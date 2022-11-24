Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3080 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Activision's latest battle royale, features some of the best-in-class graphics and audio design that sets itself apart from the rest of the games in the genre. Warzone 2 plays out on the map of Al Mazrah, United Republic of Adal, a fictional location in the game's universe. The map features varied terrains, ranging from wide open deserts to clustered city buildings.
Being a high-end GPU from Nvidia, the RTX 3080 Ti is more than capable of running modern video games at 4K resolution without compromising on visuals. After being revealed on May 31, 2021, it was officially released on June 3, 2021. More than a year after its launch, this GPU still stands strong, delivering exceptional performances across various AAA titles.
This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.
RTX 3080 Ti is overkill for Warzone 2
RTX 3080 Ti has more than enough power to smoothly run Warzone 2's Al Mazrah. The GPU handles the game like a breeze, vibrantly bringing everything to life. In fact, it's even capable of maxing out the game in Extreme settings, thanks to the premium card's 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 112 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 12GB of GDDR6X memory.
Nevertheless, with Warzone 2 being a competitive game, it's recommended to maximize one's framerate and visibility to get the best possible experience. Therefore, this guide suggests settings that make spotting enemies easier while providing the highest possible framerate.
Given below are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with the RTX 3080 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3080 Ti
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)
- GTAO Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it's recommended to keep it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings offer the best of both worlds, framerates and visual quality. However, it's important to note that these are just optimal settings. Players can always tweak them further to achieve any desired results. Furthermore, fans are advised to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any potential performance issues and screen flickers.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.