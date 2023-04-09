The PS5 DualSense Edge was launched earlier this year as a higher-end alternative to the original controller for the platform. Although this is the Japanese console manufacturer's first attempt at a pro-grade design, Microsoft has been selling its equivalent, the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2, since 2015. There have been revisions to the Elite controller's design, and the currently available version is titled "Series 2."

Both of these options pack a plethora of extra features and buttons that help improve the gaming experience.

While the choices are pretty straightforward for PlayStation and Xbox users, it gets a bit difficult for PC gamers. Both controllers are supported on Windows, which makes choosing between them difficult.

This article will go over the specific details of these DualSense Edge and Elite Wireless and help gamers decide which is the best option for their gaming rigs.

The DualSense Edge and the Xbox Elite Series 2 are some of the best controllers to choose from

Sony launched the DualSense Edge to specifically take on the Xbox Elite Series 2. Microsoft's high-end controller has been fairly successful over the last few years of its existence. It provides players with a much more robust experience and lets them enjoy their games to the fullest.

Thus, it's no wonder that the pro-grade PlayStation controller borrows a lot of innovations from the Microsoft equivalent. It combines these with what DualSense has to offer: adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and other features, which give the $200 controller a significant edge.

Specifications

On-paper specifications are not representative of what controllers can deliver in real life. However, both the DualSense Edge and the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controllers have their sets of pros and cons that are evident via a direct comparison.

In the table below, we have also pitched in the standard variations of both controllers for better context.

DualSense Edge Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless DualSense Xbox Wireless (Gen 3) Launch date 26 Jan. 2023 4th Nov. 2019 12th Nov. 2020 10th Nov. 2020 Connectivity Wireless, USB-C, and Bluetooth Wireless, USB-C, and Bluetooth Wireless, USB-C, and Bluetooth Wireless, USB-C, and Bluetooth Batteries and charging Internal battery, wired charging Internal battery, wired and wireless charging Internal battery, wired charging AA replaceable batteries Triggers Adjustable and adaptive triggers Three-step trigger lock triggers Adaptive triggers Impulse triggers Interchangeable parts Yes Yes No No Custom button mapping Yes Yes No No Custom profiles Yes Yes No No Back Buttons 2 4 None None Weight 335g 345g 280g 287g Price $199.99 $179.99 $69.99 $59.99

It is evident that the pro-grade controllers cost almost thrice that of the standard variants. For the extra cash, gamers get custom button mapping, a robust design, interchangeable buttons, and adjustable triggers.

It is worth noting that the major difference between the Sony and Microsoft variants is haptic feedback, motion control, and adaptive triggers. The pro-grade PlayStation controller also packs a built-in microphone and improved battery life over the DualSense. To combat this, the Elite Wireless comes with a storage case and a wireless charging dock.

Connectivity and ease of use

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is a clear winner in terms of connectivity and ease of use with a PC. The Microsoft controller is based on the native Xinput API. This is a more modern approach as compared to DirectInput, which DualSense employs on Windows.

Most modern games are designed to utilize the newer API. Thus, players will have to rely on emulation or Steam Input to get the DualSense Edge up and running.

Oftentimes, features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback might be disabled because of this. Windows recognizes the PlayStation variant as an Xbox controller — which doesn't pack support for the features either way.

Customization options

Customization is one of the main reasons why gamers pay the extra premium for pro-grade controllers. Both the Sony DualSense Edge and the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 have enough options. However, each has its own set of advantages.

Both controllers allow gamers to adjust the height of the triggers. They also pack customizable button mappings and profiles. However, the Sony pro-grade offering allows users to swap stick modules. The Xbox controller doesn't pack this option and only allows the thumbsticks to be replaced.

DualSense controllers are infamous for their stick-drift issues. Interchangeable thumbsticks should help with this, albeit at an extra cost.

The Xbox Elite, on the other hand, packs an interchangeable D-pad and gamers can choose between a faceted and a cross option. The DualSense Edge can only be used with the stock D-pad.

In addition, gamers can fully customize their controller's design via Xbox Design Lab. The company packs multiple color options, including a $10 custom engraving to personalize the Elite Series 2. PlayStation controllers can only be bought in the available color patterns.

Thus, for the average PC gamer, the Xbox Elite Series 2 turns out to be a better option. However, both controllers pack a bunch of customization options and features. But the price difference between the DualSense Edge and the Xbox Elite controller shifts the favor towards Microsoft's design.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes