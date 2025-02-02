Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3090

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC port is visually impressive, thanks to the use of ray tracing. However, that kind of visual fidelity comes at a cost, as it requires a beefy system to run smoothly. Even the mighty Nvidia RTX 3090 may not provide a smooth 60 FPS in the game if you don't have the right settings enabled.
In this article, we present the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on a system with RTX 3090.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's High Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160. Also, to run the game smoothly using the mentioned settings, the rest of your PC should meet the recommended system requirements.
The best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on RTX 3090
The Nvidia RTX 3090 is a powerful ray-tracing GPU that can play games at 4K. With the right settings, getting a smooth 60 FPS on this card is not too difficult, even in a graphically demanding game like Spider-Man 2.
We are targeting a 4K gaming experience with High ray tracing settings for the best visuals without compromising on performance. The following settings will provide the best result:
Display Mode
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Window Mode: Borderless
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
- HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
- HDR Paper White: As per preference
Upscaling
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
Texture
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow
- Shadow Quality: High
- Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing
- RayTracing Preset: Custom
- Ray-Traced Reflections: High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: High
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: High
- Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: High
- RayTracing Object Range: 7
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Transformer
Geometry
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: High
- Crowd Density: High
- Hair Quality: High
- Weather Particle Quality: High
Camera Effects
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Field of View: 2
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: Off
This concludes the list of the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on an Nvidia RTX 3090. The game will have uncompromised visuals while delivering over 60 FPS with the settings mentioned above.
