Minecraft VR is among the most interesting games to play in virtual reality. Headsets such as the HTC Vive and the Oculus (Meta) Quest 2 unlock another immersive dimension in the title. Gamers will be pleased to learn that the latest headset from the Facebook-owned developer, Reality Labs, supports the game.

Gamers can play both the Bedrock and Java editions on Quest headsets. However, the only drawback is that it requires one to stay connected to a VR-capable gaming desktop.

Thus, this guide will help players get Minecraft up and running on Quest devices.

How to play Minecraft VR on Oculus (Meta) Quest 2?

Minecraft is considered one of the most popular games in the world and is played by millions of players across various platforms. With the rise of virtual reality gaming, it was only a matter of time before it made its way onto the Oculus Quest 2. This article guides you through the steps to get the game on Oculus Quest 2.

Step 1: Enable Developer Mode

The first step is to enable Developer Mode on your Oculus Quest 2. To do this, go to the Settings app on your Quest 2, select the "Device" tab, and scroll down to the "Developer" section. Once in the Developer section, turn on the toggle switch for "Developer Mode."

Step 2: Download and install SideQuest

You need to download and install SideQuest on your PC. It is third-party software that allows you to install applications and games unavailable on the official Oculus Quest store. You can download SideQuest from the official website and follow the instructions for installation.

Step 3: Connect your Quest 2 to your PC

Once you have installed SideQuest, connect your Oculus Quest 2 to your PC using a USB-C cable. You should see a pop-up on your Quest 2 screen asking you to "Allow access to data." Make sure to select "Allow" to continue.

Step 4: Download the Minecraft VR APK

With SideQuest and your Quest 2 connected to your PC, you can now download the Minecraft VR APK. You can do this by searching for Minecraft VR in the "App Lab" section of the SideQuest app. Once you find Minecraft VR, click the "Install" button to start downloading.

Step 5: Install Minecraft VR on your Quest 2

After downloading the Minecraft APK, you can install it on your Quest 2. To do this, click the "My Apps" tab in the SideQuest app and find the VR version of Minecraft in the list of installed apps. Click on the "Install" button to begin the installation process.

Step 6: Launch Minecraft VR

Once the installation is complete, you can launch the game on your Quest 2. To do so, turn on your Quest headset and navigate to your Library. You should see Minecraft listed as one of your installed apps. Click on Minecraft to launch the game and start playing!

Conclusion

Getting Minecraft on the Oculus Quest 2 is relatively straightforward, but it requires a few steps to be completed once downloaded from the Oculus store. Follow the steps outlined in this article to get Minecraft up and running on your Quest 2.

With the VR version, you will experience Minecraft like never before. So, grab your VR headsets, enable Developer Mode, install SideQuest, download the Minecraft APK, and start playing!

