Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC — Best settings for RTX 3050 8GB

The newly released Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has gorgeous visual fidelity and looks fantastic on PCs with a high-end GPU. However, budget graphics cards, like Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB, may find it difficult to achieve the same visual quality. Even if it does, getting 60 FPS will be a whole different question.

Fortunately, the game scales quite well among different GPUs and settings, so even the affordable RTX 3050 8GB can provide a satisfying experience as long as you apply the right settings.

This article presents all the best settings you need to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on a system with the RTX 3050 8GB graphics card.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

The best settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3050 8GB

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB is an affordable entry-level GPU designed to provide decent gaming performance at 1080p. It can play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but you will need to adjust a few settings to get 60 FPS.

Below, you will find all the best settings to achieve 60 FPS on the RTX 3050:

Graphics settings

Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Overall Image Quality : Custom

: Custom Show FPS : On

: On V-Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Frame Rate Limit : 60 FPS/As per user preference

: 60 FPS/As per user preference Gamma Correction : As per user preference

: As per user preference Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology : DLSS

: DLSS Mode : Quality

: Quality Sharpness: 40%

Camera effects

Motion Blur : Off

: Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti Aliasing : SMAA 2TX (Will be grayed out)

: SMAA 2TX (Will be grayed out) Object Quality : Medium

: Medium Particles : Low

: Low Lighting : Medium

: Medium Global Illumination : Medium

: Medium Postprocess Quality : Low

: Low Shader Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadows : Medium

: Medium Textures: Medium

This concludes our foray into the best graphics settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on the RTX 3050 graphics card. The above settings only apply to the RTX 3050 8GB variant and not the 6GB card, which has different specs and performance levels. Ensure your PC has the latest Nvidia drivers before trying the settings above.

