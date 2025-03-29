Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti

Inzoi, a life simulation game, launched on March 27, 2025, through an early access program. Within two days from the early access launch date, Inzoi amassed 87K+ players on Steam, which shows just how popular it is among life simulation fans. In fact, many people consider this Krafton title as the spiritual successor of Sims 4.

However, unlike the Sims 4, Inzoi focuses on realism and relies on a photorealistic in-game world. The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti can achieve this level of graphical fidelity with 60 FPS gameplay if you are willing to optimize a few settings in the game.

This article provides all the best settings you must apply for Inzoi on RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of Inzoi and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

List of the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 3090

Inzoi graphics settings page (Image via KRAFTON)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 was a flagship GPU when it first launched and was capable of playing any game at 4K with Ultra graphics settings and 60 FPS. However, 2025 titles like Inzoi are a bit more demanding in terms of raw graphical performance, so you must optimize the game settings to achieve a solid 60+ FPS.

Here are all the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 3090:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : High

: High Lighting Display Distance : High

: High Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Plant Density and Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : High

: High Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

List of the best settings for Inzoi on RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti was launched two years after the release of the non-Ti model, so it comes with more performance to deliver higher frame rates. Games that struggled to achieve 60 FPS with the standard RTX 3090 can run at a solid 60+ frame rate on this GPU. However, you will still need to optimize the graphics settings to use advanced features like ray tracing.

Apply the following settings to get the best result:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Turn Off

: Turn Off Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : High

: High Lighting Display Distance : High

: High Object Display Distance : High

: High Background Detail Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Medium

: Medium Post-Processing Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Plant Density and Quality : High

: High Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Ray Tracing Quality: High

The above settings will deliver 60 FPS on both RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti. We achieved this level of performance using a combination of Low, Medium, High, and Ultra settings in the game. As long as you apply the settings correctly, you will get a smooth 60+ FPS in Inzoi.

