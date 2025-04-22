Top 5 smartphones for Delta Force Mobile

TiMi Studios has recently released Delta Force Mobile, a first-person shooter game that can be played on most mobile devices. As such, developers recommend devices with 8GB RAM, 15 GB of free Storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or equivalent for playing the title. On the other hand, the minimum system requirements for the game are 3GB of RAM, 17GB of free space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent processor.
This article lists the five best smartphones for playing Delta Force Mobile.
Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinion.
5 Best phones to play Delta Force Mobile
All the smartphones listed have at least a 5000 mAh battery to ensure users can play the game for a few hours uninterrupted. Additionally, devices from the flagship, mid-range, and budget categories are included in the list.
Here are five smartphones that fit the criteria for running Delta Force Mobile:
1) Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro
The specifications of this device are as follows:
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080), 185Hz refresh rate
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM Options: 16GB, 24GB
- Starting price: 1,199 USD
The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is specifically designed for gamers. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip runs high-end games effortlessly, and the 16 GB RAM is powerful enough to run Delta Force Mobile with other apps running in the background.
The device also has a 185Hz refresh rate to ensure high frame rates and engaging gaming sessions.
2) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Display: 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED (1320 × 2868), 120Hz refresh rate
- Chipset: A18 Pro
- RAM: 8GB
- Starting price:1,199 USD
The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max can effortlessly run Delta Force Mobile. The device is powered by the A18 Pro chipset, which is one of the best in the market right now. Additionally, the device has the recommended 8GB of RAM for running the title.
Notably, all devices from the iPhone 16 range will run the game effortlessly, but the 16 Pro Max is the best option.
3) Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra
- Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 × 1440 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate.
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM Options: 12GB
- Starting price: 1,299.99 USD
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's latest flagship phone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that can easily run most mobile games in the highest settings. Apart from that, both 12 and 16GB RAM variants are more than capable of running Delta Force Mobile. Additionally, the 120 Hz display should ensure consistent high frame rates.
4) Poco X6
- Display: 6.67 inches, 1220 x 2712, 120Hz
- Chipset: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Ram: 8GB, 12 GB
- Starting price: 230 USD.
Poco X6 is a mid-range smartphone that can play Delta Force Mobile in moderate to high settings. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, which can consistently generate a 60 fps frame rate while playing the game. The chip falls slightly short of the recommended Snapdragon 865, but is significantly better than the minimum required Snapdragon 450.
5) OnePlus Nord N200
- Display: 6.49-inch IPS LCD, (2400 × 1080), 90Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Snapdragon 480 5G
- RAM: 4GB
- Starting price: 169.99 USD
The OnePlus Nord N200 is a budget phone that meets the minimum requirements for running Delta Force Mobile. Its Snapdragon 480 processor should be able to play the game in low-to-mid settings consistently.
Additionally, it has 4 GB of RAM, which is more than the required 3 GB. Notably, the Nord N200 only has 64GB of storage, which may be an obstruction if you plan to install multiple games.
