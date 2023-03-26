The Nothing Ear (2) was recently launched and can be bought from e-commerce websites. The earbuds showcase massive improvements in their advertising campaigns, which were noted during Ear (1)’s lifetime in the market. The firm also improved the associated phone application for a better user experience. On the market, enthusiasts may choose from a variety of fully wireless earbud alternatives at various price points. Yet, Nothing Ear (2) is more aesthetically pleasing and robustly built than its predecessor.

Let us take a closer look at the overall quality of the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds.

Nothing Ear (2): Is it worth the purchase?

The evolution of earphones has moved above and beyond with the introduction of Bluetooth-connectable variants. These earphones, which are untethered personal companions, work with cell phones after being paired with them. The majority of earbuds come with rechargeable carrying cases that may be used to power the actual buds.

The Nothing phone marked the start of the company’s entry into the big leagues with a daunting design approach and premium build quality. They launched Ear (1) as the initial iteration, but it received harsh criticism for several reasons, including broken functionality and significant audio lag.

Nothing Ear (2)

The Nothing Ear (2) is the successor of the manufacturer’s first earbuds and claims to have improved after addressing the previous generation's issues. The product is listed at $149.99 globally and can be purchased online. Nevertheless, depending on the user's location and any discounts offered, the pricing may vary.

Let's look at the details of the Nothing Ear now that the pricing has been resolved (2).

Contents of the box

The entire package provides the earphones within the rechargeable case, a small but sturdy charging cord, an instruction manual, and a variety of earbud tips in various sizes. The items contained inside are standard and are presented in a neat box with vertical placeholding for the assets.

Design

The case is beautifully designed with acrylic elements and magnetic stoppers to hold the lid. It has rounded corners and is small enough to fit in pockets. To improve their stability and audio output quality, the earbuds themselves have undergone various internal modifications. The case and earbuds are ergonomically designed for easy access and placing the buds back.

Battery life

The company claims that users can enjoy up to 36 hours of playback with noise canceling turned off. The earbuds can last for about 4 to 6 hours before requiring a recharge from the case. The case itself supports both wireless and Type-C cable charging. The Nothing Ear (2) weighs slightly lesser than Ear (1).

Controls

A small button on the side of the case allows you to pair it with a different device. Throughout the pairing procedure, the earbuds must remain inside the case. Users can download the companion app called “Nothing X” to experience a seamless connection and control various settings.

To improve uniformity in touch controls, the gesture controls have switched from tapping to pinching. The companion app allows you to manually set the actions for each of the gestures.

Noise cancellation

Active Noise Cancellation Isolation test (Image via Youtube/ShortCircuit)

The Ear (2) comes with three Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) profiles inside the app - Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and Off. Moreover, it has Low, Mid, High, and Adaptive settings for the ANC. Smart technology is used in the adaptive mode to control the needed ANC level of ambient noise.

When it comes to removing lower frequencies, the ANC in the Nothing Ear (2) is successful. Higher-frequency disturbances, however, cause it to operate insufficiently.

Audio

Audio frequency response test (Image via Youtube/ShortCircuit)

The Ear (2) features a double-chamber construction to provide a soothing audio output compared to the Nothing Ear (1). The new earbuds will also pack a different controller for sound processing, which the company claims will help increase the quality of calls. The Nothing Ear (2) supports high-res audio as well for all the audiophiles in the user base.

The new earbuds perform much better due to their improved frequency responses compared to the Ear (1). With a little more bass, it offers a fantastic blend of high and low frequencies. Without the opportunity for extensive customization, the equalizer offered inside the companion app is fairly basic.

More features

The latest earbuds have a fit test that checks if the pieces fit perfectly for the ANC to work properly. The company has also fixed the “In-Ear Detection” option to help Ear (2) perform consistently when users remove or put on the earbuds.

To facilitate media consumption, the "Low-Lag Mode" option has also undergone significant improvement. Although the audio delay is significantly reduced in this setting, it cannot be entirely removed. Also, there are several ways to build up customized ANC and sound profiles that recognize user preferences and adjust the sound output appropriately.

Conclusion

The Nothing Ear (2) is a great value-for-money product and has shown real growth as the successor to the Ear (1). The company has noted the issues and acted on them to provide the community with a better experience. The audio output is not perfect, but it is great for day-to-day usage even with a clunky ANC.

