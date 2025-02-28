Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RX 7800 XT

Monster Hunter Wilds was officially released on February 28, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. The game was quite a hit when the open beta was released, and after a long wait, the full version is live. Upon looking at the game's system requirements, we notice that it's on the demanding side and requires a high-spec PC to be able to run smoothly.
Players who own the Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU can run the game at some of its best settings and experience it at 1440p resolution. You wouldn't have to bother using frame generation with this card, as it already performs well. This saves you the hassle of compromising quality for better performance. In this article, we'll explore the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RX 7800 XT.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 7800 XT GPU.
Best RX 7800 XT settings for Monster Hunter Wilds
The game runs incredibly well on the Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU. You get to experience around 60-70 FPS on average at 1440p resolution. We've moderated the graphics preset to High, so textures and shadows look super realistic. We've turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, allowing for higher quality visuals and also improving performance.
We've opted not to turn on Frame Generation, as it could slightly pixelate or blur edges on objects at times, lowering the quality and making the experience less visually appealing. Furthermore, the framerates are already on the higher side, averaging 60 FPS. We recommend you enable V-Sync only if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor.
The following are the best settings for the RX 7800 XT:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- HDR Output: Automatically Enable
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Enable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50
- Anti-Aliasing: FXX + TAA
- Render Scaling: 100
- Ray Tracing: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: High
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: High
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Distant Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow Distance: Medium
- Ambient Light Quality: High
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: On
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
The Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card is a little over a year old and is comparable in performance to the RTX 4070. Thus, it serves as a great mid-range GPU for 1440p gaming, and in some cases, 4K gaming as well.
