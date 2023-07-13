Should you install iOS 17 public beta now or wait for the final release?

Apple iOS 17 public beta has rolled out to eligible iPhone users. It means we are a couple of months and a step closer to the final release. The public beta is the perfect chance for those keen on trying the exciting new features that iOS 17 brings. There were rumors that iOS 17 could be an iterative update to iOS 16. However, it became the most significant update since iOS 14 and changed how we use an iPhone.

It is why many are tempted to board the iOS 17 public beta bandwagon. However, since it's a beta update still under development, a few are in two minds about it. If you are in the same boat and wondering whether you should install the latest iOS 17 public beta or wait for the final release, you are in the right place. Let's figure out whether you should or should not install the latest iOS 17 public beta.

Why should you install iOS 17 public beta?

The iOS 17 public beta is here, which means you could be among the first few to try out all the new iPhone features introduced with the latest update. Those who have already installed the public beta have their reasons for doing so. Let's take a look at these reasons in detail.

You couldn't wait

Working on a video now! iOS 17 Public Beta is out! I don't usually cover iOS updates, but this is a big daddy

Had the rumors about iOS 17 being just an iterative update been confirmed, it would have been easier to resist the temptation to give in. In that case, there would have been minimal reward for joining the fray. However, with all the new features that Apple has added to the iOS 17, it's one of the most significant updates from the tech giant yet. Therefore, it's natural to be tempted to dive right in and install the iOS 17 public beta.

Try all the new features

Speaking of the new features in iOS 17, Apple has added quite a few to the latest update's arsenal. From custom holographic stickers and Check-In in Messages to shiny new custom contact posters and StandBy Mode, iOS 17 has many exciting and attractive features. If you want to be ahead of the curve and try out all of these features right away, then by all means, download the public beta right away.

If you have a compatible iPhone

While iOS 17 public beta is open for all to download, only some iPhones support it. If you have a compatible iPhone, especially a much newer one, the iOS 17 public beta is as good as the final release. Therefore, you should immediately consider installing the public beta if you own an iPhone 12 or newer. Below is the list of all iPhone models with iOS 17 support.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

It's easier to install

Remember that installing beta software carries some risks as it may contain bugs and may not include all the features that will be in the final release. It's recommended to back up your device's…

Apple has made it easier to install public as well as developer betas. Gone are the days of signing up for the beta program, downloading and installing a profile, and then updating to the latest beta. From iOS 16.4 onwards, iPhone users must sign up for the beta program using the same Apple ID they use on the iPhone.

Once done, they should see the option of downloading and installing the latest beta update in Settings > General > Software update. If you have a compatible iPhone and can't wait to try new features, this ease of installation is just the right boost to help you jump aboard the iOS 17 public beta wagon.

Why should you not install iOS 17 public beta?

Good luck to all those people installing the public beta of iOS 17. Remember, there are still bugs and the performance and battery life can impede your experience.

While the temptation to download and install the latest public beta is quite strong, a second school of thought is quite skeptical about it. Let's take a look at the reasoning.

Expect bugs and issues

1. Keyboard issues

2. Battery drain

3. New wallpaper not available

4. Some Apps are crashing

5. Slow speed

6. Very laggy

My personal opinion to all the normal users "Don't update on iOS17 Public beta".

While it might not be as problematic as the developer beta, the public beta is still developing. It does mean public beta testers get to try new features ahead of many. But in reality, it's testing the software while it's being developed so that Apple can fix any issues that crop up before the final release.

Usually, these issues are minor, but if you have only one iPhone, you can't risk having your banking or other equally essential apps break due to incompatibility. Moreover, there's always a chance of some nasty bug breaking crucial apps like Phone and Messages or, worst-case scenario - bricking your iPhone.

Have an Apple ecosystem

Along with iOS 17 Public Beta 1, Apple also released



iPadOS Public Beta 1

macOS Public Beta 1

Another solid logic behind not signing up for the iOS 17 public beta is the Apple ecosystem. The iPhone users in the US are usually locked into the ecosystem, which means they own everything from Apple Watch and iPad to MacBook and Apple TV. These devices are typically interconnected via the same Apple ID for seamless interconnectivity and continuity.

Updating just the iPhone to iOS 17 might cause compatibility issues and hinder the seamless ecosystem experience. So, if you are locked into the Apple ecosystem with multiple devices, you must consider updating all of them to their respective public betas. Frankly, that's quite a headache.

It's just a couple of months of wait

iOS 17 Will Be Available to The Public with a Final Release in The Fall/Autumn

Lastly, it's not like you have to wait for ages before you can use the final stable release of iOS 17. Apple is slated to launch the latest iPhone 15 series at its fall event in September. And soon after, the iOS 17 should start rolling to the masses. It's less than two months to September 2023, or just 50 days, to be precise. Patience is a virtue, and it saves you a world of pain in the form of bugs and issues that might break your iPhone.

So, there you have it—all the reasonings concerning whether you should install the iOS 17 public beta. You should face no issues if you have one of the latest iPhones (read iPhone 12 or above). However, it's advised to hold on for a few more days and look for any critical issues reported by the early adopters before leaping.

