Exoprimal settings you need to change before playing

In the realm of PvPvE, Capcom's latest venture, Exoprimal, takes inspiration from the infamous Pacific Rim phenomenon. Delving into the game's core, the concept appears straightforward. Your role assumes that of an Exofighter, the pilot of one of ten unique Exosuits. The objective at hand demands the eradication of dinosaurs to support the AI Leviathan's pursuit of scientific knowledge.

This article will provide thorough details if you want an optimized experience on Bikitoa Island when fighting against dinosaurs.

Best Exoprimal settings on PC

General Settings

Gameplay

Spring : Toggle

: Toggle Aim/Lock Down : Hold

: Hold Language Settings : Your preference

: Your preference AI Voice Language : Your preference

: Your preference Identity Settings : Your preference

: Your preference In-Game Subtitle Display : Display All

: Display All Menu/Story Subtitle Display : Display

: Display Speaker Name Display : On

: On Subtitle Size : Default

: Default Subtitle Background : Off

: Off Subtitle Color : White

: White Speaker Name Color: Green

Network

Cross-Platform Play: On

Video settings

Exoprimal settings on PC for an optimized experience (Image via Capcom)

Graphics

Output Device : Your current monitor

: Your current monitor Display Mode : Full Screen (If you have multiple monitors, you can set it to Borderless Window)

: Full Screen (If you have multiple monitors, you can set it to Borderless Window) Resolution : The maximum resolution of your current monitor

: The maximum resolution of your current monitor Aspect Ratio : The maximum aspect ratio of your current monitor

: The maximum aspect ratio of your current monitor VSync : Off

: Off Maximum Brightness : 100

: 100 Minimum Brightness : 0

: 0 Brightness: 50

Quality

Graphics Quality : Medium

: Medium Maximum Frame Rate : No Limit

: No Limit Texture Quality : High (If you have a lower-end PC, set it to Medium)

: High (If you have a lower-end PC, set it to Medium) Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Model Rendering : High

: High Effect Rendering : Medium

: Medium Motion Blur Rendering : On

: On Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Global Illumination Quality : High

: High Ambient Occulsion : High

: High Upscaling : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : On

: On Variable Rate Shading (VRS) : Off (significantly improves the game visuals)

: Off (significantly improves the game visuals) Display Frame Rate: On

Display Settings

HUD

Action Prompts : Display

: Display Reload Prompts : Display

: Display Hitmarker Display : Display

: Display Damage Value Display : Display

: Display Damage Indicator Display : Display All

: Display All Hostile Player Outlines : Regular

: Regular Allied Player Outlines : Regular

: Regular Display Ally Name : Display

: Display Reticle Color : White

: White Reticle Opacity : 100

: 100 Reticle Size: Default

Accessibility

Camera Shake : Default

: Default Communication Log Text : Default

: Default Color Perception Filter : Off

: Off Blood Spatter Display : On

: On Change Blood Spatter Color: Red

Customization options are abundant in the PC release of the game, promoting optimal performance while playing. Nonetheless, it is worth mentioning that DLSS and DSR, and VSR support remain absent from its repertoire. Functionality may be lacking in a few respects.

Best Exoprimal settings on Xbox and PS5

The title on PS5 and Xbox stands out with its single graphics mode. With superior graphics settings, players can enjoy richer shadows, reflections, and an enhanced draw distance for select assets.

The highest and lowest values on the PS5 and Xbox Series X for image quality are 4K and 1080p, respectively. The game runs at a dynamic resolution.

During graphically demanding moments, the Xbox Series X offers more stable performance than the PS5, with both consoles largely running at a stable frame rate of 60 fps.

Exoprimal on the Xbox Series X boasts superior stability and maintains a higher resolution than its PS5 counterpart.

Exoprimal Survival Pass and customization

You can earn XP by competing in matches. Subsequently, you can level up your player level, Exosuit level, and Survival Pass level. The game will feature seasons that last three months. With it, you'll progress through your Survival Pass to earn rewards and customization options.

Each season's pass will be divided into a free tier and a paid premium tier. There will be a Comm Wheel to equip emotes and stamps.

How to crossplay in Exoprimal

Exoprimal has just been released on various platforms, including Steam, Game Pass, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. One notable aspect of the title is its crossplay feature, which allows players to compete against each other regardless of their chosen platform. However, it is regrettable that the game lacks one important aspect.

Playing Exoprimal on consoles or PC presents a unique challenge when it comes to teaming up with friends. As players strive to top the dinosaur-hunting leaderboard, their inability to join forces with others becomes glaringly frustrating.

Even more disheartening, the lack of cross-platform compatibility means that even if you and a friend are both on PC, one on Steam and the other on PC Game Pass, you're still stranded in separate worlds.