Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RX 7800 XT

Monster Hunter Wilds was officially released on February 28, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. The game was quite a hit when the open beta was released, and after a long wait, the full version is live. Upon looking at the game's system requirements, we notice that it's on the demanding side and requires a high-spec PC to be able to run smoothly.

Ad

Players who own the Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU can run the game at some of its best settings and experience it at 1440p resolution. You wouldn't have to bother using frame generation with this card, as it already performs well. This saves you the hassle of compromising quality for better performance. In this article, we'll explore the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RX 7800 XT.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 7800 XT GPU.

Ad

Trending

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Best RX 7800 XT settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RX 7800 XT (Image via Capcom)

The game runs incredibly well on the Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU. You get to experience around 60-70 FPS on average at 1440p resolution. We've moderated the graphics preset to High, so textures and shadows look super realistic. We've turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, allowing for higher quality visuals and also improving performance.

Ad

We've opted not to turn on Frame Generation, as it could slightly pixelate or blur edges on objects at times, lowering the quality and making the experience less visually appealing. Furthermore, the framerates are already on the higher side, averaging 60 FPS. We recommend you enable V-Sync only if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor.

The following are the best settings for the RX 7800 XT:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic HDR Output : Automatically Enable

: Automatically Enable Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable

: Disable Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable

Ad

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Do not adjust separately

: Do not adjust separately Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Enable

: Enable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50

: 0.50 Anti-Aliasing : FXX + TAA

: FXX + TAA Render Scaling : 100

: 100 Ray Tracing : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : High

: High Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Distant Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow Distance : Medium

: Medium Ambient Light Quality : High

: High Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : On

: On Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : High

: High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for Radeon 6700 XT and 6750 XT

The Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card is a little over a year old and is comparable in performance to the RTX 4070. Thus, it serves as a great mid-range GPU for 1440p gaming, and in some cases, 4K gaming as well.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.