Best Warzone 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One and Series X|S gamers can now download and play Warzone 3 for free. The Call of Duty battle royale plays well on all versions of the consoles and is a fun experience, to say the least. The title might not be as visually impressive as its higher-end counterparts, especially on some weaker versions of the Microsoft gaming console like the original Xbox One and the One S. Moreover, there isn't much you can do about customizing the graphics settings like you can on PC.
The game still bundles a huge list of customizable options that can be tweaked to alter the gameplay. This includes a controller, interface, and a limited graphics settings menu. We will walk you through the best combination in this story. Do note that these won't affect framerate or visual quality much and are only linked to the gameplay factor.
Warzone 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S
Controller settings are the most important in Warzone 3. The way you set up your joystick will directly impact the experience you can get in the game. Having the best settings applied will give you an edge over most gamers.
The detailed controller settings list for Warzone 3 is as follows:
Best controller settings
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Aiming input device: Controller
Inputs
- Bumper ping: Off
- Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: Off
- Trigger effect: Off
Deadzone inputs
- Test stick deadzone: off
- Left stick min: 0
- Left stick max: 99
- Right stick min: 0
- Right stick max: 100
- L2 button deadzone: 0
- R2 button deadzone: 0
Button layout
- Button layout preset: Tactical
- Jump/stand/mantle: ✕
- Change stance/slide/dive: R3
- Interact/reload: ◻
- Next weapon: △
- Fire weapon: R2
- Aim down sight: L2
- Lethal equipment: R1
- Tactical equipment: L1
- Sprint/tactical sprint/focus: L3
- Melee: ◯
- Mark location/ping wheel: D-pad up
- Drop/backpack: D-pad down
Aiming
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 9
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 8
- Sensitivity multiplier:
- Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Tablet sensitivity multiplier: 1.00
- Vertical aim axis:
- Vertical aim (on foot): Standard
- Vertical aim (ground vehicles): Standard
- Tactical stance sensitivity multiplier: 0.90
- Aim response curve type: Dynamic
- Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00
- ADS sensitivity multiplier (focus): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant
- Custom sensitivity per zoom: On
Aim assist
- Target aim assist: On
- Aim assist type: Black ops
Motion sensor aiming
- Motion sensor behavior: Off
Gameplay
- Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint
- Auto move forward: Off
- Tactical spring behavior: Single tap sprint
- Grounded mantle: Off
- Automatic airborne mantle: Partial
- Automatic ground mantle: Off
- Invert slide and dive behavior: Standard
- Plunging underwater: Trigger
- Sprinting door bash: On
- Ledge climb behavior: Mantle only
Best console graphics settings
The graphics settings list on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles is very limited. There isn't a toggle between performance mode and quality like in other high-profile releases of the year. The game has been factory-tuned to run at the highest possible framerates.
However, going through the following settings on the Xbox is still pretty crucial, given how much they can affect gameplay:
- On-demand texture streaming: On
Post-processing effects
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- Depth of field: Off
- FidelityFX CAS: On
- FidelityFX CAS strength: 80
View
- 120Hz refresh rate: On
- Field view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Wide
- 1st person camera movement: Least (50%)
- Inverted flashbang: Off
- Spectator camera: Game perspective
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Safe area: As per your preference
Best console audio settings
- Audio mix: Home theater
- Master volume: 72
- Gameplay music volume: 0
- Dialogue volume: 76
- Effects Volume: 100
- Voice chat volume: 34
- Cinematic music volume: 38
Best interface settings
We recommend fine-tuning the interface settings carefully. Adjusting how much info you would want on the screen is quite crucial in a realism-focused battle royale like Warzone 3.
The following interface settings work best for the Xbox:
- Subtitles: All off
- Subtitles size: Default
- Subtitles background opacity: 0
- Menu text size: Default
- Text chat text size: Default
- Language selection: English
- Color customization: As per your preference
HUD
- Mini map shape: Square
- Mini map rotation: On
- Horizontal compass: On
- Crosshairs: On
- Center dot: On
- Center dot scale: Default
- Hit markers visuals: On
- Damage-based hit markers: On
- Player names: Full name
- In-game text chat: On
- Vehicle HUD prompts: Fade after 5 seconds
Telemetry
- Server latency: On
- Packet loss: On
- Clock: Off
- Connection meter: Off
Menu
- Hide settings details: Off
- Gameplay tips: On
- Tooltips: Off
- Parallax effects: On
- Menu prompts: Automatic
Overall, the Xbox is a solid platform for playing Warzone 3. The Series X is currently the most powerful home video gaming console, meaning you can get the maximum framerates on this machine. With the above settings applied, moreover, you can enjoy a competitive edge that will aid you in exploring the map and in gundfights.