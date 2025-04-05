  • home icon
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered PC: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Apr 05, 2025 16:21 GMT
Picture of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered with MSI RTX 3080
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered with MSI RTX 3080 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC || MSI)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released for PCs on April 3, 2025. This survival horror game is a direct sequel to Part 1 and continues Ellie's journey in post-apocalyptic America. Most cities in the game are overgrown and feature lush green environments that look best on a 4K display. The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can definitely deliver a smooth 4K experience if you are willing to change a few settings.

This article provides the best settings that'll help the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti deliver a smooth 60 FPS on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840x2160.

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings page (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was released in 2020 for 4K gaming. However, its 10GB memory became a limiting factor in many games. Nvidia did release a 12 GB variant two years later, but a majority of RTX 3080 owners have the 10GB model. Nonetheless, we have optimized the game settings to ensure this GPU can run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered at 4K with 60 FPS.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Display

  • Display: Primary
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Display Resolution: 3840x2160
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Framerate Cap: 60
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: Nvidia DLSS
  • Upscale Quality: Quality
  • Upscale Sharpness: 3
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
  • Brightness: Default

Graphics

  • Preset: Custom
  • Level of Detail: High
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: High
  • Characters Texture Quality: High
  • Environments Texture Quality: High
  • Visual Effects Quality: High
  • Texture Filtering: 8X ANISO
  • Shadow Quality: Custom
  • Spotlights Shadow Resolution: High
  • Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
  • Ambient Shadows: High
  • Directional Shadow Resolution: High
  • Directional Shadow Distance: High
  • Screen Space Shadows: High
  • Screen Space Shadows Quality: High
  • Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
  • Contact Shadow Quality: High
  • Image Based Lighting: On
  • Bounced Lighting: On
  • Ambient Occlusion: Quality
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
  • Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
  • Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
  • Refraction Quality: High
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur Quality: Off
  • Particle Density: High
  • Volumetric Effects: Medium
  • Lens Flare: Off
  • Field of View: 0
  • Camera Shake: 0
  • Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
  • Film Grain Intensity: 0
  • Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
Also read: The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered review: More than meets the eye

Best settings for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on PCs with RTX 3080 Ti

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered graphics settings (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is the RTX 3080's bigger brother and has 12GB of memory by default. The higher raw performance combined with more memory certainly helps this GPU achieve better visual clarity while maintaining the same 4K 60 FPS experience in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Below, you will find all the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

  • Display: Primary
  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: Auto
  • Display Resolution: 3840x2160
  • VSync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Framerate Cap: 60
  • Anti-Aliasing Mode: DLAA
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
  • AMD Anti-Lag 2: Locked
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Upscale Method: Off
  • Upscale Quality: Off
  • Upscale Sharpness: 3
  • Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
  • Cinematic Pillarboxes: Off
  • Brightness: Default

Graphics

  • Preset: Custom
  • Level of Detail: High
  • Texture Quality: Custom
  • Dynamic Objects Texture Quality: High
  • Characters Texture Quality: Very High
  • Environments Texture Quality: High
  • Visual Effects Quality: Medium
  • Texture Filtering: 8X ANISO
  • Shadow Quality: Custom
  • Spotlights Shadow Resolution: High
  • Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Very High
  • Ambient Shadows: High
  • Directional Shadow Resolution: High
  • Directional Shadow Distance: High
  • Screen Space Shadows: High
  • Screen Space Shadows Quality: High
  • Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: On
  • Contact Shadow Quality: High
  • Image Based Lighting: On
  • Bounced Lighting: On
  • Ambient Occlusion: Quality
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Real-Time Reflections Quality: High
  • Real-Time Cloud Shadows Reflections: On
  • Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
  • Refraction Quality: High
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Motion Blur Quality: Off
  • Particle Density: High
  • Volumetric Effects: Medium
  • Lens Flare: Off
  • Field of View: 0
  • Camera Shake: 0
  • Chromatic Aberration Intensity: 0
  • Film Grain Intensity: 0
  • Lens Dirt Intensity: 0
This concludes the list of the best settings to run The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti at 4K resolution with 60 FPS. We used a combination of Medium, High, and Very High settings to optimize the game and deliver a consistent 60 FPS, even in the areas that feature heavy snow.

Check out the graphics settings for other GPUs:

About the author
Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal

Suraj Bhowal is a Gaming Tech writer at Sportskeeda whose content ranges from product comparisons to curated lists showcasing the best technological finds on the market. He is fascinated by the complex mechanisms that power games, and spends countless hours researching and learning about the latest advancements in hardware.

The B.Tech Computer Science Engineering graduate stumbled into writing during his college days. He spent 4 collective years honing his skills at 3rd Life, MonkHub, Transcurators, and NerdsChalk (NRDZ Pvt. Ltd.), but it was at Sportskeeda that he found the perfect avenue to delve into his passion for gaming tech.

Video games have been a constant presence in Suraj's life ever since he first got his hands on the classic Prince of Persia series. Today, he is a big Apex Legends fan, and keenly follows the Global Series, but he has no favorite organization just yet. However, he loves watching streams from professional players like Brandon "aceu" Winn and Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen.

When not writing, Suraj enjoys watching movies and TV shows and building PCs for his loved ones. He also likes to unwind with music, ranging from Hollywood soundtracks to the soulful melodies of Rabindra Sangeet.

Know More

Edited by Shraman Mitra
