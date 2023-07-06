5 Threads profiles with the most followers so far

Meta's newest social media app to rival Twitter, Threads, has finally launched. It integrates with Instagram to provide its users with a seamless experience. This new tool is solely for text-based exchange, whereas Instagram is more about sharing images and videos. Meta has made the new app accessible in more than 100 nations, with its user base increasing rapidly since its launch.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the new social media platform has more than five million unique users, with more celebrities poised to join it in the coming days. But you may be curious about the top profiles or users with the most followers on Threads.

So, in this article, we will look at those specific accounts. All the mentioned profiles are individuals rather than business entities or companies.

Top 5 profiles with the most followers on Threads

1) Kim Kardashian (1.2 million followers)

Kim Kardashian is the first female celebrity to reach more than 1 million Threads followers. (Image via Marca)

The popular American social media star Kim Kardashian is among Threads' highest-followed users. This feat is more remarkable than other celebrities or popular personalities because she is yet to post anything on Threads. She also enjoys a userbase of more than 362 million on Instagram.

The 42-year-old is most known for her reality TV series - Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she regularly featured alongside her family, which aired until 2021. She was also in the spotlight for her three marriages, with her relationship with Kanye West being the most talked about.

2) MrBeast (1.2 million followers)

James Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, is the first celebrity to reach 1 million followers on Threads. (Image via GettyWallpapers)

James Donaldson, better known by his YouTube name, MrBeast, created history today by becoming the first user to reach a million followers on Threads. At the time of writing, he has more than 1.2 million followers, with the count increasing every minute. This feat is more impressive as other profiles with the fastest followers count on Threads belong to organizations like National Geographic.

MrBeast is mainly recognized for creating a specific genre of challenging YouTube videos focusing on pricey challenges and stunts. He is also the most subscribed individual user on the video-sharing platform. Jimmy has also received the Favourite Male Creator Award for the last two years.

3) Mark Zuckerberg (1.2 million followers)

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg also garnered hundreds of followers on Threads on its inception (Image via Wallpapers.com)

Mark Zuckerberg also completed more than one million followers on Threads today. He is the founder and CEO of Meta. Zuckerberg is one of the most influential businessmen worldwide and is one of the wealthiest Americans.

Zuckerberg's prominence and fast rise in the technology industry are also unprecedented. His story of starting Facebook from the campus of Harvard at the age of 19 is an inspiration to millions. The Social Network, a film based on Zuckerberg and the early years of Facebook, also won several accolades.

4) Shakira (1.1 million followers)

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, better known by her stage name Shakira also has more than one million followers (Image via Alphacoders)

The next celebrity with the most followers on Threads is Shakira. The Colombian singer and songwriter currently has more than 1.1 million followers. She started her musical career in the early 90s and still has a huge userbase across all social media platforms.

She has won three Grammy awards and was in the limelight recently after separating from popular football star Gerard Pique. Besides this, Shakira is known for her philanthropic work worldwide and is popularly known as the Queen of Latin Music, with more than 145 songs recorded by her.

5) Will Smith (1.1 million followers)

Will Smith also now has more than a million followers, without a single post on Threads ( Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Will Smith is our second celebrity user on the list, who has yet to post anything on Threads but still has over a million followers. He has been a famous actor in the Hollywood industry for over three decades and won his first Academy Award for best actor in 2022 for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

At the same awards ceremony, Will Smith received criticism worldwide for slapping and yelling at Oscar presenter Chris Rock when the latter made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. He has since been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years, with the incident garnering unwanted negative attention.

So these celebrities are currently enjoying the most followers in Threads at the time of writing. For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/Gaming Tech.

