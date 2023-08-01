Why Apple won't make a foldable iPhone: Reasons explored

A foldable iPhone or iPhone Fold continues to be a pipe dream while Samsung recently launched its fifth generation foldables - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Even Google has launched Pixel Fold, with OnePlus also set to launch its debut foldable OnePlus Open soon. Coupled with that, OPPO has made significant inroads in this industry with its Find N2 and Find N2 Flip.

So where is Apple's foldable iPhone at? While there have been rumors of Apple working on an iPhone Fold, it has dominated the discourse for a long time. So, why is it that while its closest competitor is on the fifth generation of foldables, there is not even a hint from Apple? In this article, we will delve into why Apple won't make a foldable iPhone.

Will Apple make a foldable iPhone?

While there have been talks of a foldable iPhone being in the works and several patents have been filed by Apple, it seems it will take a while before Apple launches a competitor for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip. Let's explore the reasons.

Major revamp of iOS

Apple, as a brand, has always been about fit and finish. It has never once launched a product without a proper finish and polish. Therefore, when it comes to a foldable iPhone, it will take a lot more than just having the technology at hand. One of the significant aspects of getting a finished iPhone Fold will be a fully optimized and stable iOS designed for the foldable form factor.

Delving into the foldable domain will require Apple to restructure a significant chunk of iOS to enable next-level multitasking, much more than it has done so far. And while Apple has a team of brilliant engineers on iOS development, it will be a mammoth task to depart entirely from the staid foundations of iOS as we know it and venture into tricky waters of the foldable domain.

Since Apple is all about the ecosystem and the seamless connectivity between its devices, it's very likely to take time to develop a foldable version of iOS properly. Building a foldable OS that's as functional, aesthetic, and polished as the iOS will take time, and that's probably why we have not seen an iPhone Fold yet.

Foldables are still experimental

As we have established early on in this article, Apple is all about the fit and finish of its product, from design and hardware to software and ecosystem. It helps the brand maintain its premium image in the market. Considering iPhones are the most essential product in Apple's lineup, the company might be reluctant to push out an unfinished product just because its Android competitors are doing so.

While Samsung, Google, Motorola, OPPO, and other Android brands might have launched several generations of foldables, the fact remains that these smartphones are still developing. Issues like unappealing crease lines along the fold, fragility of the foldable display, and long-term durability of the hinge are some of the glaring issues plaguing every foldable.

As is the deal with Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant will likely bid its time for the tech to iron out most of these issues rather than launch a half-baked product.

Stable manufacturing

Another major hindrance in Apple's plans to make a foldable iPhone is a mature supply chain for these devices. As things stand now, only Samsung Display, Corning, and some other manufacturers can manufacture foldable displays with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) at scale.

Currently, only Samsung Display appears to have the resources to manufacture a finished foldable panel that's up to the mark by Apple's standard at a large scale. However, a recent report suggests that Apple might be working with LG to make foldable panels for future devices.

Moreover, these panels will be costly, and Apple might have to pay a premium for the foldable Samsung panels, resulting in less profit for the foldable iPhone. Keeping the foldable iPhone pricing within reason while still paying more for the panels doesn't sound like a business proposition Apple might take.

Considering it doesn't have the direct vertical integration that Samsung Mobiles enjoys with Samsung Display, the Cupertino giant might wait for the industry to stabilize. It means waiting for more manufacturers like Corning and BOE to enter the large-scale manufacturing of UTG and compete for the price, which should give Apple room to increase its profit margins on a foldable iPhone. It might be quite a wait before market dynamics shift in the company's favor for making a foldable iPhone.

Premium price tag

AppleLeaker @LeakerApple @AnxiousHolly There’s been rumours for many years of a foldable iPhone in development, but obviously they aren’t planning a release any time soon.

We’re more likely to see a foldable iPad, that seems to be closer according to leaks.

With the maxed-out iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB storage retailing for $1,599, Apple certainly is a brand that commands a premium. If the company charges that much for a slab-style iPhone, imagine the premium it will command for a foldable.

A foldable that has been polished on all aspects, from design and hardware components to software optimization, might cost a king's ransom. As much as fans might be loyal to the brand, a foldable that starts close to $2,000 for the base variant is a stretch even for Apple. It will be a while before the company can balance the cost of components and development and the profit margin for a foldable iPhone.

These are the significant wrenches in Apple's plans to manufacture a foldable iPhone. It might be at least a few years before we even hear official talks about a foldable. Right now, it seems that Apple might stick to the slab form factor with the brilliant ecosystem, most polished operating system, and the tried-and-tested components.