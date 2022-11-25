Top 5 budget gaming chairs

Be it a light recreation or hardcore level grinding session, the vast and immersive world of gaming requires solid gaming chairs to back them up. We tend to spend hours at a time as fast-paced actions and engaging visuals tax our attention towards the screen and leave little room to focus on our postures.

Keeping that in mind, gaming chairs are designed to provide the utmost comfort and help keep your posture in check. As gamers, we should invest our time in picking out the best gaming chair, as we do for our systems.

Most of our work these days involves long hours of sitting. With an increase in reports regarding back problems, it has become imperative that we practice vigilance as much as is plausible. This is why we should take the time to carefully research gaming chairs, as they literally “got our backs.”

Here are five budget-friendly picks for you to sift through and find the best gaming chairs that cater to your gaming needs without burning a hole in your pockets.

E-win Champion and 4 other budget gaming chairs for gamers to enjoy long sessions

1) E-Win Champion

Max capacity: 400 lbs

PU Leather

4D Adjustable Armrest

85°-155° Tilt with Tilt Lock

Starting off, we have the E-Win Champion Series’ ergonomic gaming chairs. A little over $300, this is one of the best gaming chairs on the market. The competitive pricing goes easy on the budget, yet the features provided are almost on par with its high-end superiors.

Being a high-back style gaming chair, it's suitable for people from 5'3" to 6'5" and is adjustable with class-4 hydraulics. It uses a PU leather surface, which is easier to clean, is well equipped with an ergonomic lumbar pillow for the lower back, and comes with a high-density foam head pillow.

Additionally, the 85°-155° tilt with tilt-lock is quite the versatile range for long hours of gaming and even napping. It also comes in six different color schemes. This may not be the ideal chair overall, but it does well enough for this price range.

2) Secretlab Titan 2020

Max capacity: 300 lbs

PU leather

4D Adjustable armrest

85°-165° tilt with lock

Next up is the Titan 2020 series from Secretlab. As the name would suggest, this colossal high-back chair is recommended for people within the 5'9'' - 6'7" range. The 165-degree tilt range is reinforced with a high-grade spring capable of holding up to 300 lbs with relative ease. This makes it one of the most flexible gaming chairs out there.

It has an entirely adjustable armrest that you can tinker with in any way you like. The Titan 2020 is a race car-style gaming chair that comes in 10+ classy color schemes with machine-embroidered designs. In terms of looks, this chair ranks near the top among its competitors. They have also released a newer model, Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, which is a big upgrade to the Titan 2020.

The full-length backrest sits on a sturdy ADC#12 aluminum alloy which makes this chair a sturdy and long-lasting choice at a price of around $400.

3) Green Soul Monster Ultimate (T)

Max Capacity: 300 lbs

PU Leather + Spandex Fabric

4D Adjustable armrest

Max tilt: 135° with lock

The Green soul Monster packs an amazing set of features for its budget price of $250. This gaming chair comes with all the standard perks in terms of adjustability and versatility of its competitors.

What's worth noting is the memory foam, which is a soft molded lumbar support pillow that is completely adjustable to the height of the user. This allows for better back support and added comfort. It's well-recommended for the height range of 5'7"-6'6."

Both the high backrest and the seat cushion have grade 2.0 PU leather and Spandex material, giving it a comfortable finish and making it easy to clean. However, the frame design curves downwards towards the wheels, which questions the frame's structural mechanics for long-term use, especially with its rated weight capacity.

Regardless, the Monster Ultimate (T) is a well-recommended gaming chair in this price range.

4) E-Win Knight

Max Capacity: 400 lbs

PU Leather

2D Adjustable Armrest

Max tilt: 155°

Another pick from the E-win Family, the Knight Series has a rather nifty and sleek look about it. The design remains similar to that of the other members of the series and can easily double as an office chair.

The armrest is 2D adjustable, which isn't bad for some light gaming and work. The high backrest along with the 155-degree tilt range gives it quite the mobility and comfort. Among its competitors, this one's relatively smaller in size (recommended: 5'3"-6'1") but makes up for it with its strong metal frame that can hold up to 400 lbs. It comes in more than five color schemes with neat and minimalistic designs.

All things considered, the E-Win Knight is one of the most affordable and ergonomic gaming chairs on the market within a price range of $230 making it a must-have.

5) AndaSeat Kaiser 3

Max Capacity: 400 lbs

PVC Leather

4D Adjustable Armrest

Max Tilt: 165°

Last on our list of gaming chairs is the Kaiser 3 series by AndaSeat. Needless to say, it's one of the coolest-looking gaming chairs out there under $400. It comes in nine different colors and two sizes: L and XL. Depending on the height, you can go for either.

The Kaiser 3 has a built-in 4-way lumbar support that can be adjusted as necessary and a magnetic headrest for ease of access. The 4D adjustable armrests are pre-installed, which makes the chair easier to assemble.

However, the heavy-duty aluminum base trades off the mobility of the gaming chair for its durability. The base and backrest use DuraExtra PVC leather and pack re-dense mold foam inside that absorb less moisture. It is also less prone to wear and tear. This wins the Kaiser 3 more points for durability. However, it lacks a little in terms of the smooth and soft feel of PU leather.

Going by the overall performance, the Kaiser 3 is a quality product that is available at a pocket-friendly price.

