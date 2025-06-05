How to use voice chat on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 has introduced a built-in voice chat feature for the first time, moving away from previous reliance on smartphone apps and third-party services. Known as GameChat, this system is designed to let players communicate directly through the console during online multiplayer games. It simplifies how they interact during gameplay by offering native support for audio conversations, using the console’s built-in microphone and a new button on updated controllers.

Here's a step-by-step guide on setting up and using voice chat on the Nintendo Switch 2, with all the important steps and requirements you need to know.

Getting started with using the voice chat on Nintendo Switch 2

The new GameChat feature is accessed via the {C} button, a dedicated input now included on the updated Joy-Con 2, Pro Controller 2, and GameCube-style controller models. Pressing it opens up GameChat, allowing you to begin or join a voice chat session while playing supported online games.

Creating or joining a voice chat group

Once GameChat is activated on the Nintendo Switch 2, you can:

Start a new voice chat group by selecting friends from your Nintendo Friends List.

Join existing groups if you've been invited, even if not all group members are mutual friends.

This allows for flexible group voice chats during online gameplay. Keep in mind that GameChat functionality is currently limited to players who have a verified Nintendo Account.

Account verification and requirements

Nintendo asks users to confirm their identity prior to using this feature. This is done only once, and works by registering a phone number and completing text message verification for their Nintendo account.

GameChat is a feature for Nintendo Switch Online members. However, Nintendo is temporarily waiving this requirement until March 31, 2026, giving all users a chance to try the system before a subscription becomes necessary.

Microphone setup and audio handling

Once in a GameChat session, the Nintendo Switch 2’s built-in microphone activates automatically; no additional configuration is required. The system also recognizes your play mode — handheld, tabletop, or docked — and modulates microphone sensitivity based on it.

The software also excludes background noise, such as in-game sounds and ambient noises, from the communication for clearer voice communication.

Nintendo Switch 2 voice chat policy for children under 16

For players under the age of 16, GameChat can only be used if a parent or guardian enables the feature through the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls mobile app. In this case, the adult’s phone number must be used to complete the verification process before the child’s account can access the chat features.

Chatting with voice is now a standard part of the Nintendo Switch 2 experience, thanks to the introduction of GameChat. With controller access, built-in microphones, and a streamlined setup process, Nintendo has made in-game communication more accessible.

While some requirements like account verification and parental permissions apply, using chat over voice is now far easier than in previous console generations.

This guide should help you get started and ensure your setup is ready for your next multiplayer session.

