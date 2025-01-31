Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 5090

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released for PC on January 30, 2025, with much fanfare. Spider-Man fans on PC have anticipated this launch for a while, and they can finally get their hands on the game. While the system requirements of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are relatively forgiving at lower settings, the same cannot be said for higher graphical settings, especially with ray tracing involved.

Sony mentions Nvidia RTX 4090 as the minimum requirement to play the game at Ultimate Ray Tracing settings, but more power is required to maintain a constant 60+ FPS. The newly launched RTX 5090 can deliver that.

In this article, we have provided the best graphics settings for running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the RTX 5090.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultimate Ray Tracing specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

Trending

What are the best graphics settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on RTX 5090?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings on PC (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Nvidia RTX 5090 was launched recently on January 30, 2025. We are targeting max graphical settings with Ultimate Ray Tracing in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to achieve the highest visual experience. The RTX 5090 can deliver that at 60+ FPS with the settings provided below:

Display Mode

Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Window Mode : Borderless

: Borderless Display Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Refresh Rate : 60

: 60 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2: Off

Calibration

Brightness : 50

: 50 Contrast : 50

: 50 HDR : Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you have a proper HDR monitor or OLED HDR monitor) HDR Max Luminance : As per preference

: As per preference HDR Paper White: As per preference

Upscaling

Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : DLSS

: DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Texture

Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow

Shadow Quality : Very High

: Very High Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing

RayTracing Preset : Ultimate

: Ultimate Ray-Traced Reflections : Very High

: Very High Ray-Traced Interiors : Very High

: Very High Ray-Traced Shadows : Very High

: Very High Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion : Very High

: Very High Ray-Traced Geometry Detail : Very High

: Very High RayTracing Object Range : 10

: 10 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Transformer

Also read: Is it worth playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in 2025?

Geometry

Level of Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Traffic Density : High

: High Crowd Density : Very High

: Very High Hair Quality : Very High

: Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects

Depth of Field : High

: High Bloom : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Vignette : Off

: Off Motion Blur Strength : 0

: 0 Field of View : 2

: 2 Film Grain Strength : 0

: 0 Fullscreen Effects : On

: On Screen Shake: Off

This concludes the list of all the best graphics settings for running Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on an Nvidia RTX 5090. This is the most powerful consumer GPU in the world as of this writing, so it has no issues achieving 60 FPS, even at 4K and with max graphical settings. As long as you apply the above settings correctly in the game, you will have a great time playing the title.

Check out our recommended Marvel's Spider-Man 2 graphics settings for other GPUs:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback