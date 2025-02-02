  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3090

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3090

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Feb 02, 2025 16:33 GMT
Picture of Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3090
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and RTX 3090 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC/MSI)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC port is visually impressive, thanks to the use of ray tracing. However, that kind of visual fidelity comes at a cost, as it requires a beefy system to run smoothly. Even the mighty Nvidia RTX 3090 may not provide a smooth 60 FPS in the game if you don't have the right settings enabled.

In this article, we present the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on a system with RTX 3090.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160. Also, to run the game smoothly using the mentioned settings, the rest of your PC should meet the recommended system requirements.

also-read-trending Trending

The best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3090

Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man 2 graphics settings on PC (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings on PC (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 is a powerful ray-tracing GPU that can play games at 4K. With the right settings, getting a smooth 60 FPS on this card is not too difficult, even in a graphically demanding game like Spider-Man 2.

We are targeting a 4K gaming experience with High ray tracing settings for the best visuals without compromising on performance. The following settings will provide the best result:

Display Mode

  • Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
  • Window Mode: Borderless
  • Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Refresh Rate: 60
  • Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

  • Brightness: 50
  • Contrast: 50
  • HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
  • HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
  • HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: DLSS
  • Upscale Quality: Quality
  • Upscale Sharpness: 0
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

  • Preset: Custom

Texture

  • Texture Quality: Very High
  • Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
  • Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing

  • RayTracing Preset: Custom
  • Ray-Traced Reflections: High
  • Ray-Traced Interiors: High
  • Ray-Traced Shadows: High
  • Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: High
  • Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: High
  • RayTracing Object Range: 7
  • DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Transformer

Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2025?

Geometry

  • Level of Detail: Ultra
  • Traffic Density: High
  • Crowd Density: High
  • Hair Quality: High
  • Weather Particle Quality: High

Camera Effects

  • Depth of Field: High
  • Bloom: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Vignette: Off
  • Motion Blur Strength: 0
  • Field of View: 2
  • Film Grain Strength: 0
  • Fullscreen Effects: On
  • Screen Shake: Off

This concludes the list of the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on an Nvidia RTX 3090. The game will have uncompromised visuals while delivering over 60 FPS with the settings mentioned above.

Check out our recommended Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings for other GPUs:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी