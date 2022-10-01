The best Cherry switches for you: Use case, features, and more

Cherry mechanical keys have been around for a long time and gained a lot of popularity in recent years. There are many different types of switches, each with its own unique set of features and benefits.

When it comes to choosing a keyboard, there are a lot of factors to consider. Do you want a wired or wireless connection? What kind of switches do you want? What kind of keycaps do you want?

The answer to these questions of course varies depending on what you are looking for in a keyboard. In this blog post, we will go over some of the different types of Cherry MX keys as well as their use cases and features in order to help you decide which one is right for you.

What are the different types of Cherry MX switches?

When it comes to choosing a mechanical keyboard, there are many factors to consider, with one of the most important being the type of switch that is right for you. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at mechanical switches, discussing the different types of switches and their features as well as some of the different use cases for each switch.

By the end of this article, you should have a better understanding of which switch is right for you. Cherry MX keys are often used in mechanical keyboards. They are designed to provide a better typing experience by offering a more natural feel and sound. There are a few different types of MX keys, each with its own unique benefits.

These switches come in a variety of colors, each of which corresponds to a different type of switch. The most common switch colors are red, brown, and blue. Each color has its own unique characteristics. For example, red switches are linear and have a low actuation force, while brown switches are tactile and have a higher actuation force.

1) Cherry MX Brown

For those who like greater feedback from their keyboard so they can accurately determine when a key has been depressed, Cherry MX Browns are fantastic. Before the actuation point, Cherry MX Browns have a tactile bump that indicates the key has been pressed. For those who type more frequently, Cherry MX Browns are preferable since they require less practice to use than Reds, which require a lighter touch to prevent inadvertent key presses.

MX Browns are a more adaptable choice if you require your keyboard to be used both for typing and for playing video games often. The switches are nevertheless sufficiently light and quick to withstand demanding gameplay while still providing sufficient feedback for the user.

2) Cherry MX Black

Originally released in 1984, the MX black switches were one of the very first switches from the company, and they have since been improved further. Their 60 CN actuation force is regarded as being fairly heavy. In actuality, they are the stiffest switch among the four major mechanical MX switches.

Blacks work well for typing and gaming but it's important to be mindful of the weight of these switches. It will feel extremely different if you are used to a membrane keyboard. The MX Blacks can be too hefty as a first mechanical switch if you're searching for one to type with. However, one advantage it offers is the lowered probability of clicking on a switch by mistake.

3) Cherry MX Red

As a linear switch, MX Red switches have no obstruction from their top to their actuation point. Keystrokes are executed more quickly, and until the switches bottom out, there is no tactile feedback. Fans of MX Red welcome the transition since it makes the game feel quicker and key pushes are more immediate without any wearisome components.

In addition to being smooth, MX Reds have a more throaty sound than tactile ones and are pleasurable to game and type on. Reds are excellent for gaming in general, as their linear WASD clusters and quicker key push result in quicker reactions and more fluid gameplay.

4) Cherry MX Speed Silver

Like the MX Reds, MX Speed Silvers are linear yet offer advantages for those who want faster switching. They have the same 45g activation force and 75g bottom-out force as well as the identical noise profile. MX Speed Silvers are different from MX Reds in that they have a shorter activation and travel distance. The MX Speed Silvers have a total travel distance of 3.4mm and are activated at 1.2mm.

Because MX Speed Silvers are often more costly, the extra cost is justified only if you stand to gain from the quicker actuation. Select pre-built gaming mechanical keyboards use MX Speed Silver switches; however, you can also find them on some websites and install on a custom board.

5) Cherry MX Clear

The only differences between the Cherry MX Clear switches and the brown switches are that the clear ones have a stronger actuation force (65 CN) and a larger bump.

Have a look at the MX Clears if you like strong feedback from your keys. Manufacturers are beginning to take note of their huge increase in popularity in recent years. If you are unsure of whether you prefer light or heavy switches, I would suggest trying both the brown and clear boards because they are now much simpler to find.

6) Cherry MX Blue

The most popular tactile clicky mechanical switch is no doubt the Cherry MX Blue switch. They actuate with a click that can be heard and have a 60 cN actuation force. The switches are excellent for typing; however, there are differing opinions on how well blue switches work for gaming.

While some individuals prefer tactile clicks, others dislike how the release point is higher than the actuation point. If you are using a keyboard in an office setting, be considerate of other people. This is hands down one of the most annoyingly loud switches in existence.

6) Cherry MX Green

The Cherry MX Green switches and the Blue switches are the same. The greens' main distinction is that they feature a firmer spring, which results in a significantly stronger actuation force (80 cn). Similar to the brown/clear conflict, choose the Cherry MX Greens if you desire a stronger switch; otherwise, continue with the blues.

Although this is mostly a matter of taste, I would suggest the blues unless you are certain that you want heavier switches. You might have fewer purchase options for the keyboards because the green switches are quite rare.

Final thoughts

It might be quite challenging to select the ideal Cherry MX mechanical switch. The Blues, Reds, and Browns have their advantages. The Browns and Reds are two of the fan-favorite switches. I can only advise you to attempt to limit your options to two. Purchase both and give them a try if you can.

Alternatively, you can purchase a MX mechanical switch tester which is readily available in the market. This is reasonably priced and an excellent way to acquire a feel for each switch. Try out all the switches and check for yourself which one works best for you.

