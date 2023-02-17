Five best Steam Deck docks in 2023

Over time, Steam Deck docks have become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional decking solutions. Steam Deck owners can maximize the device's potential by using a Dock, also known as a USB-C hub.

If you want to keep the host device plugged into a power source and benefit from more wired connectivity with other devices, docks are a necessity. This is because the Steam Deck has only one USB-C port, restricting the number of devices it can connect to simultaneously.

In this article, we'll look at five of the best Steam Deck docks of 2023 and why they stand out from the rest.

Anker 575 and four other top-tier Steam Deck docks

1) MOKiN Steam Deck docking station ($40)

Boasting a blocky rectangular design, the MOKiN Steam Deck Docking Station is made of matte black plastic. The top is highest at the center and slopes downward on the left and right sides, creating a comfortable surface for the Steam Deck to lean back against.

At the rear of the MOKiN dock, there's a row of ports similar to those on the ISOWESHE docking station. These include a 100-watt PD power input, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI output port capable of 4K video at 60K, and two additional USB ports.

Furthermore, there's a Gigabit Ethernet port present as well. The USB ports boast a faster data transfer rate of up to 10Gbps, which is twice as fast as the ISOWESHE dock. This is especially prominent when using an external display. Finally, the lower surfaces on the sides provide ample room for the system to stay cool.

2) VANGREE Steam Deck docking station ($50)

The VANGREE Steam Deck docking station is wide and rectangular, made of sturdy aluminum that dissipates heat well. The front has a slot for the Steam Deck, with the low-rise design leaving most of the vent uncovered.

With rubber padding in the support slot and at the bottom of the housing, the VANGREE docking station provides excellent protection against scuffs on your computer and desk.

Right on the back of the VANGREE docking station is a black rubber pigtail cord with a 90-degree tip for connecting to your device. A 100-watt USB Type-C power port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and a USB Type-A port with a blue inner tab are all located on the back of the housing. On the left side of this dock, there are two more USB ports.

3) ISOWESHE docking station for Steam Deck ($50)

The ISOWESHE Docking Station for the Steam Deck is made of silver-grey aluminum alloy and features a rectangular design with a slightly angled top surface. It has a wide slot with rubber padding to protect your Steam Deck's casing and a narrow flange behind it, holding your device at a shallow 69.4-degree angle without blocking the air vents.

Beneath the housing, the bottom surface is flat and smooth with rubber skids that protect the table or surface from scratches, preventing the Steam Deck from sliding during gameplay.

At the rear, there's a short pigtail cable made of durable nylon woven insulation. The cable's end is a silver-grey USB Type-C plug with a right-angled shape that fits into the port at the top of your Steam Deck for power and data transfer.

4) Valve Steam Deck docking station ($130)

Although the Valve Steam Deck Docking Station is potentially the best option available for Steam Deck docking, it comes with a higher price tag. Some cheaper alternatives in the market offer similar features and could be a better fit if you're unsure how much use you'll get from it.

While the Valve Steam Deck Docking Station is more expensive, it offers the best value for its price. It includes three USB 3.1 ports for peripherals, HDMI 2.1 and Display Port 1.4 to connect to your monitor or TV, as well as an Ethernet port.

There's a major plus point with this deal, as it comes with an extra Steam Deck charger. This justifies the higher price point, allowing you to leave your setup intact when you're on the go with your Deck.

5) Anker 575 docking station ($250)

The Anker 575 is a high-end USB-C docking station that's far more expensive than any of the other options listed above, but this price is justified by its comprehensive range of ports and power delivery capabilities.

The Anker 575 Docking Station is powered by 85W power delivery through USB-C, which is more than sufficient to maintain the Steam Deck's high performance when docked for extended periods of time. As many monitors and TVs as you require can be connected via DisplayPort 1.4 and the two HDMI 2.0 ports, which support resolutions of up to 4K with 60FPS.

It can simultaneously stream media on up to three 1080p monitors at @60Hz using the DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports. The Anker 575 works well with up to three USB-A ports and supports SD and micro-SD cards.

Steam Deck docks are a great way to add a stylish and modern touch to your gaming setup. With a wide variety of options, deciding which dock is best for you can be a difficult task. With the five best Steam Deck docks of 2023 outlined above, you can easily find the perfect solution for your needs.

