Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti

Inzoi, a life simulation game, launched on March 27, 2025, through an early access program. Within two days from the early access launch date, Inzoi amassed 87K+ players on Steam, which shows just how popular it is among life simulation fans. In fact, many people consider this Krafton title as the spiritual successor of Sims 4.
However, unlike the Sims 4, Inzoi focuses on realism and relies on a photorealistic in-game world. The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti can achieve this level of graphical fidelity with 60 FPS gameplay if you are willing to optimize a few settings in the game.
This article provides all the best settings you must apply for Inzoi on RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
List of the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 3090
The Nvidia RTX 3090 was a flagship GPU when it first launched and was capable of playing any game at 4K with Ultra graphics settings and 60 FPS. However, 2025 titles like Inzoi are a bit more demanding in terms of raw graphical performance, so you must optimize the game settings to achieve a solid 60+ FPS.
Here are all the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 3090:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: High
- Lighting Display Distance: High
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Plant Density and Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
List of the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 3090 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti was launched two years after the release of the non-Ti model, so it comes with more performance to deliver higher frame rates. Games that struggled to achieve 60 FPS with the standard RTX 3090 can run at a solid 60+ frame rate on this GPU. However, you will still need to optimize the graphics settings to use advanced features like ray tracing.
Apply the following settings to get the best result:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 60 (Greyed out)
- Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation: Turn Off
- Maximum FPS: Unrestricted
- Vertical Sync: Off
Post-Processing
- Depth of Field: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray Tracing Object: Mesh
PSO Cache
- Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing
Occlusion
- Occlusion Method: Hardware
Advanced
- Preset: Custom
- Character Display Distance: High
- Lighting Display Distance: High
- Object Display Distance: High
- Background Detail Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Post-Processing Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect: On
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Plant Density and Quality: High
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Quality: High
The above settings will deliver 60 FPS on both RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti. We achieved this level of performance using a combination of Low, Medium, High, and Ultra settings in the game. As long as you apply the settings correctly, you will get a smooth 60+ FPS in Inzoi.
