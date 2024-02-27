Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7: Which is the better midrange smartphone in 2024?

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 presents an interesting discourse in 2024 as both smartphones are closely priced and boast similar hardware. Nothing has been one of the most competitive smartphone brands since the Nothing Phone 1 was launched two years ago. Now, it almost has a flagship device, with midrange pricing, in the form of Nothing Phone 2.

Google Pixel 7, following the launch of the Pixel 8, has undergone several discounts and now comes at a midrange pricing. But you might want to know, which is the better device to buy in 2024?

We solve this conundrum with our Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 analysis, in which we compare these devices extensively and provide a verdict in the end.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7: Specifications compared

We first take a look at the hardware and software information of both phones.

Device/Specification Nothing Phone 2 Google Pixel 7 OS Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 Android 14 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2 Storage type and capacity Up to 512GB UFS 31. Upto 256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 4700 mAh 4355 mAh Screen size 6.7 inch 6.3 inch RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB Cameras 50MP + 50MP (ultrawide) back, 32MP front 50MP + 12MP (ultrawide) back, 10.8MP front Charging Speed 45W wired, 15W wireless 20W wired, 20W wireless

Nothing is known for its Glyph lighting interface, but the Nothing Phone 2 boasts even more usability. Notably, the Glyph lights now support delivery apps as well. It also has a larger screen size with uniform bezels across all sides. Coupled with that, buyers get a larger 4700mAh battery with faster 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support

In contrast, the Google Pixel 7 has a smaller 4355mAh battery pack with 20W wired and 20W wireless charging support. This may seem inferior compared to the Nothing Phone 2, but the Pixel 7 still delivers a day of battery life as it has a smaller display. Furthermore, both offer different refresh rates, as the Nothing Phone 2 supports a 120Hz peak refresh rate, compared to 90Hz on Pixel 7.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7: Prices and models compared

If we look at the Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 discourse in terms of pricing, the latter is currently much cheaper, as it has received multiple discounts following the launch of Google Pixel 8 in late 2023.

The Nothing Phone 2, on the other hand, has carried the same price for all its three RAM and storage variants since launching in mid-2023.

Nothing Phone 2 models

Base model : 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at $599

: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Middle model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $690

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at $790

Google Pixel 7 models

Base model : 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at $399

: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Top model: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at $499

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7: Camera comparison

The Nothing Phone 2 has dual 50MP cameras at the back (Image via Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 2 has a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 32MP selfie sensor. Coupled with that, it boasts automatic Night mode support. Overall, it’s a good camera with great Dynamic range, which can be used in any lighting condition.

The Google Pixel has a 50MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide angle lens (Image via 91mobiles)

The Pixel 7 also comes with a 50MP main camera sensor, but thanks to Google Tensor G2 and Google's advanced AI image-taking capabilities, it clicks much more detailed photos. Features like Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Long Exposure also help you post-process these images in multiple ways. Although the 13MP ultrawide sensor lacks details in low light, it has a better output than the 50MP ultrawide sensor on the Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7: Verdict

This concludes our Nothing Phone 2 vs Google Pixel 7 comparison. If you want a bigger display smartphone with a bigger battery and faster charging support, the Nothing Phone 2 is the better choice. With Glyph lights support, it's a unique offering amongst all the other phones

However, if you seek the best cameras and a compact device, the Google Pixel 7 is a no-brainer. Although you will miss out on a longer battery life, the Pixel 7 will be supported for more years with OS and security updates.

Check out more gaming tech articles from Sportskeeda:

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE II OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 II Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a II Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 8