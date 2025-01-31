Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 5090

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released for PC on January 30, 2025, with much fanfare. Spider-Man fans on PC have anticipated this launch for a while, and they can finally get their hands on the game. While the system requirements of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are relatively forgiving at lower settings, the same cannot be said for higher graphical settings, especially with ray tracing involved.
Sony mentions Nvidia RTX 4090 as the minimum requirement to play the game at Ultimate Ray Tracing settings, but more power is required to maintain a constant 60+ FPS. The newly launched RTX 5090 can deliver that.
In this article, we have provided the best graphics settings for running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the RTX 5090.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultimate Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.
What are the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on RTX 5090?
The Nvidia RTX 5090 was launched recently on January 30, 2025. We are targeting max graphical settings with Ultimate Ray Tracing in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to achieve the highest visual experience. The RTX 5090 can deliver that at 60+ FPS with the settings provided below:
Display Mode
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Window Mode: Borderless
- Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off
Calibration
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- HDR: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)
- HDR Max Luminance: As per preference
- HDR Paper White: As per preference
Upscaling
- Frame Generation: Off
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
Texture
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing
- RayTracing Preset: Ultimate
- Ray-Traced Reflections: Very High
- Ray-Traced Interiors: Very High
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Very High
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Very High
- Ray-Traced Geometry Detail: Very High
- RayTracing Object Range: 10
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Transformer
Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2025?
Geometry
- Level of Detail: Ultra
- Traffic Density: High
- Crowd Density: Very High
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Field of View: 2
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Fullscreen Effects: On
- Screen Shake: Off
This concludes the list of all the best graphics settings for running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on an Nvidia RTX 5090. This is the most powerful consumer GPU in the world as of this writing, so it has no issues achieving 60 FPS, even at 4K and with max graphical settings. As long as you apply the above settings correctly in the game, you will have a great time playing the title.
Check out our recommended Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings for other GPUs:
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti
- Spider-Man 2: Best settings for RTX 3080
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti
- Spider-Man 2: Best settings for RTX 4090