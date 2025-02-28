  • home icon
Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Feb 28, 2025 09:53 GMT
Best RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom, MSI, PNY)
Best RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom, MSI, PNY)

Monster Hunter Wilds was officially released on 28 February 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows platforms. The game is quite demanding when it comes to hardware and would require a well-specced PC to run smoothly. Luckily, those who own the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti will be able to run the game at relatively high settings at 1080p resolution.

However, it is always recommended to moderate the settings to achieve optimal performance. In this article, we'll explore the best settings for the game on RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

Best RTX 3060 settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 3060 (Image via Capcom)
Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 3060 (Image via Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The game runs brilliantly on the RTX 3060 at 1080p resolution. Despite being an older card, it holds quite well at this resolution. We've set the graphics preset to High and also turned on DLSS and set it to Quality mode. With these settings, you get an average of 40-45fps.

We recommend you enable V-Sync only if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:

Display

  • Display Selection: Primary monitor
  • Screen Mode: Borderless Window
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • HDR Output: Automatically Enable
  • Brightness: As per preference
  • V-Sync: Disable
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable

Graphics

  • Graphics Settings: Custom
  • Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
  • Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
  • Frame Generation: Disable
  • Upscaling Mode: Quality
  • Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50
  • Anti-Aliasing: FXX + TAA
  • Render Scaling: 100
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
  • Mesh Quality: High
  • Fur Quality: High
  • Sky/Cloud Quality: High
  • Grass/Tree Quality: High
  • Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
  • Wind Simulation Quality: High
  • Surface Quality: High
  • Sand/Snow Quality: High
  • Water Effects: Enable
  • Render Distance: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Distant Shadow Quality: High
  • Shadow Distance: Medium
  • Ambient Light Quality: High
  • Contact Shadows: Enable
  • Ambient Occlusion: Medium
  • Bloom: High
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Vignette Effect: On
  • Screen Space Reflection: On
  • SSSS Scattering: On
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Volumetric Fog: Low
  • Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
Best RTX 3060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Capcom)
Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Capcom)

The game runs even better on the RTX 3060 Ti. At 1080p resolution and the graphics preset set to Ultra, we see over 50fps on average. Being a slightly more powerful card, we get a higher threshold that lets us enable higher graphics quality along with a few other tweaks for visual performance.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display

  • Display Selection: Primary monitor
  • Screen Mode: Borderless Window
  • Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • HDR Output: Automatically Enable
  • Brightness: As per preference
  • V-Sync: Disable
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable

Graphics

  • Graphics Settings: Ultra
  • Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
  • Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
  • Frame Generation: Disable
  • Upscaling Mode: Quality
  • Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50
  • Anti-Aliasing: FXX + TAA
  • Render Scaling: 100
  • Ray Tracing: Off
  • Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Textures)
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Highest (ANISO x16)
  • Mesh Quality: Highest
  • Fur Quality: High
  • Sky/Cloud Quality: High
  • Grass/Tree Quality: High
  • Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
  • Wind Simulation Quality: High
  • Surface Quality: High
  • Sand/Snow Quality: High
  • Water Effects: Enable
  • Render Distance: High
  • Shadow Quality: Highest
  • Distant Shadow Quality: High
  • Shadow Distance: Far
  • Ambient Light Quality: High
  • Contact Shadows: Enable
  • Ambient Occlusion: Medium
  • Bloom: High
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Vignette Effect: On
  • Screen Space Reflection: On
  • SSSS Scattering: On
  • Depth of Field: On
  • Volumetric Fog: High
  • Variable Rate Shading: Balanced
Edited by Abhipsito Das
