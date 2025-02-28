Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds was officially released on 28 February 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The game is quite demanding when it comes to hardware and would require a well-specced PC to run smoothly. Luckily, those who own the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti will be able to run the game at relatively high settings at 1080p resolution.

However, it is always recommended to moderate the settings to achieve optimal performance. In this article, we'll explore the best settings for the game on RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

Best RTX 3060 settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 3060 (Image via Capcom)

The game runs brilliantly on the RTX 3060 at 1080p resolution. Despite being an older card, it holds quite well at this resolution. We've set the graphics preset to High and also turned on DLSS and set it to Quality mode. With these settings, you get an average of 40-45fps.

We recommend you enable V-Sync only if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic HDR Output : Automatically Enable

: Automatically Enable Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable

: Disable Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Do not adjust separately

: Do not adjust separately Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50

: 0.50 Anti-Aliasing : FXX + TAA

: FXX + TAA Render Scaling : 100

: 100 Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Texture Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : High

: High Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Distant Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow Distance : Medium

: Medium Ambient Light Quality : High

: High Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

Best RTX 3060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Capcom)

The game runs even better on the RTX 3060 Ti. At 1080p resolution and the graphics preset set to Ultra, we see over 50fps on average. Being a slightly more powerful card, we get a higher threshold that lets us enable higher graphics quality along with a few other tweaks for visual performance.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic HDR Output : Automatically Enable

: Automatically Enable Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable

: Disable Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Ultra

: Ultra Cutscene Graphics : Do not adjust separately

: Do not adjust separately Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50

: 0.50 Anti-Aliasing : FXX + TAA

: FXX + TAA Render Scaling : 100

: 100 Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Texture Quality : Highest (High Res Textures)

: Highest (High Res Textures) Texture Filtering Quality : Highest (ANISO x16)

: Highest (ANISO x16) Mesh Quality : Highest

: Highest Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Highest

: Highest Distant Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow Distance : Far

: Far Ambient Light Quality : High

: High Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : High

: High Variable Rate Shading: Balanced

