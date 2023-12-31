Best Warzone 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One and Series X|S gamers can now download and play Warzone 3 for free. The Call of Duty battle royale plays well on all versions of the consoles and is a fun experience, to say the least. The title might not be as visually impressive as its higher-end counterparts, especially on some weaker versions of the Microsoft gaming console like the original Xbox One and the One S. Moreover, there isn't much you can do about customizing the graphics settings like you can on PC.

The game still bundles a huge list of customizable options that can be tweaked to alter the gameplay. This includes a controller, interface, and a limited graphics settings menu. We will walk you through the best combination in this story. Do note that these won't affect framerate or visual quality much and are only linked to the gameplay factor.

Warzone 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Controller settings are the most important in Warzone 3. The way you set up your joystick will directly impact the experience you can get in the game. Having the best settings applied will give you an edge over most gamers.

The detailed controller settings list for Warzone 3 is as follows:

Best controller settings

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Aiming input device: Controller

Inputs

Bumper ping: Off

Off Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off

Off Trigger effect: Off

Deadzone inputs

Test stick deadzone: off

off Left stick min: 0

0 Left stick max: 99

99 Right stick min: 0

0 Right stick max: 100

100 L2 button deadzone: 0

0 R2 button deadzone: 0

Button layout

Button layout preset: Tactical

Tactical Jump/stand/mantle: ✕

✕ Change stance/slide/dive: R3

R3 Interact/reload: ◻

◻ Next weapon: △

△ Fire weapon: R2

R2 Aim down sight: L2

L2 Lethal equipment: R1

R1 Tactical equipment: L1

L1 Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3

L3 Melee: ◯

◯ Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up

D-pad up Drop/backpack: D-pad down

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9

9 Vertical stick sensitivity: 8

8 Sensitivity multiplier:

Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis:

Vertical aim (on foot) : Standard

: Standard Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard

Standard Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Aim response curve type: Dynamic

Dynamic Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant

Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom: On

Aim assist

Target aim assist: On

On Aim assist type: Black ops

Motion sensor aiming

Motion sensor behavior: Off

Gameplay

Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint

Automatic tactical sprint Auto move forward: Off

Off Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint

Single tap sprint Grounded mantle: Off

Off Automatic airborne mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic ground mantle: Off

Off Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting door bash: On

On Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only

Best console graphics settings

Modern Warfare 3 features improved visuals on the Xbox (Image via Activision)

The graphics settings list on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles is very limited. There isn't a toggle between performance mode and quality like in other high-profile releases of the year. The game has been factory-tuned to run at the highest possible framerates.

However, going through the following settings on the Xbox is still pretty crucial, given how much they can affect gameplay:

On-demand texture streaming: On

Post-processing effects

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 Depth of field: Off

Off FidelityFX CAS: On

On FidelityFX CAS strength: 80

View

120Hz refresh rate: On

On Field view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Wide

Wide 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

Least (50%) Inverted flashbang: Off

Off Spectator camera: Game perspective

Game perspective Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Safe area: As per your preference

Best console audio settings

Audio mix: Home theater

Home theater Master volume: 72

72 Gameplay music volume: 0

0 Dialogue volume: 76

76 Effects Volume: 100

100 Voice chat volume: 34

34 Cinematic music volume: 38

Best interface settings

We recommend fine-tuning the interface settings carefully. Adjusting how much info you would want on the screen is quite crucial in a realism-focused battle royale like Warzone 3.

The following interface settings work best for the Xbox:

Subtitles: All off

All off Subtitles size: Default

Default Subtitles background opacity: 0

0 Menu text size: Default

Default Text chat text size: Default

Default Language selection: English

English Color customization: As per your preference

HUD

Mini map shape: Square

Square Mini map rotation: On

On Horizontal compass: On

On Crosshairs: On

On Center dot: On

On Center dot scale: Default

Default Hit markers visuals: On

On Damage-based hit markers: On

On Player names: Full name

Full name In-game text chat: On

On Vehicle HUD prompts: Fade after 5 seconds

Telemetry

Server latency: On

On Packet loss: On

On Clock: Off

Off Connection meter: Off

Menu

Hide settings details: Off

Off Gameplay tips: On

On Tooltips: Off

Off Parallax effects: On

On Menu prompts: Automatic

Overall, the Xbox is a solid platform for playing Warzone 3. The Series X is currently the most powerful home video gaming console, meaning you can get the maximum framerates on this machine. With the above settings applied, moreover, you can enjoy a competitive edge that will aid you in exploring the map and in gundfights.