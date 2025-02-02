Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3090

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC port is visually impressive, thanks to the use of ray tracing. However, that kind of visual fidelity comes at a cost, as it requires a beefy system to run smoothly. Even the mighty Nvidia RTX 3090 may not provide a smooth 60 FPS in the game if you don't have the right settings enabled.

In this article, we present the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on a system with RTX 3090.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160. Also, to run the game smoothly using the mentioned settings, the rest of your PC should meet the recommended system requirements.

The best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3090

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings on PC (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 is a powerful ray-tracing GPU that can play games at 4K. With the right settings, getting a smooth 60 FPS on this card is not too difficult, even in a graphically demanding game like Spider-Man 2.

We are targeting a 4K gaming experience with High ray tracing settings for the best visuals without compromising on performance. The following settings will provide the best result:

Display Mode

Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Window Mode : Borderless

: Borderless Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : 60

: 60 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

Brightness : 50

: 50 Contrast : 50

: 50 HDR : Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor) HDR Max Luminance : As per preference

: As per preference HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : DLSS

: DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Texture

Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

Shadow Quality : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing

RayTracing Preset : Custom

: Custom Ray-Traced Reflections : High

: High Ray-Traced Interiors : High

: High Ray-Traced Shadows : High

: High Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Ray-Traced Geometry Detail : High

: High RayTracing Object Range : 7

: 7 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Transformer

Geometry

Level of Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Traffic Density : High

: High Crowd Density : High

: High Hair Quality : High

: High Weather Particle Quality: High

Camera Effects

Depth of Field : High

: High Bloom : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Vignette : Off

: Off Motion Blur Strength : 0

: 0 Field of View : 2

: 2 Film Grain Strength : 0

: 0 Fullscreen Effects : On

: On Screen Shake: Off

This concludes the list of the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on an Nvidia RTX 3090. The game will have uncompromised visuals while delivering over 60 FPS with the settings mentioned above.

