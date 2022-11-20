Black Friday Sale: 5 best Walmart deals under $1000

Black Friday is just around the corner and with it comes sales from numerous retailers. However, various online e-commerce giants have already kick-started their Black Friday deals, allowing users to get several items at amazing discounts across a wide range of products.

Walmart is a reputed brand. It has been delivering customers with incredible value and quality since its inception. Among several other online retailers, the corporation also has its Black Friday sales now live, giving its customers massive discounts on items like never before.

This article covers some of the best items users can get their hands on for $1000 or less during the Walmart Black Friday sales.

A guide to securing the best sub $1000 deals on Walmart this Black Friday

1) Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Wireless Controller + Extra Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White

The Xbox Series S is an entry point into the world of next-gen gaming. The compact and less performing brother of the Xbox Series X packs serious computing capabilities, handling all the next-generation titles with ease.

If users wish to get started with gaming this holiday season, the Series S makes an amazing choice. At Walmart, the console is being sold with an extra wireless controller, ensuring no one misses out on fun times this holiday.

The Xbox Series S along with the extra controller usually sells at Walmart for $359.99. However, this Black Friday, it is being sold at a discounted price of only $289.99.

2) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 8 (Image via Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 8 launched on September 16, 2022. Its latest offering is receiving a discount on Black Friday sales. With advanced health sensors and apps available on Apple Watch Series 8, users can measure their heart rate and blood oxygen levels and monitor temperature changes to gain a deeper understanding of their menstrual cycle.

Additionally, with features like crash detection, the Apple Watch Series 8 sets itself apart from its competitors. It generally sells for a price of $499. However, the smartwatch is currently available for a price of only $449.

3) 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPad Pro (3rd generation) comes with the Apple M1 chip that delivers amazing performance while being power efficient, which ensures long battery life. Thanks to the Liquid Retina display 1 with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, it brings all the visual content to life.

It is the perfect time for an upgrade for those who have to be active on the go. Be it students or working professionals, the iPad has them all covered. The iPad Pro (2021) is usually available for $799. However, it is fetching a price of only $699 during this Black Friday sale.

4) Asus TUF Gaming 15.6

Asus TUF Gaming 15.6 (Image via Asus)

The Asus TUF Gaming (FA506IE-US73) comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050TI, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home Edition.

The gaming notebook is perfectly capable of handling all modern titles with ease, delivering brilliant framerates without compromising too much on the visuals. Moreover, it comes with a 144Hz 1080p IPS panel that allows all games and video content to look amazing.

For users on the go who play titles like Overwatch 2 or Valorant, the Asus TUF Gaming has become one of the best choices. Moreover, owners will get 30 days of Xbox Game Pass for free. The notebook usually fetches a price of $899. However, it is being sold at Walmart for $749 as a part of the Black Friday sales.

5) SAMSUNG 49" Class CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor

The Samsung CRG9 49-inch Curved QLED Gaming monitor comes with brilliant colors that enrich all visual aspects of a game. The monitor features AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 technology that ensures that there are no screen tears and the titles look smooth on the eyes.

It possesses numerous modes that enhance the gaming experience, such as the Low Input Lag Mode or the Game mode itself, which adjusts the monitor to suit the game.

The Samsung CRG9 is targeted toward high-end crowds who want the latest and the greatest. It comes with an Ultra-Curved VA Panel of 5120x1440 resolution. Moreover, the 32:9 aspect ratio display provides a field of view that very few monitors are capable of delivering at this price range. Usually, it fetches a price of $1299.99. However, during this Black Friday sale, it is being sold for $998.

