The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released for PCs on April 3, 2025. This survival horror game is a direct sequel to Part 1 and continues Ellie's journey in post-apocalyptic America. Most cities in the game are overgrown and feature lush green environments that look best on a 4K display. The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can definitely deliver a smooth 4K experience if you are willing to change a few settings.

This article provides the best settings that'll help the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti deliver a smooth 60 FPS on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was released in 2020 for 4K gaming. However, its 10GB memory became a limiting factor in many games. Nvidia did release a 12 GB variant two years later, but a majority of RTX 3080 owners have the 10GB model. Nonetheless, we have optimized the game settings to ensure this GPU can run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K with 60 FPS.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Upscale Quality : Quality

: Quality Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : High

: High Characters Texture Quality : High

: High Environments Texture Quality : High

: High Visual Effects Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering : 8X ANISO

: 8X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : High

: High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Ambient Shadows : High

: High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : High

: High Screen Space Shadows Quality : High

: High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : High

: High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : High

: High Volumetric Effects : Medium

: Medium Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is the RTX 3080's bigger brother and has 12GB of memory by default. The higher raw performance combined with more memory certainly helps this GPU achieve better visual clarity while maintaining the same 4K 60 FPS experience in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Below, you will find all the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

Display : Primary

: Primary Window Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Aspect Ratio : Auto

: Auto Display Resolution : 3840x2160

: 3840x2160 VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Framerate Cap : 60

: 60 Anti-Aliasing Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On AMD Anti-Lag 2 : Locked

: Locked Frame Generation : Off

: Off Upscale Method : Off

: Off Upscale Quality : Off

: Off Upscale Sharpness : 3

: 3 Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off Cinematic Pillarboxes : Off

: Off Brightness: Default

Graphics

Preset : Custom

: Custom Level of Detail : High

: High Texture Quality : Custom

: Custom Dynamic Objects Texture Quality : High

: High Characters Texture Quality : Very High

: Very High Environments Texture Quality : High

: High Visual Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Filtering : 8X ANISO

: 8X ANISO Shadow Quality : Custom

: Custom Spotlights Shadow Resolution : High

: High Point Lights Shadow Resolution : Very High

: Very High Ambient Shadows : High

: High Directional Shadow Resolution : High

: High Directional Shadow Distance : High

: High Screen Space Shadows : High

: High Screen Space Shadows Quality : High

: High Dynamic Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Contact Shadow Quality : High

: High Image Based Lighting : On

: On Bounced Lighting : On

: On Ambient Occlusion : Quality

: Quality Screen Space Reflections : High

: High Real-Time Reflections Quality : High

: High Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections : On

: On Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering : On

: On Refraction Quality : High

: High Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur Quality : Off

: Off Particle Density : High

: High Volumetric Effects : Medium

: Medium Lens Flare : Off

: Off Field of View : 0

: 0 Camera Shake : 0

: 0 Chromatic Aberration Intensity : 0

: 0 Film Grain Intensity : 0

: 0 Lens Dirt Intensity: 0

This concludes the list of the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti at 4K resolution with 60 FPS. We used a combination of Medium, High, and Very High settings to optimize the game and deliver a consistent 60 FPS, even in the areas that feature heavy snow.

