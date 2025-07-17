Razer x Pokémon Edition: Products, price, and where to buy

The all-new Razer x Pokémon Edition lineup brings together the trusted performance of Razer's best hardware with the icons from the Pokémon universe. While it's definitely not a first, this new edition of updated liveries and designs looks incredible, maintaining a similar vibe between devices and adding to the aesthetic.

Regardless of whether you're a serious gamer or simply a fan of Pokémon, this new lineup is something to be collected for sure.

All products from the Razer x Pokémon Edition lineup

1) Razer BlackWidow V4 x Pokémon Edition

The Pokémon livery on the Razer BlackWidow V4 X is a visual feast (Image via Razer)

Price: $169.99

The first item receiving the Razer x Pokémon Edition is the new BlackWidow V4 x Pokémon. Being one of the best mechanical keyboards by the company, this full-size model offers a tactile and clicky feedback. The product comes with a dedicated media roller that helps you quickly navigate between media controls like pause, play, and volume. The body of the keycaps still has the standard black color, but the base and certain keys feature the Pokémon livery.

You can buy the keyboard from here.

2) Razer Kraken V4 x Pokémon Edition

The yellow coloring of the Razer x Pokémon Edition looks good on the Kraken V4 X gaming headset (Image via Razer)

Price: $99.99

The Razer Kraken V4 x wired gaming headset stands out with its lightweight build and Pokémon-themed design. The artwork looks quite subtle and is not too flashy. In terms of specs, the headset is quite feature-packed with 40mm Razer TriForce drivers and super soft memory foam cushions. It also supports Razer Chroma RGB, which further adds to the aesthetics.

You can buy the headset from here.

3) Razer Cobra Pokémon Edition

The detailing on the Razer Cobra gaming mouse is super impressive (Image via Razer)

Price: $59.99

The Razer Cobra is another peripheral getting the Razer x Pokémon Edition livery. Popular for its precision and agility, the Cobra is the perfect wired gaming mouse for serious gamers. Razer's advanced optical sensor picks up tracks on most surfaces with high accuracy, and even features a max DPI of 8500. The Chroma Lighting gives a cool-looking underglow to the mouse, which is a nice touch.

You can buy the mouse from here.

4) Razer Gigantus V2 Pokémon Edition

The artwork on the Razer Gigantus V2 gaming mat looks incredible (Image via Razer)

Price: $29.99 (limited stocks)

Last on the Razer x Pokémon Edition lineup is the Gigantus V2 gaming mat. It is super spacious and comes in multiple sizes to choose from. The vibrant design stands out, featuring main characters like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. Its textured micro-weave fabric ensures responsive tracking for any mouse movement, while the high-density rubber foam promises durability and comfort.

However, it seems the product has sold out as it is not visible on the official site anymore. While there is information about the mat, the buying link seems to have been removed. This could be due to limited stocks in certain locations, and could potentially be restocked with time.

You can buy the original gaming mat from here.

That's about it for the Razer x Pokémon Edition collaboration. The new collection is super fun, giving gamers the best of both worlds with functionality and playful nostalgia for hardcore Pokémon fans. All peripherals featuring said liveries belong to the premium category, so they are superb, quality-wise. Thus, if you're a Pokémon fan, this collection might be worth checking out.

