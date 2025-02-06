  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC — Best settings for RTX 3050 8GB

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC — Best settings for RTX 3050 8GB

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Feb 06, 2025 20:34 GMT
Picture of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Zotac RTX 3050 8GB
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and Zotac RTX 3050 8GB (Image via Deep Silver || Zotac)

The newly released Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has gorgeous visual fidelity and looks fantastic on PCs with a high-end GPU. However, budget graphics cards, like Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB, may find it difficult to achieve the same visual quality. Even if it does, getting 60 FPS will be a whole different question.

Fortunately, the game scales quite well among different GPUs and settings, so even the affordable RTX 3050 8GB can provide a satisfying experience as long as you apply the right settings.

This article presents all the best settings you need to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on a system with the RTX 3050 8GB graphics card.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

also-read-trending Trending

The best settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on RTX 3050 8GB

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings page (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB is an affordable entry-level GPU designed to provide decent gaming performance at 1080p. It can play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but you will need to adjust a few settings to get 60 FPS.

Below, you will find all the best settings to achieve 60 FPS on the RTX 3050:

Graphics settings

  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Overall Image Quality: Custom
  • Show FPS: On
  • V-Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a FreeSync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Frame Rate Limit: 60 FPS/As per user preference
  • Gamma Correction: As per user preference
  • Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

  • Technology: DLSS
  • Mode: Quality
  • Sharpness: 40%

Camera effects

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Near DOF: On

Also read - Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Is the Gold Edition worth buying?

Advanced graphics settings

  • Anti Aliasing: SMAA 2TX (Will be grayed out)
  • Object Quality: Medium
  • Particles: Low
  • Lighting: Medium
  • Global Illumination: Medium
  • Postprocess Quality: Low
  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • Shadows: Medium
  • Textures: Medium

This concludes our foray into the best graphics settings for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on the RTX 3050 graphics card. The above settings only apply to the RTX 3050 8GB variant and not the 6GB card, which has different specs and performance levels. Ensure your PC has the latest Nvidia drivers before trying the settings above.

Check out our best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 graphics settings for other GPUs:

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी