings.

Being a high-end GPU from Nvidia, the RTX 3080 Ti is more than capable of running modern video games at 4K resolution without compromising on visuals. After being revealed on May 31, 2021, it was officially released on June 3, 2021. More than a year after its launch, this GPU still stands strong, delivering exceptional performances across various AAA titles.

This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.

RTX 3080 Ti is overkill for Warzone 2

RTX 3080 Ti has more than enough power to smoothly run Warzone 2's Al Mazrah. The GPU handles the game like a breeze, vibrantly bringing everything to life. In fact, it's even capable of maxing out the game in Extreme settings, thanks to the premium card's 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 112 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

Nevertheless, with Warzone 2 being a competitive game, it's recommended to maximize one's framerate and visibility to get the best possible experience. Therefore, this guide suggests settings that make spotting enemies easier while providing the highest possible framerate.

Given below are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3080 Ti

RTX 3080 Ti Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution

Select your monitor's maximum resolution Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: High

High Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Screen Space Shadows: High

High Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)

Static Objects (GTAO) GTAO Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it's recommended to keep it above 90)

90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it's recommended to keep it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings offer the best of both worlds, framerates and visual quality. However, it's important to note that these are just optimal settings. Players can always tweak them further to achieve any desired results. Furthermore, fans are advised to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any potential performance issues and screen flickers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

